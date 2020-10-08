Connect with us
National Assembly ready to pass 2021 Budget before end of 2020- Senate President

The National Assembly has assured Nigerians of its readiness to pass the 2021 budget before the end of the year.

Published

25 mins ago

on

The National Assembly has declared that it is set to pass the 2021 Appropriation Bill before the end of 2020.

This was disclosed by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his opening remarks before President Muhammadu Buhari, was called to lay the national budget before the joint session of the National Assembly.

He said, “The National Assembly is ready to pass the 2021 budget before the end of the year, by the grace of God.

“I thank members of the National Assembly for fulfilling that promise by working assiduously towards achieving that promise and same vigor would be applied to the 2021 Appropriation Bill when it is presented.”

 

If achieved, the feat would not be the first for the National Assembly, as the parliament promised to pass the 2020 budget before the year ended, which was achieved.

Economy & Politics

Buhari presents N13 trillion 2021 Budget to National Assembly

President Buhari today laid a budget of N13trillion before the National Assembly.

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

President Muhammadu Buhari presented a budget of  N13.08 trillion to the National Assembly.

This was disclosed by the President during his session with the Senators and Reps on Thursday morning.

Recall that Nairametrics reported that The Federal Executive Council approved a $40 oil benchmark for the 2021 budget last week, and also FX target of N379/$ for the budget which was today presented to the National Assembly.

In August, the Ministry of Finance disclosed that The Federal Government is expected to spend a record N12.65 trillion ($33.20 billion) as the budgetary expenditure in 2021 , which would have been a 17.2% increase from the N10.8 trillion revised budget.

The 2021 budget has an 11.95% inflation target , N13.08 trillion total aggregate expenditure (29% Capex), with a deficit of N4.48 trillion.

Economy & Politics

National Assembly approves Federal Government’s plan to borrow $11 billion in 2021

FG’s plan to borrow as much as $11billion to fund next year’s expenditure has been approved by the Senate.

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

The Senate has approved the Federal Government’s plan to borrow as much as N4.28 trillion ($11 billion) from both domestic and foreign debt sources, in order to help fund its expenditure in 2021.

The members of the upper chamber gave the go-ahead on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, after debating the government’s Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) covering the next 3 years (2021 – 2023).

READ: FG expected to spend a record N12.65 trillion for 2021 budget

The lawmakers maintained the crude oil benchmark price of $40 per barrel, with daily crude oil production output at 1.86 million barrels per day for 2021, 2.09 million barrel per day for 2022, and 2.38 million barrel per day for 2023.

While submitting their report on the floor of the Senate, the Chairman of the National Assembly joint committee on finance, Senator Adeola Olamilekan, said that the adopted daily production output is due to average 1.97mbpd over the past 3 years and the fact that a very conservative oil output benchmark has been adopted for the medium term, in order to ensure greater budget realism and take into consideration disruptions caused by attacks/sabotage in the Niger-Delta, which has substantially dropped recently.

READ: PIB; Will the jinx be broken this time around?

Their decision is coming barely 7 days after the House of Representatives announced largely similar decisions.

It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had announced that he would formally present the 2021 budget proposals to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

READ: First Bank is cutting inefficiencies and focusing on its strengths

The proposed budget provides for an estimated deficit of N5.16 trillion and total expenditure of N13.08 trillion. The government has retained an official exchange rate of N379/$1 to the dollar, given the determination of the Central Bank of Nigeria to pursue the unification of exchange rates.

Debt service is projected to take N3.12 trillion, slightly less than the N3.58 trillion planned for infrastructure development.

Continue Reading

Economy & Politics

N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund to be rolled out before end of October – Minister

Youths are expected to come up with brilliant ideas that will enable them to access between N250,000 and N50 million each.

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

The N75 billion worth Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) will be rolled out before the end of October 2020. This was disclosed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, in a statement on Wednesday, according to NAN.

The statement, which was issued by the Minister’s Assistant Chief Information Officer, Olatunji John, explained that the ministry challenged youths to come up with brilliant ideas that would enable them to access between N250,000 and N50 million of the N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund for sustainability.

READ: Gains of MTN listing on the Capital Market – NCC

He stated, “The programme is about to be rolled out before the end of this month. President Muhammadu Buhari approved N75 billion in three years because he believes in the dream of youths, aimed at lifting 10 million Nigerians, including youths out of poverty before 2023.”

READ: FG may soon subsidize phone data cost– Sunday Dare

What you must possess

While urging the youths to take advantage of the opportunity, Dare stated that prospective applicants must show clearly that they have the market, resources and manpower to access the fund.

“The process for accessing the fund would be fair to all youths aged 18 to 35, regardless of their ethnicity or social status,” he added.

READ: NECA seeks unemployed Nigerians’ data to effect FG’s stipend payment  

According to him, the move became imperative “because building a youthful population that is empowered and successful, is one of the cardinal objectives of this administration.

“For the first time, this country is investing directly in youths. So, government is taking a good risk on our youths, which it hopes will awaken their creative and genius innovative ideas.”

READ: Large BTC entity transfers over $100 million worth of Crypto

The Minister recalled that apart from the Federal Government investment fund, the ministry had initiated other youth-centered opportunities such as the Digital Literacy, Entrepreneurship, Employability and Leadership Skills (D.E.E.L) and Work Experience Programme (W.E.P).

Others, he said, included the Digital Youth Nigeria (DY.ng) and Nigeria Online Youth Assembly (NOYA) programme, all carefully crafted to address unemployment and employability of youths.

READ: Total E&amp;P Nigeria appoints Bandele as new Deputy Managing Director

Back story: On October 1, 2020, Nairametrics reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that the NYIF would soon be disbursed.

The apex bank made the announcement via its Twitter handle on Thursday, while the nation marked its 60th Independence anniversary.

