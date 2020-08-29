Economy & Politics
ICPC moves against NDDC top management over corruption allegations, quizzes directors
Some of the directors of NDDC were interrogated at the Commission’s headquarters.
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has interrogated the top management staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over allegations of numerous acts of corruption.
Some of those corruption allegations include diversion of funds, procurement fraud, and misappropriation of the agency’s COVID-19 funds.
The disclosure was made in a press statement which was issued by the ICPC on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Some of the directors of NDDC were interrogated at the Commission’s headquarters recently, after months of intelligence gathering, following the receipt of petitions from Nigerians on the alleged illegalities and contract fraud by some officials of the agency.
The statement pointed out that top officials of the agency are being investigated for their complicity in an alleged diversion of N5.474 billion meant for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the 9 states of NNDC.
The Commission is also investigating the payments of millions of naira to the staff of the agency for foreign training during the COVID-19 full lockdown which were never attended, as well as the non-payment of entitlements to students on foreign scholarships.
The ICPC is investigating other allegations like, the selling of back-dated contract award letters for projects and award of contracts that were not captured in the budget of the NDDC.
The corruption agency had already retrieved relevant documents that would aid its investigations towards the recovery of diverted funds and prosecution of breaches of the law.
FAAC disburses N606.2 billion in May, allocation drops by 22%
Meanwhile, a total of N3.33 trillion as being disbursed between January and May 2020.
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed the sum of N606.2 billion to the three tiers of government in May 2020, from the revenue generated in the previous month. This is contained in the latest FAAC report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
A cursory look at the report shows that the disbursement of N606.2 billion in May 2020 marked a decline of 22.4% when compared to N780.9 billion disbursed in April 2020. It however grew slightly by 4.2% compared to N581.6 billion allocated in March 2020.
Breakdown
- In May 2020, the federal government received the highest share of N255.1 billion (42.1%) from the total disbursement, States received a total of N166.63 billion while local governments received N125.4 billion.
- Oil-producing states received N37.4 billion as part of the 13% derivation fund.
- The sum of N194.19 billion was disbursed to the FGN consolidated revenue account; N4.59 billion was shared as a share of derivation and ecology; N2.3 billion as stabilization fund; N7.71 billion for the development of natural resources; and N5.43 billion to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
The amount disbursed comprised of N370.41 billion from the Statutory Account, N94.5 billion from Valued Added Tax (VAT), N1.12 billion from Excess Bank Charges Recovered for the Month, N8.89 billion from the Distribution of Solid Mineral Revenue for the month, N103.96 billion distribution for the Month and N27.3 billion Exchange Gain Differences.
States allocation
In the month of May 2020, Delta State received the biggest share of the total allocation as it scooped a sum of N15.79 billion gross allocation, followed by Lagos State with a total allocation of N13.05 billion. Other states that made the top 5 with biggest allocation include Akwa Ibom (N12.5 billion), Rivers State (N11.39 billion), and Bayelsa (N10.62 billion).
On the flip contrary, Kwara State received the lowest share (N3.73 billion) followed by Ekiti State with N3.74 billion allocation. Others include; Nassarawa (N3.82 billion), Ebonyi (N3.83 billion) and Osun State received N3.91 billion.
External debt deductions
In May 2020, a sum of N35.9 billion was deducted from the allocation disbursed to the states for the following reasons;
- External debt deductions in the month stood at N4.46 billion, from which Lagos state accounted for 32.6% (N1.46 billion) of the total debt deductions.
- Contractual obligation (ISPO) in May was N6.14 billion while other deductions stood at N25.21 billion.
- Other deductions comprise of, National Water Rehabilitation Projects, National Agricultural Technology Support Programme, Payment for Fertilizer, State Water Supply Project, State Agricultural Project, and National Fadama Project.
Upshot
The Nigerian economy, being faced with the ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic which was characterized by lockdown measures has caused a plunge in federal government revenue source. In addition, the sharp decline in global oil prices has added to the cause of worry. A recent world bank report stated that the Nigerian economy is highly vulnerable to oil shocks as even nonoil sectors of the economy depend on the activities of the oil sector.
Given that oil and gas accounts for over 80% of goods and services exported by Nigeria and forms a larger chunk of the government’s revenue, Nigeria’s fiscal structure faces a strong test and states may need to intensify effort to raise revenue generated internally to improve economic activities.
Nigeria might fall into recession – Budget Office
A back to back negative GDP growth per quarter would be Nigeria’s second recession since 2016.
The Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, said Nigeria may fall into recession by next quarter due to the effects of the pandemic on the economy and global crude oil demand.
Akabueze disclosed this on Thursday during a press parley.
Nairametrics reported on Monday that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined by 6.10% (year-on-year) in real terms in Q2 2020, according to the second quarter (Q2) GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
According to the numbers contained in the GDP report, the performance recorded in Q2 2020 represents a drop of 8.22% points when compared to Q2 2019 (2.12%), and 7.97% points decline when compared to Q1 2020 (1.87%).
The significant fall in Nigeria’s GDP numbers reflects the negative impacts of the disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil prices on the Nigerian economy.
Nigeria’s biggest revenue earner, oil sector, recorded 6.63% (year-on-year) contraction in Q2 2020, indicating a decrease of –13.80% points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
A back to back negative GDP growth per quarter would be Nigeria’s second recession since 2016. The DG said, “Because of the twin effect of COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in oil price, subsequently that it is expected that Q3 will be negative and the country might fall into recession.”
UPDATED: Nigeria received $1.29 billion capital inflows in Q2 2020, down by 78.6%
The United Kingdom emerged as the top source of capital investment to Nigeria in Q2 2020.
Nigeria received $1.29 billion capital importation (inflows) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020, representing a decrease of 78.6% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019. This is according to the latest Nigerian Capital Importation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, $1.29 billion represents the lowest inflows recorded since Q1 2017 when capital inflow of $908.3 million was recorded.
Also, the latest figure indicates a decrease of 78.6% compared to $6.05 billion received in the corresponding quarter of 2019 and 77.9% decrease compared to $5.85 billion in Q1 2020.
Capital Inflow by type
The largest amount of capital importation by type in Q2 2020 was received through other investments, which accounted for 58.77% ($761.03 million) of total capital imported during the quarter. Inflows from other investments, declined by 42.8% as against $1.33 billion received in the previous quarter and a further 48.6% reduction compared to $1.48 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
Portfolio investment followed with $385.32 million, accounting for 29.8% of the total inflows in Q2 2020. Under the portfolio category only Equity ($52.3 million) and money market instruments ($332.1 million) received inflows during the quarter under review.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): FDI accounted for only 11.47% ($148.6 million) to the total capital inflows. A decline of 30.6% compared to $214.3 million received in Q1 2020 and 33.41% reduction compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019.
FDI is an investment in the form of a controlling ownership in a business in one country by an entity based in another country. In Q2 2020, FDI came into Nigeria only through equities.
Capital inflows by Sectors
The report shows that Shares received the highest capital inflows in Q2 2020, accounting for 35.9% ($464.6 million) of the total capital inflows followed by Financing, which contributed 23.9% ($309.5 million to the total inflows.
The banking sector came third on the list as it attracted $140.2 million (10.8%) capital inflows, others on the list include; Production $110.8 million (8.6%), Telecoms $105.6 million (8.2%), Trading $68.2 million (5.3%) and Agriculture $48.8 million (3.8%).
Capital inflows by origin
The United Kingdom emerged as the biggest source of capital investment in Nigeria. In Q2 2020, investment from the U.K amounted to $428.8 million, a decline of 85.3% compared to $2.91 billion recorded in the previous quarter and 87.1% compared to $3.33 billion in Q2 2019.
Other countries that accounted for the biggest share of capital inflows in Nigeria during the period include, South Africa ($149.3 million), UAE ($145.2 million), Netherlands ($141.3 million) and Singapore (134.4 million).
Capital inflows by destination
In terms of destination, only 6 states received capital inflows in the second quarter of 2020, Lagos State received the giant share with $1.13 billion (87.3%) capital inflows, followed by Abuja with ($145.3 million).
Ogun State received $11 million within the quarter, Niger ($6.86 million), Anambra ($1.16 million) and Kano State, which received $130,000 capital inflows.
Upshot
- The decline in capital inflows recorded during the second quarter of 2020 is attributable to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, which halted economic activities in most parts of the world.
- Earlier in the week, Nigerian Bureau of Statistics reported that the Nigerian economy contracted by 6.1% as a result of the negative impacts of disruptions caused by the pandemic and the crash in oil price.
- The latest figure reflects a negative trend and how dwindling inflows is a cause for worry to the Nigerian economy.
- It is hoped that subsequent quarters will attract more inflows as the government begin to open most aspects of the economy in phases.