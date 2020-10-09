Cryptocurrency
Ethereum miners earning more than their Bitcoin rivals
Ether miners turnovers have been increased by higher fees and more transactions.
Ethereum (ETH) miners seem to have an edge now over their arch-rivals as they surpassed Bitcoin (BTC) miners on transaction fees charged for two consecutive months.
Crypto market data aggregator Messari revealed this key metric on Thursday, showing it is the longest period that Ethereum’s transaction fee revenue had surpassed BTC in the crypto asset’s history.
Ethereum fees have been higher than Bitcoin fees for 2 months straight. It's longest streak ever pic.twitter.com/2KgnNBcrrT
— Messari (@MessariCrypto) October 8, 2020
This prevailing macro is positive for Ether miners whose turnovers have been increased by higher fees and more transactions. In fact, Ethereum’s network hash rate has been growing consistently, having reached a near two-year high.
Meanwhile, the median Ethereum gas price has massively spiked as well, reaching levels as high as 700 Gwei.
Is mining Ethereum worth it? When it comes to most crypto assets, mining difficulty and costs related to it are only going upwards.
However, as ETH mining becomes more difficult based on more miners joining the process, it is expected that cost will move upward, as more computing power, software, and electricity are needed.
Nairametrics, however, believes that ETH’s value in recent months has gained exponentially and will most likely continue to do so, thus making mining potentially profitable in the long term.
Quick fact; On Ethereum, all transactions and smart contract executions require a small fee to be paid, called Gas. In technical terms, Gas refers to the unit of measurement on the amount of computational effort required to execute an operation or a smart contract. The more complex the execution operation is, the more gas is required to fulfill that operation. Gas fees are paid entirely in ETH.
U.S Department of Justice sets strategy targeted at crypto criminals
US Attorney General released an 83-page report, centered around “Cryptocurrency Enforcement Framework.”
The United States Department of Justice recently took its attention to some of the illicit activities going on in the crypto industry, which has significantly dampened the optimal participation of global Investors.
Some hours ago, US Attorney General released an 83-page report, centered around the “Cryptocurrency Enforcement Framework”
The report is targeted at entities who participate in the following
- (1) engage in financial transactions associated with the commission of crimes, such as buying and selling drugs or weapons on the dark web, leasing servers to commit cybercrimes, or soliciting funds to support terrorist activity;
- (2) engage in money laundering or shield otherwise legitimate activity from tax, reporting, or other legal requirements; or
- (3) commit crimes directly implicating the cryptocurrency marketplace itself, such as stealing cryptocurrency from exchanges through hacking or using the promise of cryptocurrency to defraud unwitting investors.
Why it’s happening; The objective purpose of the program is working with all law enforcement agencies in order to prevent the use of cryptocurrencies by such criminals.
Despite the many complexities amid prevailing around the geopolitical spectrum, the U.S Department of Justice had aggressively investigated and prosecuted a range of malign actors who have used cryptocurrencies to facilitate or to conceal their illicit activities.
Similarly, the Department has brought actions against individuals and companies that have failed to meet their legal obligations to counter illicit activity.
In particular cases, it has even proceeded against the illicit cryptocurrency itself, seizing those virtual assets and removing them from the stream of international commerce, irrespective of our ability to identify or to apprehend the actors who used them.
Ripple ventures into lending
Ripple’s Line of Credit provides upfront access to capital for every market through one simple credit arrangement.
Ripple, one of the fastest-growing Fintech startups worth billions of dollars, and owners of XRP, the fourth most valuable crypto by market value, recently disclosed that it was branching out into the lending business.
The report spoke on the barriers associated with many businesses accessing credit and why it felt it necessary to solve such pressing needs by highlighting the following:
- Limited access to working capital is one of the biggest barriers to growth for many companies.
- Unlike incumbents who have large balance sheets that allow them to scale their businesses quickly, many Fintechs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) lack the capital and resources to compete.
- Faced with stalled growth, customers turn to create bespoke credit arrangements – with each partner, in each destination market. Each arrangement requires additional overhead and management, making it a slow, burdensome, and ultimately inefficient process.
- Ripple’s Line of Credit solves this problem for its customers by providing upfront access to capital for every market through one simple credit arrangement – simplifying access to financial solutions that accelerate business performance and scale.
Hint: Ripple has about 6.2 billion XRP, worth over $1.5 billion at prevailing market prices. Its accounts reserve is responsible for 6% of XRP’s total supply when considering both the 45 billion in circulation and 48.6 billion held in escrow accounts. The Ripple periodically sells XRP into the crypto-verse.
The report further gave operational details on how Ripple will enforce such program and the edge it holds:
- Those using ODL on RippleNet can purchase XRP from Ripple on credit—customers are charged one fee on the amount borrowed, with no hidden fees, and can receive approvals faster than through traditional means.
