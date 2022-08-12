The Nigerian Government has announced that 75 more victims who petitioned following the EndSARS protests, will receive a compensation of N289 million by the end of the month.

This follows the Independent Investigative Panel (IIP-SARS) set up by the Nigerian Human Rights Commission after the protests.

The petitions covered cases of police brutality toward Nigerians which led to a 2-week protes which ended with the Lekki Massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate on the 20th of October 2020.

What the FG is saying

The FG disclosed that following the EndSARS protests, “the Independent Investigative Panel (IIP-SARS) set up by Nigerian Human Rights Commission, received 279 petitions from 29 States.

“Upon conclusion of deliberations the Nigerian Government, a compensation of over N146 million to 26 petitioners in Dec 2021 was made”.

They also added that another batch of 75 petitioners (who petitioned following the 2020 anti-SARS protests) will be paid N289 million in awarded compensation at the end of August 2022.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last December that the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, investigating violations of human rights by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units, had compensated 27 victims of police brutality with the sum of N147 million.

Anthony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary of the Commission said, “By compensating the victims, NHRC is out to change the narrative of impunity. The commission is ready to provide a remedy where Nigerians’ rights are violated. Where there is a violation, there must be a remedy, the commission has begun a journey to restore human dignity.”