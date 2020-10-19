Energy
N1.5trillion accumulated losses of NNPC, a serious going-concern risk – PWC, SIAO Partners
The auditors of NNPC have raised doubts over the inability of the Corporation to continue as a going concern following rising and humongous losses.
According to the recently published 2019 Audited Financial Statements, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group and Corporation had an accumulated loss of N1.9 trillion and N474 billion respectively. The Auditors of NNPC, made up of Pricewaterhouse Coopers, SIAO Partners, and Muhtari Dangana & Co. have raised serious doubts over the inability of NNPC to continue as a going concern following rising and humongous losses, resulting in the negative capital base.
In their report, the auditors disclosed that there is an existing material uncertainty that casts significant doubts on the ability of the NNPC to escape bankruptcy – as there are serious impairments on the company’s ability to generating sufficient revenues to meet its immediate obligations as at when due.
What you should know
- In its joint report to the stakeholders, the auditors gave an unmodified opinion and drew attention to the fact that the NNPC Group and Corporation recorded net losses of N1.8 billion and N107.8 billion respectively in 2019, compared to N803.1 billion and N254 billion in 2018 respectively. While its current liabilities exceed its current assets by N4.4 trillion and N1.1 trillion for the Group and Corporation respectively, compared to N3.3 trillion and N968.7 billion in 2018 respectively.
- NNPC Group and Corporation’s current assets, according to the financial statements, stood at N5.3 trillion and N4.5 trillion in 2019, while total current liabilities stood at N9.7 trillion and N5.6 trillion respectively.
- In 2018, NNPC Group and Corporation’s total current assets stood at N5.4 trillion and N4.8 trillion respectively, while total current liabilities stood at N8.7 trillion and N5.7 trillion respectively.
- The accumulated losses according to the financial statement are approximately N1.5 trillion and N474 billion, compared to N1.6 trillion and N490.7 billion for the Group and Corporation in 2018 respectively.
What to expect
- The Management of the corporation is currently executing robust mitigation procedures, as it is receiving the requisite support from the Federal Government to ensure that the Group and Corporation have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.
- To make the Group and Corporation commercially viable, the Federal Government had commenced the elimination of cost drivers responsible for the accumulation of the shortfalls in settling Domestic Crude Obligation; and the introduction of the Price Modulator mechanism in the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) template, designed to eliminate the major cause of the losses.
- The Federal Government is also minimizing breaches to the country’s pipeline networks; pursuing the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, and its implementation, which would restructure the petroleum industry, improve transparency and governance, and also give the NNPC the autonomy to operate profitably.
- The NNPC Management further revealed the plans to recapitalize the NNPC with steps to resolving all the outstanding related party payables and receivables and enable a clean slate start prior to recapitalization.
FG to inject over N198 billion on capital projects in power sector in 2021
The Federal Government plans to inject N198.27 billion on various capital projects in the power sector across Nigeria in 2021.
The Federal Government plans to inject N198.27billion on various capital projects in the power sector across Nigeria in 2021.
This was disclosed in the 2021 Appropriation Bill, which President Muhammadu Buhari presented to the National Assembly recently.
Breakdown:
* National rural electrification, managed by the Rural Electrification Agency, will invest a total of N17.86billion on power infrastructure development in rural communities.
* The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission plans to invest N294.1million on capital projects, while capital projects to be handled by the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency will gulp N441.1million.
* The allocation for capital projects to be handled by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, as contained in the proposed budget, is N4.69billion.
* The capital outlay projected for 2021 by the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Limited is N914.87million, while the National Power Training Institute targets to invest N294.1million.
* The total overhead for the entire ministry and its agencies was N1.16billion.
* The amount budgeted for personnel in the power ministry and its agencies is N4.9billion.
Household kerosene: Price per litre increased by 0.42% month-on-month – NBS
The average price per litre for Kerosene increased from N346.53 in August 2020 to N347.98 in September 2020.
According to the data recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.42% month-on-month and by 9.27% year-on-year, from N346.53 in August 2020 to N347.98 in September 2020.
The States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Taraba (N421.43), Ebonyi (N406.67), and Benue (N402.78); while the States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa (N256.67), Kebbi (N272.22), and Rivers (N280.83).
Across the zones, the average price per litre was highest in the South East, followed by North East, North Central, South West, South-South and North West.
Similarly, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.92% month-on-month and by 1.02% year-on-year, from N1,218.48 in August 2020 to N1,229.66 in September 2020.
The States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Ekiti (N1,380.00), Kebbi (N1,369.23), and Katsina (N1,368.75); while the States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Osun (N1,035.67), Delta (N1,051.36), and Rivers (N1,097.78).
Across the zones, the average price per gallon was highest in the North West, followed by North Central, North East, South East, South West and South-South zone.
NNPC reduces loss by 99.7% in 2019 FY
NNPC has stated that it reduced its loss by 99.8% in 2019.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has stated that it reduced its loss by 99.7% from N803 billion in 2018 to N1.7 billion in 2019.
BREAKING:@NNPCgroup Releases 2019 Audited Financial Statement, Reduces Loss by 99.7%#Transparency #Accountability#PerformanceExcellence #TAPE
THREAD…👇 pic.twitter.com/bWnywfvbWC
— NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) October 15, 2020
Barely five months after releasing its 2018 Audited Financial Statement (AFS), the company has released its 2019 AFS, stating that performance improved compared with the same period last year.
The CFO of the company noted that general administrative expenses dipped by 22% from N894 billion in 2018 to N696 billion in 2019.
According to the spokesman of the company – Mr. Umar Ajiya, a majority of the company’s subsidiaries also recorded improved performance. For example, it was reported that the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC) recorded N479 billion profit in 2019, compared to N179 billion in 2019. This represents a 167% increase.
What they are saying
Mr. Ajiya quoting Dr. Kennie Obateru, the CFO of the company – submitted that the 2019 AFS was concluded less than five months from the release of the 2018 AFS. He also submitted that the results will be published on the company’s website, in line with the management’s transparency commitments and the principles of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), for which it is a partner.
What you should Know
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is the state oil corporation, established on the 1st of April 1977. In addition to its exploration activities, the Corporation was given powers and operational interests in refining petrochemicals and products transportation, as well as marketing.
Between 1978 and 1989, NNPC constructed refineries in Warri, Kaduna, and Port Harcourt and took over the 35,000-barrel per day Shell Refinery, established in Port Harcourt in 1965.
In 1988, the NNPC was commercialized into 12 strategic business units, covering the entire spectrum of oil industry operations like exploration and production, gas development, refining, distribution, petrochemicals, engineering, and commercial investments. Currently, the subsidiary companies include:
- Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC)
- The Nigerian Gas Company (NGC)
- The Products and Pipelines Marketing Company (PPMC)
- Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL)
- National Engineering and Technical Company Limited (NETCO)
- Hydrocarbon Services Nigeria Limited (HYSON)
- Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Co. Limited (WRPC)
- Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Co. Limited (KRPC)
- Port Harcourt Refining Co. Limited (PHRC)
- NNPC Retail
- Duke Oil
In addition to these subsidiaries, the industry is also regulated by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) – a department within the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. The DPR ensures compliance with industry regulations; processes applications for licenses, leases, and permits; establishes and enforces environmental regulations. The DPR and NAPIMS play a very crucial role in the day to day activities throughout the industry.