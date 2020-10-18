Cryptocurrency
Fate of $2.3 billion worth of Bitcoins in Limbo
Ongoing investigation by law enforcement officers has left $2.3 billion worth of Bitcoin in limbo.
Bitcoin holders are definitely watching the OKEx story with keen interest as crypto experts estimate that an ongoing investigation by law enforcement officers has left $2.3 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) in limbo, at a once leading cryptocurrency exchange, OKEx.
Digital asset withdrawals at the OKEx remain frozen, as reports reaching Nairametrics reveal OKEx’s founder, Xu Mingxing, was arrested by the police a couple of days ago. That has led to global investors being a bit jittery about the happenings of the ever-changing crypto market.
However, OKEx assured its clients that their crypto assets remained safe and that the crypto exchange’s secondary functions remain stable for now.
Withdrawals of digital assets/cryptocurrencies @OKEx are currently suspended. Other functions are up and running. Your funds and assets are safe and not affected. Details: https://t.co/vMehdsZs1b
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Further announcements will be made. pic.twitter.com/t14l7z0EUL
The popular crypto analytic firm, Glassnode, recently showed that OKEx holds hundreds of thousands of BTC worth over $2 billion dollars.
“According to our data, around 200,000 BTC (1.1% of the circulating Bitcoin supply) are currently held in OKEx wallets. That is around $2.3 billion worth of $BTC stored in the exchange’s vaults,” Glassnode tweeted.
OKEx issued a press release on the ongoing investigation with law enforcement officers,
“One of our private key holders is currently cooperating with a public security bureau in investigations where required. We have been out of touch with the concerned private key holder. As such, the associated authorization could not be completed.
“Pursuant to 8.1 Service Change and Interruption of the Terms of Service, OKEx may change the Service and/or may also interrupt, suspend, or terminate the service at any time with or without prior notice. In order to act in the best interests of customers and deliver exceptional longtime customer service, we have decided to suspend digital assets/cryptocurrencies withdrawals as of [October 16, 2020, at 11:00 (Hong Kong Time)].”
Ethereum robber transfers $1.5 million worth of Crypto
Ethereum robber transferred about 1.5 million dollar worth of Ethreum from Kucoin exchange
The present bullish trend in the ever-changing financial asset has definitely brought in some bad players whose motive primarily is to rob crypto traders, investors, and larger entities of their hard-earned assets.
Just a few hours ago an advanced crypto tracker, Whale Alert revealed an Ethereum robber transferred about 1.5 million dollar worth of Ethereum from Kucoin Exchange to another wallet.
⚠ 4,000 #ETH (1,469,285 USD) of stolen funds transferred from Kucoin Hack 2020 to unknown wallet
Back story: Some weeks ago, Nairametrics reported KuCoin Global CEO, Johnny Lyu commented on a reported hack after private keys linked to crypto wallets got exposed and might have affected over $150 million in user funds.
He said that the findings of the internal security audit report, revealed part of Bitcoin, ERC-20, and other tokens in KuCoin’s hot wallets were transferred out of the crypto exchange, which contained few parts of the total assets holdings.
That said, the education against crypto fraud seems to be bearing fruit in Africa as a report retrieved from Chainalysis, Blockchain forensics, discovered that crypto players in Africa are less likely to fall victim to scam addresses than crypto traders located in other geopolitical zones.
How to protect your cryptos
Using cold wallets or a proprietary smartphone is recommended. These are specifically designed tools to keep your crypto from falling into the hands of hackers on the internet.
Uniswap biggest DeFi Crypto Exchange
Amid the boom seen in DeFi Cryptos, Uniswap seems to have registered its mark.
Uniswap may seem to have registered its mark in the crypto-verse, amid the boom seen in DeFi Cryptos.
Members of the crypto-verse are rushing into Uniswap, on the basis that it’s the preferred structure for crypto strategies that include yield farming, where investors and market players can make as high as triple-digit returns by lending or polling cryptos in exchange for interest and fees.
