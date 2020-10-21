Connect with us
#EndSARS: Nigerian Army denies soldiers shot at Lekki protesters

The Nigerian Army has denied having soldiers shoot at #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate.

Published

3 hours ago

on

#EndSARS: Nigerian Army set to commence Exercise Crocodile Smile VI

The Nigerian Army has denied deploying soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters who assembled at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

Following multiple reports of rounds of gunshots aimed at #EndSARS protesters last night at the toll gate, the Nigerian Army via its official Twitter handle posted series of screenshots of such reports and tagged them “FAKE NEWS”.

Backstory

The protesters have been at the location for two weeks, shutting down the toll gate in a peaceful protest of police brutality, while demanding the scrapping of the notorious unit of the Police, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), and a number of reforms in the Police Force.

Yesterday, the Lagos State Government had issued a 24-hour curfew after violence broke out in several locations in the state, as hoodlums hijacked the protest to burn down police stations, assault innocent citizens and destroy properties.

The Nigerian Army is yet to roll out a robust press release to debunk the allegations leveled against the institution.

 

More details soon…

4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. Yomi Akinfesoye

    October 21, 2020 at 7:56 am

    This is rubbish talk please. I can report to you that we are still hearing gun shots at the toll plaza even this morning of October 21, 2020. So if truly the Nigerian Army don’t know anything about the military massacre at the Lekki toll plaza on Oct 20, why is taking forever to respond to the blood thirsty military that are shooting sporadically even into the morning. All of you will not know peace.

    Reply

  2. Anonymous

    October 21, 2020 at 9:04 am

    Even with all the video proof?? Lol these people are savages.

    Reply

  3. Soro soke

    October 21, 2020 at 9:08 am

    So the videos recorded, who are those on the uniform? Are they not Nigeria army? End bad governance nd END Nigeria

    Reply

  4. richeeee

    October 21, 2020 at 9:26 am

    nigeria will never be the same
    is buhari n agent of the devil or what. lets come to think of it oo boko haram they paid them just #500 to come and attack protesters. what a world/country we are living in

    Reply

ENDSARS

BREAKING: No fatality recorded in Lekki shooting – Governor Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that there was no fatality recorded in the Lekki tollgate shootings.

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Lagos State Government has declared that there is no record of fatality in the controversial Lekki shooting on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the Lagos State Government briefing on EndSARS broadcast on Wednesday.

He said, “Three of the injured protesters have been discharged, while some are in the hospital. There is no record of any fatalities.”

Details soon…

ENDSARS

BREAKING: TVC reportedly on fire

Television Continental in Ikosi-Ketu is reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Television Continental (TVC) station in Ikosi-Ketu is reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.

This was disclosed by some residents, who shared videos on social media this morning, October 21.

It appears some security operatives are on ground to curb the damage, as residents confirmed they heard gunshots.

Before the fire

Meanwhile, Morayo Afolabi Brown, who anchors the programme ‘Your View’ on TVC, disclosed during the live show that some people were at the gate of the TV station, trying to force their way into the premises.

This happened shortly before the live programme went out of coverage.

Meanwhile, Brown Kabiti, Morayo’s husband, expressed his fears and anxiety on his facebook page over the incident.

He said, “As I go to watch Your View this morning; I go in tears, fear, and anxiety. God, my household is innocent. Please protect my own.”

Continue Reading

ENDSARS

#EndSARS: Joe Biden issues press release on violent crackdown of Protesters in Nigeria

Joe Bidden urges Buhari and Miltary to cease the violent crackdown against protesters

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

What would a Joe Biden Presidency mean for Nigeria?

Former US Vice President and now Presidential Aspirant, Joe Biden, has commented on the alleged shooting of Protesters, as well as violence across the country.

Here is his statement,

“I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths. My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence. The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy. I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.” Joe Biden

See link to Statement

 

