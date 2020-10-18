Business
#EndSARS: Senate President calls for end to protest after meeting with Buhari
The Senate President has called on #EndSARS protesters to end the protests and to give the government time to implement their demands.
The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has called for an end to the #EndSARS protests that have been going on around the country at the moment.
According to the tweet post by the Presidential aide on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, the call was made by Lawan, while speaking to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting between himself, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and President Muhammadu Buhari at State House in Abuja.
While making the appeal to the Nigerian youth to call off the protest, Senator Lawan said that since the Federal Government has heard and accepted the issues raised by the protesters, the time has come for the protests to stop as government needs time to implement their demands.
He said the protests have yielded the desired results with the government accepting their genuine demands and working to address all of them.
The Senate President in his statement said, ‘’Since the issues raised by the protesters have been accepted by the government, the time has come for the protests to stop, the government needs to have time to implement the demands of the protesters.’’
He said the demonstrations that now involve blocking of roads will have an enormous economic impact on the country.
On his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives also called for an end to the protests, arguing that policy matters cannot be met overnight.
He, however, congratulated the protesters for a job well done assuring them that they can continue with the protests if their demands are not met in two weeks.
“Since the issues [raised by the protesters] have been accepted [by the government] the time has come for the protests to stop, government needs to have time to implement the demands of the protesters” – Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan after meeting with the President this ‘noon. pic.twitter.com/LuVHZEgbUp
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 18, 2020
Back story
For over two weeks, Nigerian youth have taken to the streets of many cities in the country to protest against police brutality in demonstrations tagged #EndSARS. The protesters have been able to finally get the government to dissolve the notorious SARS unit of the police which has been allegedly involved in the harassment, abduction, extortion, unlawful arrests and murder of innocent citizens.
#EndSARS: Nigerian army says ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ not targeted at protesters
The Nigerian Army has dismissed rumours that its ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ is targeted at #EndSARS protesters.
The Nigerian Army has revealed that the ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ which is taking off across the country on Tuesday this week, is not targeted at the #EndSARS protests.
This disclosure was made by the spokesman for the Nigerian Army, Musa Sagir, in a statement on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
This clarification is coming up, following apprehension by Nigerians over the exercise which is scheduled to commence from Tuesday, October 20, to December 31, 2020. The army spokesman disclosed that it has no relationship with any lawful protest under any guise whatsoever.
The statement from the army spokesman reads, “For the records, Exercise Crocodile Smile is a yearly exercise in the Nigerian Army calendar/forecast of events which traditionally holds from October to December of each year.
“To now insinuate that it is an exercise meant to stifle the ongoing EndSARS protest is to say the least highly misinformed. Exercise Crocodile Smile (VI) has nothing to do with the ongoing protest and the NA has never been involved in the ongoing protest in any form whatsoever.”
While stating that the army has so far acted professionally since the civil protest started about 2 weeks ago, Colonel Musa stressed that the exercise was deliberately intended to be all-encompassing to include cyber warfare operations.
He said the cyber-warfare operation was designed to identify, track, and counter negative propaganda on social media and across cyberspace.
He said, “This is the first-ever cyber warfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces.
“Accordingly, the exercise will also include positive identification component aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the North East and other parts of the country as a result of the ongoing operations in the various theatres of operations, especially in the North East, North Central, and North Western parts of Nigeria,” the statement said.
The army spokesman reassured all well-meaning Nigerians of the commitment of the Force to the sustenance of peace and security in the country and also urged members of the public to show support and understanding throughout the period of the exercise.
This is coming at a time of nationwide protests both on social media and in the streets, demanding an end to police brutality.
Backstory: Nairametrics had reported that the Nigerian Army announced that it would commence a nationwide exercise, Crocodile Smile VI, from October 20 to December 31 as the #EndSARS protest rages on across the country. The Nigerian army said the exercise would be cyber warfare designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda on social media.
Many Nigerians have criticised the exercise over fears that it is another tactic to clamp down on protesters.
