Business
#EndSARS: FG scraps SARS, bows to Youth pressure
The Inspector-General of Police has finally dissolved SARS after days of nationwide protests.
The Federal Government has dissolved the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).
This was disclosed by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday via the Twitter handle of the Nigeria Police Force.
In a statement signed by DCP Frank Mba, the force stated that the operations of the squad have been dissolved with immediate effect across 36 states of the federation and FCT.
#IGPDissolvesSARS pic.twitter.com/A1TvvefbOu
— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 11, 2020
See also circular released by the Police and signed by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Maba below:
In reply please quote
Ref No. CZ.5300/FPRD/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.3/30 Date: 11th October, 2020
The Director of News
…………………………….
PRESS RELEASE
IGP DISSOLVES THE SPECIAL ANTI-ROBBERY SQUAD (SARS)
Emplaces other measures to protect the citizens
In the finest spirit of democratic, citizen-centred and community policing, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.
The IGP, while noting that the dissolution of SARS is in response to the yearnings of the Nigerian people, observes that by this dissolution, all officers and men of the now defunct Special Anti-robbery Squad are being redeployed with immediate effect.
The IGP notes that the Force is not oblivious of the ever present need to combat armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country which was before now the core mandate of the erstwhile Squad. He assures that a new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS would cause has been evolved and shall be announced in due course.
Meanwhile, as part of measures to prevent a re-occurrence of events that gave rise to the dissolution of SARS, a Citizens’ and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum is being formed to regularly interface with Police leadership at all levels and advise on police activities as they affect the general public.
In addition, the Force is constituting an Investigation Team which shall include Civil Society Organizations and Human Rights Bodies to work with the Police in investigating alleged cases of human rights violations. The measure, the IGP believes, will enhance transparency and accountability in police services as well as providing a system of deterrence for erring police officers whose action clearly violates the rights of the citizenry.
The IGP appreciates and commends all citizens particularly those who genuinely express their concerns for a better policing orientation in an organized, patriotic and civil manner. He reaffirms the determination of the Force to bequeath to the country a Police Force and System that is professional in service delivery and most importantly, accountable to the people.
DCP FRANK MBA
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS
ABUJA
Business
FG’s directive on IPPIS does not affect us – ASUU
ASUU has remained defiant, claiming it is not affected by the Federal Government’s directive on IPPIS.
Striking university lecturers claim they are not affected by the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, that only federal workers on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) would be paid salaries.
The disclosure was made by the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja.
He was responding to a statement credited to the President while presenting the 2021 budget at a joint session of the National Assembly, where he said that only federal workers captured by the IPPIS would continue to receive salaries.
Buhari ordered all federal workers to enroll in the IPPIS platform, saying the platform was meant to check fraud, including the payment of salaries to non-existent personnel. He also disclosed that the platform would also check the payment of unauthorized allowances.
In his reaction to the President’s directive, Ogunyemi said the workers referred to by the President were civil servants and not university lecturers.
He said, “The directive was meant for civil servants; university academics are not civil servants. We have an understanding with the government to develop an alternative platform that would be sensitive to the operations of the university and accommodate its peculiarities. The platform we are developing will also respect the autonomy of our universities as obtained globally. The idea of seeking clearance from the Head of Service or the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation is alien to university operations because it will halt its flexibility.”
He further said, “The University Miscellaneous (Provisions) (Amendment) Act (2003), which the government gazetted as University Autonomy Act (2007), had vested the powers of personnel and payroll system in the hands of each university’s governing council.’’
Ogunyemi disclosed that ASUU, on January 9, 2019, reached an understanding with the President to develop its proposed University Transparency and Accountability Solution for testing, and adoption of the same for managing personnel information and payroll system in the universities.
He said ASUU has since done that and presented the same to the Federal Ministry of Education. So, what is left is to present it to other major stakeholders, especially the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning.
Backstory
ASUU has been on strike since February 2020 over the insistence of the Federal Government to implement the IPPIS in the university system.
