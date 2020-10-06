Business
FG guarantees mortgage loan to low income buyers at low interest rate
The implementation of the social housing plan estimated to cost over N400bn is expected to kick off next week.
The Federal Government has disclosed that it would provide mortgage loan guarantees to low-income earners, on low-interest rates and collateral-free basis, in a bid to ensure that 300,000 housing units are delivered to the intended target, as part of the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP).
The implementation of the social housing plan estimated to cost over N400bn is expected to kick off next week, as early sites for the housing projects have now been identified, according to members of the Economic Sustainability Committee working on the project.
It is reported that the Economic Sustainability Committee has already approved that the 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units cost as little as between N1.8 million to N2million under the plan, while financial assistance would be available for Nigerians to pay the mortgage.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria approved the sum of N200 billion, as a mortgage finance facility to the Family Homes Fund Limited and targeted at low-income earners. It was introduced to support the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Programme, and it’s meant to fast track the construction of 300,000 homes in the 36 states and Abuja.
Earlier in June, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Executive Council approved a N2.3 trillion Economic Stimulus package, after the VP Yemi Osinbajo led Economic Sustainability Committee submitted its report. The President then directed the VP to supervise the implementation of the plan alongside other members of the committee.
Under the Social Housing program of the ESP, there would also be Rent to Own option, as part of the Buhari administration’s resolve to impact the common man in this social Housing plan is expected to generate about 1.5 million jobs and houses delivered to about 1.5 million Nigerian families.
Already, sites for early start projects have been identified in all the 6 geo-political zones in addition to the FCT. The sites include those in Ekiti and Ogun in the Southwest; Enugu and Abia in the Southeast; Delta and Edo in the Southsouth; Yobe and Bauchi in the Northeast; Kaduna and Katsina in the Northwest; and Nasarawa and Plateau in the Northcentral. Sites have also been identified in Abuja.
The CBN has already committed to a N200 billion facility, to kickstart the social housing projects, with a guarantee by the FG under the Finance Ministry at about 5%. The implementing agency, Family Homes Fund Ltd, an agency under the Federal Ministry of Finance has already mobilized thousands of Cooperative groups across the country, who will participate in the social Housing plan as main warehouse agents and mobilize low-income buyers.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Business
PenCom should pay 50% of workers’ pension at retirement – TUC
The TUC has urged PenCom to pay 50% of workers’ pension at retirement.
The Trade Union Congress (TUC), says the National Pension Commission, PenCom, should pay retired workers 50% of their total pension contributions at retirement, to enable them to establish businesses as they retire.
This was disclosed in a letter signed by the President of TUC, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, to the PenCom on Tuesday afternoon.
— Natl Pension Comm (@PenComNig) October 6, 2020
The TUC praised the efforts of the Acting Director-General of PenCom, Mrs. Aisha Umar, saying she has “done incredibly well enough to earn a promotion.”
The TUC said before her appointment, workers had issues of payments as pensioners were dying without being paid statutorily stipulated percentage of the contribution due to them at retirement.
The TUC added that “the Congress wants the act amended such that workers will be paid 50% of their contribution at retirement, to enable them to establish petty businesses that complement whatever amount the commission pays them at the end of the month.”
The TUC urged that the Micro Pension Plan for workers in the informal sector be followed squarely, because of benefits to the retired worker.
Nairametrics reported recently that sacked Nigerian workers below the age of 50, have withdrawn 25% of Pension funds valued at N2.56 billion, in line with the Pension reforms Act of 2014; which allows pension fund contributors to withdraw 25% of their funds if they lose their jobs and have not resumed work in 4 months.
Business
FG signs bilateral air service agreement with United States, others
Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika announced the signing of a bilateral agreement between Nigeria and others.
The Federal Government has announced the signing of Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) with the United States, India, Morroco and Rwanda.
A copy of the agreement which was sighted by Nairametrics showed that these air service agreements were signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on September 30, 2020, in Abuja.
The disclosure was made by the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
This development is coming after some experts had also called on the federal government to review the country’s bilateral air service agreements with some other nations in order to protect Nigeria’s interest including that of some private airlines.
Hadi Sirika in his statement tweeted, “I am glad to announce that Mr President, on behalf of Nigeria, has signed the instruments of ratification of the bilateral air service agreement between Nigeria and USA, India, Morocco as well as Rwanda.’’
The Federal Executive Council had on July 29 ratified the air transport agreement between Nigeria and the United States at its virtual meeting.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that with the ratification, Nigeria will take advantage of the agreement to strengthen economic, social and cultural ties with the US.
A bilateral air service agreement (BASA) is an agreement between 2 countries to allow international commercial air transport services between the signatories. It is usually founded on the principle of reciprocity with airlines from both countries enjoying equal opportunities in terms of flight operations.
I am glad to announce that Mr President, on behalf of Nigeria, has signed the instruments of ratification of the bilateral air service agreement between Nigeria and USA, India, Morocco as well as Rwanda. 🇳🇬🇳🇬 🇲🇦🇷🇼🇺🇸🇮🇳🇳🇬🇳🇬🤝🤝🤝 pic.twitter.com/UHFx0VbqLW
— Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) October 6, 2020
Business
School feeding programme: Education Ministry to investigate misappropriated N2.6 billion
The Ministry of Education and the ICPC will collaborate to investigate allegations of fraud in the school feeding programme.
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, says the Ministry will investigate the ICPC report that N2.67 billion school feeding funds meant for 104 unity schools ended up in private accounts during the COVID-19 lockdown.
This was disclosed by the Ministry of Education in a statement on Tuesday.
PRESS UPDATE:
ICPC, EDUCATION MINISTRY TO COLLABORATE ON UNITY SCHOOLS INVESTIGATION pic.twitter.com/Lk71yaOFen
— Federal Ministry of Education (@NigEducation) October 6, 2020
“The investigation is to establish the veracity of the claims to ensure that there is no diversion of public funds or misappropriation of same.
“To this end, the Ministry in line with the Minister’s directive is to collaborate effectively with officials of the ICPC to unearth the facts as well as find a lasting solution to the payment system for meal subsidies that will ensure accountability and transparency,” the statement read in part.
Nairametrics reported last month that the Independent and Corrupt Practices and Other Related Commission (ICPC), announced that it found N2.67 billion in some private accounts which was meant for the provision of school feeding to federal colleges during the lockdown.
This was disclosed by the ICPC Chief, Bolaji Owasanoye who stated; “The Investigation is to establish the varsity of claims to ensure that there is no diversion of public funds or misappropriation of same. To this end the Ministry, in line with the Minister’s directive is to collaborate effectively with officials of the ICPC to warmth the facts as well as find lasting solution to the payment system for meal subsidies that will ensure accountability.”
Dennis
October 6, 2020 at 9:18 pm
How would i get my loan
Anonymous
October 6, 2020 at 9:50 pm
How does one benefit?