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu announces terms of reference for judicial panel on police brutality
The Governor announced the terms of reference of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution into abuses by officers of the disbanded FSARS.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, announced the terms of reference of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution into abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
The disclosure was made by the governor through a series of tweet posts on his official Twitter handle, ahead of the inauguration of the panel on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Dear Lagosians,
For the clarification of the general public and in view of the inauguration of The Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution into SARS Abuses happening tomorrow, I want to put out the terms of reference of the panel.
The ToR are essentially the following…
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 18, 2020
In his clarification to the general public, Sanwo-Olu said the terms of reference for the panel are:
- To listen to and take evidence from all victims or the families of victims of SARS abuse within Lagos State (somewhat akin to what the Truth and Reconciliation Committee did in some countries). This would enable all victims and their families air and vent their grievances.
- Upon determining the compensation payable, the Judicial Panel is to immediately issue a check in favour of the victim or their dependents.
- The Judicial Panel is also to determine the officers (or anyone for that matter) responsible for abusing any victim and to recommend the prosecution of such persons.
- The panel shall also have powers to make recommendations to Government on how to ensure that the police and all security agencies never abuse the rights of citizens again.
- The Panel has the powers to compel and summon witnesses to appear before it. The State Government expects the Panel to use these powers to ensure that all necessary parties appear before the Panel to testify.
In his statement, the governor said, “We identify wholeheartedly with the calls for reforms of the Police. A better run and administered Police force would undoubtedly be to the advantage of the Government and all residents of the state. Our stance is Zero tolerance for police brutality. The setting up of the Judicial Panel is a very important step in the journey to reforming the police.”
While urging all citizens of Lagos to partner with government in this journey, Sanwo-Olu said that they appreciate and recognize the efforts of the youths which have made this necessary change inevitable.
Backstory: Following the agitation of #EndSARS protesters in Lagos, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the setting up of a Judicial Panel of inquiry and Restitution to investigate cases of brutality and human rights violations committed by operatives of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad in the state.
The panel, which is to be inaugurated on Monday, includes members representing the civil society, the police, human rights activists, the youth, and so on.
#EndSARS: Protesters block CBN headquarters, Abuja
#EndSARS protesters have taken their protest to the CBN headquarters, blocking movement in and out of the premises.
The #EndSARS movement protesters have reportedly blocked the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria in Abuja to prevent activities at the apex bank tomorrow.
An eye witness explained that the protesters packed vehicles in front of the main gate of the CBN headquarters, blocking movement in and out of the premises.
Despite the rain that later fell, the unrelenting protesters continued their protests, chanting solidarity songs.
#Nigeria: Brave anti-impunity protesters at CBN Abuja remain in high spirits & focused; enduring heavy rain chanting @MBuhari is "a bad boy" (📹@CimaxYM 🗒️@onyiforlife)#AbujaProtest #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera #EndSarsNow #EndInsecurityInNigeria pic.twitter.com/G1gndyWHFH
— Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) October 18, 2020
Shelzie
October 18, 2020 at 6:46 pm
We Ain’t Stopping Anytime Soon Mr Senate President
We Aren’t Fighting Against SARS Alone
We are demanding for good government
Coz you people have failed us since 1960 we got independence
Wtf happens to the Economic of the country we don’t care coz we don’t in any way benefiting from the Govt As You only diverting all national funds into your personal pocket
Okuoka Edirin Maxwell
October 18, 2020 at 8:02 pm
Why do you have to wait for the youths to take to the streets before planning to take action against the war of terror that the SARS unleashed to the law abiding public.
Since you cannot speak up against what is wrong the lazy youths have decided to fight for themselves.
If it was a money issue the NASS would have set up a committee to scoop it up all these while. You guys think that governance is just about you and your households
Uwaifo light
October 18, 2020 at 11:24 pm
We demand Nigeria to be. Formatted. Suffering has taking over. Nigerians for so many years no light no road nothing this our evil politicians must. Go
Okala
October 19, 2020 at 2:10 am
I just wonder there are many things to be don this time for Nigeria to be better this protest may continue if service chiefs are not remove out of the office is it there inheritance? After this I pray for # end boko haram in the north,not to lunch crocodai smail and behind you will go and sacrifice 1000 caw and cout out only the tongue so as to remain in that office chek ur ways