Bottom line
The strike which coincided with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has lingered for 8 months and continues even after the ease of lockdown. The two parties would have to reconvene a meeting and iron out their differences. The Nigerian students are rotting away at home and the Nigerian educational sector has to take a critical look at itself and find a lasting wholesome solution to this yearly strikes.
Business
FG plans to spend N336 million on advocacy against hate speech, rape, others in 2021
FG has proposed to spend the sum of N336 million on a campaign against hate speech, fake news, others.
The Federal Government has proposed to spend the sum of N336 million on campaign against hate speech, fake news, banditry, farmers-herders clashes, rape and testimonial series to gauge impact of government policies on the citizenry.
This was disclosed under the budget of the Ministry of Information and Culture, which was part of the 2021 budget proposal President Muhammadu Buhari presented to the National Assembly last week Thursday.
Part of the document reads, “ERGP9124023 Special enlightenment campaign on government policies and programmes; testimonial series to gauge the impact of government policies on the citizenry, advocacy against fake news, hate speech, farmers-herder clashes, banditry, rape etc. ongoing- N336,015,959.”
Back story: Nairametrics reported on August 4, 2020, the Federal Government’s increase of fine for hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million.
The announcement was made by the Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the unveiling ceremony of the revised National Broadcasting Code by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in Lagos on Tuesday.
This new regulation is part of the amended Nigerian Broadcasting Code which contains Antitrust provision aimed at boosting local content and encouraging the growth of the local industry, among other provisions.
The Federal Government has in recent times put in place several strict measures to tackle hate speech and fake news amid criticisms from rights groups that it is a ruse to stifle free speech.
A bill that imposes the death penalty on “any person found guilty of any form of hate speech that results in the death of another person” is currently before the Senate.
Tagged “National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches”, the bill is sponsored by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Abdullahi Aliu Sabi.
It stated that any person who commits an offence under this section shall be liable to life imprisonment and where the act causes any loss of life, the person shall be punished with death by hanging.
Business
#EndSARS: State Governors should have necessary powers to control the Police Force – Seyi Makinde
Makinde has questioned why State Governors do not have the necessary powers to control the Police force in their states.
The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has questioned why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers and don’t have the necessary powers to control police force.
The Governor disclosed this in a statement while reacting to the death of Jimoh Isiaka, a protester killed by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) on Saturday.
Again, I express my deepest sympathies to the family of Jimoh Isiaka, may his soul rest in peace.
— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) October 10, 2020
Isiaka was allegedly killed by the Nigerian Police on Saturday in Ognomosho over the #EndSARS protests against police brutality. The Police claimed they did not shoot protesters.
Makinde received the news of Isiaka’s passing with “deep sadness” after he was declared dead at the Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso
“Also, at this same protest, Abdulrasaq Olawale, Oluwadamilare Gbolohunmi, and five other persons sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.”
“This situation is highly regrettable. I have contacted the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and other relevant agencies, and investigations into what led to the unfortunate incident are still ongoing,” Makinde said.
He added that the protests are a sign of systematic failure in Nigeria’s security institutions and also a failure of those constitutionally empowered to protect the citizens.
“It again calls into question why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers of their state whereas, they do not have the necessary powers to control the Police force.
“Peaceful protests are a big part of our democratic process. The right to freedom of speech and assembly are guaranteed by our constitution, and I will never support any attempt to rob citizens of their fundamental human rights.”
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported President Muhammadu Buhari saying his government is determined to reform the Police and he is being briefed regularly on the unethical conduct of the Nigerian Police Force.
What to expect
- The father of Jimoh Isiaka will be compensated by the Oyo state government
- There are ongoing plans on TwitterNG to crowdfund for Jimoh’s family after a video emerged of the father lamenting the demise of his son
- The shooter will be identified and prosecuted.
- The ongoing #EndSARS protest will lead to reforms that may birth the creation of State police.