Buhari earmarks N420 billion for N-Power, GEEP and others under NSIP in 2021 budget
Fund to provide necessary buffers and shield to millions of Nigerians.
The President of Nigeria has disclosed that the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) will be funded with N420 billion in 2021, while the National Social Housing Programme (NISH) will be funded with N20 billion from the 2021 budget.
This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari at a joint session of the National Assembly during the presentation of the 2021 Appropriation Bill on Thursday.
The president explained that this is in line with the furtherance of the inclusiveness agenda of the present administration, as it will help to provide necessary buffers and shield to millions of Nigerians who are exposed to the widespread economic vulnerabilities.
“In furtherance of our inclusiveness agenda, the sum of N420 billion has been provided to sustain the Social Investment Programmes, while N20 billion has also been set aside for the family homes and our Social Housing Programme,” said Buhari
President Buhari emphasized that the FG has expanded the National Social Register to include an additional 1 million Nigerians following the onset of coronavirus.
While speaking on fiscal disbursements by the government to combat the economic impact of the pandemic on Nigerians, the President said the government has introduced N75 billion Survival Fund Programme to support and protect businesses from potential vulnerabilities.
It is imperative to note that the disbursement to the National Social Investment Programmes in 2021, will be used to empower Nigerians, and also tackle poverty and hunger among Nigerians. This will be done through;
- N-power programme, which was designed to assist young Nigerians to develop life-long skills for becoming change-makers, with a stipend of N30,000 monthly.
- Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme, designed to directly support those within the lowest poverty bracket through cash benefits to various categories of the poor and vulnerable.
Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), is a micro-lending intervention that targets traders, artisans, farmers, and women in particular, by providing loans between 10,000 and 100,000 at no monthly cost.
Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSF), is aimed to deliver school meals to young children with a specific focus on increasing school enrollment, reducing the incidence of malnutrition, empowering community women as cooks, and by supporting small farmers that help stimulate economic growth.
Okonjo-Iweala: Happy to be in final rounds of WTO DG race
I could not have made it without the prayers and support of all Nigerians and friends.
Nigeria’s candidate for the post of Director General WTO, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said that she is delighted to make it to the final round of voting for the position, as she appreciated Nigerians for their support.
The two-time finance minister, via her Twitter handle, said “Happy to be in the final round of the WTO DG campaign. Thanks, WTO members for your continued support of my candidacy. I could not have made it without the prayers and support of all Nigerians and friends around the world. Thank you Muhammadu Buhari and all my friends. Aluta continua!”
If Okonjo Iweala wins the final vote next month, she will become the first African woman to take the role of WTO DG, succeeding the current DG, Mr. Roberto Azevêdo.
Back story: Nairametrics reported Okonjo-Iweala has made it to the final rounds of voting for the post of the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on the 7th of November. She will contend with and South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee for the role.
IITA Signs MoU with Nigerian Cassava Growers
Nigerian Cassava Growers and IITA have signed an MoU to improve seeds of cassava varieties.
The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigeria Cassava Growers Association (NCGA) for the second phase of BASICS-II project, to improve seeds of cassava varieties.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation awarded the Building of Economically Sustainable and Integrated Cassava Seed System (BASICS-II) to IITA in May, to transform the cassava seed sector.
At the formal signing of the MoU, the Director-General, IITA, Nteranya Sanginga, who was represented by Gbassey Tarawali, Officer in charge of IITA Abuja, said that the project will midwife a new role for cassava seed producers and root farmers in Nigeria.
He further said that the project will provide another impetus to develop a commercially sustainable and viable model for cassava seed system in the country, as well as address one of the major problems that has limited the power of cassava in Africa, in terms of poverty reduction and livelihood improvement among growers.
According to him, “We are sealing an alliance by all actors to ensure facilitation and supply of quality certified and disease-free seeds to farmers, to help Nigerian smallholders improve their productivity and family income. Our vision is to see that at the end of this project, we have a commercially sustainable model for cassava seed system, which can be replicated in other parts of Africa. Therefore, our model must increase not only farmers’ income but also roots for processors and the industry, who will in turn contribute to the socio-economic development of our communities.”
On his part, the President of the Nigerian Cassava Growers Association (NCGA), Segun Adewumi, said the MoU will enable the regeneration of various varieties of cassava and ensure more yields and better quality of products.
According to him, “We are really excited as we look forward to the cassava revolution that will enable our cassava industrial derivatives compete favorably in the domestic and international market. With this development, many of the utility industrial items like ethanol, industrial starch, sweetener, and others for which we spend hundreds of billions of Naira to import can be produced in Nigeria. Incidentally these products are raw materials to other essential utility items with limitless market potential; this is to say cassava can trigger industrial revolution in Nigeria.”
The Head of Cassava Team, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chinedu Ogbonnaya, reiterated the apex bank’s commitment to support farmers’ access to certified seeds.
Mr. Ogbonnaya said his bank is currently supporting cassava production in Nigeria with N25 billion in 2020.
He promised that the bank will strengthen partnership with other stakeholders to create a community of seed entrepreneurs across the cassava value chain.
The BASIC-II project consists of six components mainly, ensuring integration of breeding and seed system activities, development of early generation seed enterprises and development of commercial seed entrepreneurs.
Others are, development of the processor-associated seed system model, quality control and disease management, and catalyzing scaling and replication through partners.
NCDMB and NITDA to set up committee to foster development of local content
NCDMB and NITDA have agreed to foster their collaboration in the development of local content.
The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in a bid to foster the development of local content, have agreed to set up a joint committee.
According to the press release which was released by the NCDMB, via its official Twitter account, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote and the Director-General of NITDA Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi made this decision after a virtual meeting which was held on Microsoft Teams.
The Executive Secretary of NCDMB and the DG of NITDA agreed to set up a six-man joint committee that will foster their collaboration in the development of local content in information and communications technology, oil and gas industry and related sectors.
During the meeting, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote listed areas of collaboration to include the direct engagement of youth and the promotion of in-country production of motherboards, electronic components, system integration and assembly.
He explained that other areas of the collaboration will include the mentoring of the beneficiaries of NCDMB through sponsored GSM repair training, development of mobile applications and personal computer applications as well as the optimization of the use of locally developed virtual meeting platforms.
The Director-General of NITDA described the planned inter-agency committee as an excellent idea. He explained that the perfect time for collaboration between NCDMB and NITDA is now, given the similarities in the mandates of both agencies, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic had compelled several sectors of the economy to digitize their operations.
He identified capacity building as another possible area for collaboration between NCDMB and NITDA, indicating that personnel from about 100 government agencies were undergoing training currently at NITDA’s e-government center in digital transformation.
Abdullahi recalled that NITDA partnered with NCDMB in training 1000 youths in Yobe State on GSM repairs. He stressed the need for further mentorship of the trainees until they get to the market.
The DG of NITDA remarked that in order to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years in line with the President’s pledge, a partnership between the agencies is needed to develop a monitoring and evaluation portal that can track the number of people trained and mentored, in a bid to monitor and track efficiently the jobs they create.