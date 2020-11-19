ENDSARS
FG reacts to CNN report, describes Lekki shooting as massacre without bodies
The Minister of Information has described CNN’s reports on Lekki shootings as massacre without bodies.
The Federal Government has insisted that the military men did not shoot at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, describing the alleged mass killings as a massacre without bodies.
This follows a recent investigative report by US-based media, Cable News Network (CNN), in which they published a video, allegedly showing Nigerian soldiers shooting at unarmed protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, based on video evidence from mobile phones of witnesses.
According to a report by Channels Television, this was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at a press conference in Abuja.
The CNN said that contrary to the submission by the army that blank bullets were fired at the protesters, their investigative report revealed that live were fired directly at the protesters at the Lekki Tollgate.
While referring to the CNN report as promoting a baseless and preconceived narrative, Mohammed said that the media organization relied on social media video evidence without verification
The minister criticized CNN’s report on the Lekki incident describing it as blatantly irresponsible.
He said that the mainstream media should confirm the veracity of footage used before airing and also pointed out that the government will work with stakeholders to curb fake news on social media.
Going further, Mohammed said that those who were saying that there was an alleged massacre at the Tollgate only succeeded in misleading the world. He said anyone that has a contrary proof that the army shot at protesters or there was a massacre at Lekki Tollgate, should make them available to the panel investigating the matter.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: House of Reps will do everything to deliver a policing system that works – Gbajabiamila
Gbajabiamila has assured Nigerians that the legislature will do everything to deliver a policing system that works for every citizen.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the House of Representatives will do everything to deliver an inclusive policing system for the Nigerian masses.
The speaker disclosed this on Tuesday at the Public Policy Dialogue on “Policing/Human Rights in Nigeria” organized by the House Committee on Monitoring and Implementation of the Legislative Agenda and held in Abuja.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that the HoR Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, vowed not to sign off the 2021 Appropriation Bill presently before the National Assembly if adequate provisions were not made for the compensation of the families of the victims of police brutality and meeting the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
While speaking at the public dialogue, Gbajabiamila said, “We recognize that the policing function is at the very heart of any fully functioning State. It is through the institution, mechanisms and resources of policing, that the State can protect the welfare and wellbeing of its citizens.
“Without the ability to offer this protection, the State loses legitimacy and the authority that flows from there. A society that cannot effectively Police itself ceases to exist, and a government that fails to protect its citizens has lost the right to continue in office.”
He added that effective policing can only be achieved through accountability and compliance with the rule of law and that the Police cannot be effective when structures to hold them accountable are weak.
“Effective policing is only possible when the policing institutions are grounded in the rule of law, when they are accountable and when the justice system in its entirety is fair to all who have cause to appear before it.
“We can not have an effective policing system when the citizens do not have faith that the Police will treat them fairly every time, no matter the circumstance.
“The Police cannot be effective when the mechanisms for accountability and discipline are too weak to identify, remove, and prosecute rogue officers as a matter of course.
“I want to assure all of you in this room, all of you who are watching today from wherever you are, the 9th House of Representatives will do everything we can to deliver for the Nigerian people, a policing system that works for every citizen.”
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Presidency to ensure that a repeat of protests does not happen
President Muhammadu Buhari said he will ensure the #EndSARS protests do not happen again.
President Muhammadu Buhari said he will ensure Nigeria does not see a repeat of the #EndSARS protests, as all stakeholders would be carried along in the future to maintain peace.
According to Channels, this was disclosed by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyiadi, after a National Security Council (NSC) meeting with the President on Tuesday.
“Mr. President assures Nigerians that he will do whatever it takes to ensure that a repeat of the #EndSARS protest does not occur in Nigeria again.
“Mr. President assured that all stakeholders will be involved in the process of maintaining peace in the country, particularly the youth, community leaders, traditional rulers, politicians, public servants, religious leaders, etc.
“The Federal Government will continue to maintain its democratic, humane, and just postures in handling security matters in the country.
“What we are saying is that government will continue to dialogue, listen, and carry all stakeholders along in ensuring that there is no repeat of what happened that led to the destruction of both public and private properties,” Dingyadi said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported this month that President Muhammadu Buhari announced the protests cannot last indefinitely and called on youths to dialogue with the government and engage in comprehensive reforms.
