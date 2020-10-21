EndSARS: Nigerian Army denies soldiers shot at Lekki protesters

The Nigerian Army has denied deploying soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters who assembled at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

Following multiple reports of rounds of gunshots aimed at #EndSARS protesters last night at the toll gate, the Nigerian Army via its official Twitter handle posted series of screenshots of such reports and tagged them “FAKE NEWS”.

Backstory

The protesters have been at the location for two weeks, shutting down the toll gate in a peaceful protest of police brutality, while demanding the scrapping of the notorious unit of the Police, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), and a number of reforms in the Police Force.

Yesterday, the Lagos State Government had issued a 24-hour curfew after violence broke out in several locations in the state, as hoodlums hijacked the protest to burn down police stations, assault innocent citizens and destroy properties.

The Nigerian Army is yet to roll out a robust press release to debunk the allegations leveled against the institution.

More details soon…