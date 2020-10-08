National Assembly ready to pass 2021 Budget before end of 2020- Senate President

The National Assembly has declared that it is set to pass the 2021 Appropriation Bill before the end of 2020.

This was disclosed by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his opening remarks before President Muhammadu Buhari, was called to lay the national budget before the joint session of the National Assembly.

He said, “The National Assembly is ready to pass the 2021 budget before the end of the year, by the grace of God.

“I thank members of the National Assembly for fulfilling that promise by working assiduously towards achieving that promise and same vigor would be applied to the 2021 Appropriation Bill when it is presented.”

President of the Senate, His Excellency, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan welcomes the President to the National Assembly for the presentation of the #FGNBudget2021. He recalls the presentation of the 2020 budget around this time last year and the promise to return to the Jan-Dec budget cycle — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) October 8, 2020

If achieved, the feat would not be the first for the National Assembly, as the parliament promised to pass the 2020 budget before the year ended, which was achieved.