EndSARS: Ghanaian President says Buhari is committed to police reform

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, said President Muhammadu Buhari has begun the processes that will lead to police reforms, as he calls for calm and dialogue to resolve the issues surrounding reported cases of chaos related to the #EndSARS protests.

Akufo-Addo disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, which comes a day after peaceful protesters are were allegedly shot at by the Nigerian military at the Lekki toll gate holdout.

I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm, and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria. I have spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end, and has begun the processes that will lead to reform. 1/2 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 21, 2020

“I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria.

“I have spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end, and has begun the processes that will lead to reform,” Nana Akufo – Addo said.

He added that the use of violence by security agents is not a solution and expresses his condolences.

“Violence, be it on the part of the police or protesters, cannot be the solution. To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he added.

Akufo-Addo joins other global leaders like former US Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, who has called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the Nigerian Army to stop the killing of young protesters in the country.