READ: YFI: Yearn Finance becomes the most expensive cryptocurrency, surges past $27,000
How Uniswap makes money
Uniswap is designed to be a decentralized protocol. All fees go to market liquidity facilitators, and none of the founding partners get a cut from the transactions that occur through the protocol.
- Currently, the transaction fee paid for these market liquidity providers is 0.3% per successful transaction. That said, these are added to the liquidity pool, but these market liquidity facilitators can redeem them at any time.
- The fees are distributed according to each liquidity provider’s share of the pool.
READ: Harvest: Crypto that gives interest on your Bitcoin
What you should know
Uniswap is a decentralized exchange protocol built on the Ethereum network.
Uniswap has no book or any centralized platform for executing trades. It allows users to trade without a middleman or third party, with a high degree of decentralization and censorship-resistance.
READ: Ethereum miners earning more than their Bitcoin rivals
According to data tracker CoinMarketCap, barely two years after the Uniswap launch, its average daily trading volume has kicked up to about $200 million, making it the largest DeFi Exchange on planet earth.
- Uniswap presently lists 845 crypto tokens, while the world’s biggest crypto spot exchange, Binance, currently lists 820 coins.
- Uniswap operates via software that is decentralized in principle. It has a team of computer programmers working endlessly to make it better and is mainly governed by a group of its own users.
Cryptos: Nigerian financial experts talk risks associated with trading digital assets
It’s advisable for readers to understand such risks before venturing into the world’s arguably most interesting financial asset.
In today’s world, it’s no longer news to say cryptos are now the game changers in today’ss financial system.
There are now ATMs for transacting in cryptos globally, including one in Nigeria showing its importance in today’s society.
At the time of writing this, the crypto market is worth over $365 billion and has a trading volume of about $49 billion. These metrics reveal how much capital global investors are pumping into a market less than two decades old.
That said, it is important to note that crypto carries certain risks, like other financial assets. Hence, it’s advisable for readers to understand such risks before venturing into the world’s arguably most interesting financial asset.
What you should know
A good number of exchanges have been hacked and large amounts of money lost due to crypto-related hacking incidents. In 2020, over $1.4billion has been stolen so far. Recently, the Kucoin exchange was hacked and over $150m worth of tokens were taken.
Note that when exchanges are hacked, traders and investors’ assets are safe. Although, not a good remark for the new industry.
What they are saying
Elelu-Bashir Mohammed, Nigeria Community Manager at Crypto.com in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on key risks prevalent in the crypto market.
“Investing in the high volatile cryptocurrency market is a risky undertaking and one needs to learn about proper risk management before venturing in.
“New traders/investors who want to venture into cryptocurrency today need to understand what cryptocurrency and the technology behind it is all about.
“Some of the problems facing cryptocurrencies today are; cyber theft, high volatility, as well as a lack of clear regulation/government interference. New traders need to be less greedy and knowledgeable about the use of various technical analysis tools.
“Lastly, every new trader needs to invest only what they can afford to lose as there is no guarantee of minimum profitability or break-even on investments.
“Trading in cryptos has a high volatility rate and not perfect for traders because it generates high levels of uncertainty, coupled with the bias that it gives crypto traders less time to react.”
Ekene Ojieh, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Strategy at Buffalo Chase, a Crypto analytic firm, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on some key dangers associated with trading crypto. She said, “Current market data are the most reliable sources of making smart trading decisions and identifying market trends.”
Tony Emeka, CEO, CryptoTvplus, in a phone chat interview with Nairametrics, spoke on a prevailing risk associated with trading cryptos,
“Another risk is market manipulation. With the small size of some cryptocurrencies, traders with large trading capital could influence the market to gain undue advantage, crypto exchanges are also suspected of market manipulations.
“The unregulated crypto market is also is a risk factor. Traders are not protected like traditional markets. I’ll add that despite the risks, crypto trading is highly rewarding, but traders should be careful.”
Bottomline
It’s important to understand that trading in crypto, in spite of its impressive returns over the years, comes with underlying risks. That said, it’s important for an inexperienced trader or investor to invest only the amounts he or she is willing to lose.