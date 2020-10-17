EndSARS: State Governors to set up Judicial Panels of Inquiry – Osinbajo

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, broke his silence on the #EndSARS protests to announce that the 36 State Governors and the FCT Minister will set up judicial panels of inquiry that will adopt public hearings.

The Vice President disclosed this via his official Twitter handle on Friday evening. He said he had been holding meetings with the Senate President, House of Reps, IG of Police and the Human rights Commission over the nationwide protests.

We understand that you want to see action from us and I’m here to tell you that work is ongoing. I chaired a meeting of 36 state governors and the Minister of the FCT (NEC), where we resolved to set up judicial panels of inquiry so we can see justice served, and fast. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) October 16, 2020

Backstory

Nairametrics earlier reported that despite the scrapping of SARS, Nigerians were still protesting over cases of assault, illegal arrest, extortion, brutality, and killings of peaceful protesters by members of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

“Dear Nigerians, I know that many of you are angry, and understandably so. We could’ve moved faster and for this we are sorry.

“I fully understand how many young people feel. Many feel that we have been too silent and have simply not done enough. These feelings of frustration are justified,” Osinbajo said.

He added that many Nigerians have been brutalized by the Police and the Federal Government must take responsibility in protecting the youths. Osinbajo said that he has had meetings with key people as the FG has been following the protests.

“We understand that you want to see action from us and I’m here to tell you that work is ongoing. I chaired a meeting of 36 state governors and the Minister of the FCT (NEC), where we resolved to set up judicial panels of inquiry so we can see justice served, and fast.

“The reason being that only state governors, by law, can set up judicial inquiries in their states. The hearings will be public,” the Vice President further added.

Osinbajo also sent condolences to the families of Jimoh Isiaq and others who have lost loved ones to police brutality.

“We have proposed that each state government set up a Victims’ Support Fund, which the FG will support. This is the least that we can do to compensate for the injustice suffered at the hands of errant officers.”

He admitted that the issues Nigerians are protesting about are bigger than just SARS and that the FG will take comprehensive measures to revamp the Police by addressing issues of welfare, service conditions, and training.