”Every successful protest movement the world over has understood that there comes a time when activity must move from the street to the negotiation table. That time for you has come. Do not be afraid of this reality. You should welcome it,” the President said.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Bankers’ Committee, Private sector lead Lagos rebuilding team to raise trust fund
Governor Sanwo-Olu has constituted a team led by the Chairman of Citibank Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso to coordinate the recovery effort in Lagos State.
The Lagos State Government has set up an eight-man team to champion its rebuilding efforts, after several properties were vandalized by hoodlums, who had hijacked the #EndSARS protest. The team is dominated by members the of Bankers’ Committee and the Private Sector.
This was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, via the state’s Twitter handle on Monday.
According to the Governor, who issued a statement after a meeting with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and stakeholders, the proportion of the devastation suffered by the State is unprecedented. He added that the coordinated violence set Lagos economy – fifth largest in Africa – back by hundreds of billions of naira.
The team, which was led by the Chairman of Citibank Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso, was constituted a fortnight ago by the Governor to coordinate the recovery effort.
Sanwo-Olu said the consultative forum was to set the stage for the necessary public-private partnerships and collaborations required for the task of rebuilding and restoration of the infrastructure that was destroyed.
He said, “The violence we witnessed last October is the most widespread carnage the State has seen in decades. Every aspect of life and livelihood in Lagos was affected – government buildings, offices, public monuments and historical archives, public infrastructure and very sadly too, private property and investments.
“The violence has, no doubt, set our economy back by hundreds of billions of Naira, and impacted our confidence. We have, however, found hope and great strength in the offers of assistance from far and wide, which culminated in the constitution of the Lagos Rebuild Committee to coordinate our efforts to rebuild and upgrade our state.
“We seek to restore the infrastructure that was destroyed, to revive the energy and confidence of everyone who has been affected by these losses, to help restore the confidence of the people of Lagos in the infinite potentials of Lagos. The State Government cannot do this alone. We need all the help that we can get.”
The Governor disclosed that the State Government would be setting aside a huge amount of money as the State’s collateral in the recovery effort, adding that the Cardoso-led team that will be coordinating the Trust Fund would be given legislative backing through an Executive Bill that will soon be transmitted to the House of Assembly.
“Money that will be donated into the Trust Funds would go into rebuilding and re-tooling security infrastructure, strengthening public transportation systems, restoring judicial and local government operations, rebuilding damaged public monuments,” he added.
Sanwo-Olu emphasized that transparency and accountability would be foundational elements in the implementation of the mandate of the rebuilding committee, stressing that the fund-raising and disbursement would be supervised by FBN Trustees Limited.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported when Governor Sanwo-Olu met President Muhammadu Buhari and he presented the report on the damage caused by hoodlums in Lagos during the post #EndSARS protest riots.
The presentation happened on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, according to the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian President.
Anonymous
November 19, 2020 at 12:52 pm
Why won’t he consider it a lie? And how on earth will a man of almost 70 be minister of information when his thinking is still in 19th century…. Until this reaches their individual abode they won’t know how it feels..
Big Magnus
November 19, 2020 at 9:10 pm
You threaten protesters, prosecute activists, freeze bank accounts, confiscate passports and then you have the guts to say “where are the bodies”? You have killed our youths and now you want other youths to be persecuted if they talk. Mr Lie Mohammed, you are a shame and you bring disgrace to our country.
If no live bullets where fired, how did bullet casings of live bullets in great number enter the hands of protestors? Any Google search will show you the very evident difference between live and blank bullet casings. There is zero margin of error.
How did protestors end up with bullet holes in their bodies? You and this government are criminals and a disgrace! This impunity and insult to our intelligence must stop. The orders for this military operation should be viewed as they were issued by the Commander-in-Chief. The officer in command court martialed, dismissed from the Nigerian Army and jailed. Civilian string pullers, such as unscrupulous politicians, who were involved in this massacre should be prosecuted and jailed.
PMB should apologize for this black day in our history – the day our Army opened fire on unarmed, peaceful youths singing our National Anthem – and resign. Interestingly enough, in far-away Peru, in South America, the President last week resigned after his security forces opened fire on protesters causing the death of 2 (!) civilians.
Mr Lie Mohammed, we live in 2020, not 1983. You cannot make these pronouncements in the face of scientific evidence and try to absolve criminals and this failing government of their responsibility in outright murder.
God is watching and your time too will come. Do your part to bring justice to our country and change the narrative before it is too late.
Anonymous
November 20, 2020 at 3:21 pm
Well stated. Well said.