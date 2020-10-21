EndSARS: NPA headquarters set on fire by hoodlums

The headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority in Marina, Lagos has been reportedly set on fire by hoodlums involved in the #EndSARS protests.

According to some social media reports, the hoodlums who seem to be protesting the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Tollgate set ablaze the NPA building on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

According to monitored media report, a member of the Lagos State Fire Service while confirming the setting of the building on fire, noted that efforts are on to salvage the situation.

The shooting at the Lekki Tollgate has led to an escalation of violence across the Lagos state with reported attacks and setting ablaze of a BRT station with buses, a television station, TV Continental (TVC), Adekunle police station, Herbert Macaulay Yaba, Lagos City Mall and so on.

In addition, some social media report shows that some irate mob set ablaze Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu mother’s house in Surulere.