- RippleNet customers simply take advantage of one simple XRP-based arrangement everywhere that ODL is available, regardless of sending destination or fiat currency, and costs a lot less than most other available credit options.
The benefits of using Blockchain technology in your company
Since its emergence, Blockchain technology is fast becoming critical to the 21st-century business.
Blockchain is arguably the next big thing after the emergence of electricity and the internet. It has started transforming businesses at an unimaginable rate, and those who have not been using the technology are now trying hard to get acquainted, master, and apply it to their organizational processes.
Blockchain is very critical to the 21st-century business because it is a foundational technology with the potential to be tweaked in many ways to suit diverse business operational needs.
Recall, just at the infant stage of the internet, blockchain started to propel the lives of people and businesses alike.
What you should know
Blockchain is a digital ledger where transactions are processed. The name originated from its concept, where records known as ‘Blocks’ are connected to a single linear pattern, known as ‘Chain’ – hence, Blockchain.
What experts are saying
Adebayo Juwon, Marketing Lead, FTX Africa, in an exclusive note to Nairametrics, spoke on the efficiency modules the technology brings to businesses on a global scale;
“Business owners are always seeking for means to scale their businesses, getting a competitive edge over others while being profitable at the same time. Recently, many of the top companies across the globe have been working towards achieving their goals with Blockchain technology.
“Corporations need to understand how to work efficiently. Blockchain has proven that collaboration is possible. It has empowered people to freely send, receive, and verify data transactions with less trust.
“Data on blockchain is verifiable and secured with the use of advanced Cryptography, which makes it resistant to unauthorized changes and hacks. Cost of intermediaries is also eliminated, making transactions more efficient. Using Blockchain technology for business transactions is almost instantaneous, which I believe most entrepreneurs will find welcoming.”
Chimezie Chuta, a leading Blockchain expert and founder Blockchain Nigeria User Group, spoke on the reliability the technology propel to businesses worldwide;
“Blockchain technology solves the problem of trust in business transactions, whether it has to do with the exchange of money, records, or even goods and services. With Blockchain, code is law within an environment devoid of trust.
When there is a need to have a public immutable record of transactions, blockchain is the answer. When there is no benefit, it doesn’t make much sense to use a blockchain. When this is the case, stand‐alone Cryptography is the solution to the problem.”
Chike Okonkwo, Business Development Manager, OKEx, spoke to Nairametrics on how the technology brings security to businesses;
“Through protected Cryptography, it secures the data ledgers which helps promote trust and prevent fraud.
“After a process of maximum trust verification, transactions/data are stored in blocks contained in millions of computers participating in the chain, and these transactions are recorded in chronological order in all the blocks.
“The data stored on the blockchain can be verified from their point of origin. With the help of smart contracts, businesses can pre-set conditions on the blockchain.
“Blockchain technology is currently being experimented in sectors like agriculture, banking, healthcare, education, e-commerce, property, mining, retail, transport and logistics, media and entertainment, automotive, and the list goes on.”
In a report credited to Pricewaterhouse Coopers, it stated that “Blockchain technology would lead to substantial gains by pooling processes through a shared, encrypted database. Goldman Sachs considers that the consistent and coordinated use of Blockchain technology in banking could save the industry between US$ 3 billion and US$ 5 billion a year in KYC and anti-money laundering (AML) costs.”
Some of the advantages of Blockchain technology in businesses include;
- Ease of monitoring transactions – It makes it easier for businesses to track their products and transactions, because of its integrated transparency properties, providing operational managers the tools for a higher level of authenticity, reliability, and most importantly accountability.
- Site security – A prominent American based digital currency exchange, Coinbase, uses the technology to facilitate payment processes for its customers, and to date has never been hacked, because of its high level of integration with the technology.
- Profit – Another credible example is the world-renowned payment company, Visa. Four years ago, it introduced a blockchain platform that would deal with business-to-business payment services, which has helped to increase its profit margins over the years.
- Reduces operational costs – It enables the removal of intermediaries or unnecessary middlemen linked to record-keeping and reconciliation of transactions.
- Enhances credibility – It can be used to facilitate digital contracts and safeguarding deals, which makes it difficult to for the contracts to be forged or altered in any way, thereby enhancing credibility.
- Simplifies supply chain management – It makes the supply chain management process of businesses simpler; thus, offering a cost-effective method of tracking products and services without inefficiencies and guess works. Unilever, a consumer goods juggernaut, is presently using the technology in monitoring transactions on its supply chain, and it has reduced operating costs in that regard.
Finally, it is important to note that Blockchain will assist in curbing global complexity by combining decentralization, security, and transparency.