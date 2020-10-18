FG to inject over N198 billion on capital projects in power sector in 2021

The Federal Government plans to inject N198.27billion on various capital projects in the power sector across Nigeria in 2021.

This was disclosed in the 2021 Appropriation Bill, which President Muhammadu Buhari presented to the National Assembly recently.

Breakdown:

* National rural electrification, managed by the Rural Electrification Agency, will invest a total of N17.86billion on power infrastructure development in rural communities.

* The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission plans to invest N294.1million on capital projects, while capital projects to be handled by the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency will gulp N441.1million.

* The allocation for capital projects to be handled by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, as contained in the proposed budget, is N4.69billion.

* The capital outlay projected for 2021 by the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Limited is N914.87million, while the National Power Training Institute targets to invest N294.1million.

* The total overhead for the entire ministry and its agencies was N1.16billion.

* The amount budgeted for personnel in the power ministry and its agencies is N4.9billion.

