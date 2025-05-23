The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted two stolen luxury vehicles smuggled in from Canada and seized several containers of prohibited items worth a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N3.2 billion.

This was disclosed by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, during a press briefing held in Lagos on Thursday.

Olomu said the stolen vehicles; one 2024 model Lexus RX 450 and a 2023 Lexus RX 350, were concealed in a 40ft container and falsely declared as food items.

“Container No. MRKU 0904594 (40 FT) was found to contain two stolen vehicles from Canada. A 2024 model Lexus RX 450 vehicle with chassis number JTJCJNGA6R2017707 and another 2023 Lexus RX 350 with chassis number 2T2BAMCAPCO32741 were falsely declared as food items,” Olomu said.

The customs boss also revealed the interception of five containers filled with illegal pharmaceuticals, used clothing, and cosmetics, which were violations of Nigeria’s import regulations.

“As a result of our painstaking efforts, we recently uncovered six containers laden with prohibited items, mostly unregistered pharmaceuticals. Other items seized in the containers are cosmetics, used clothing, and two vehicles illegally imported into the country.

“These above-mentioned seizures are worth a total DPV of N3.247 billion,” he said

Breakdown of seized containers

According to Olomu, the two 40-foot containers, SUDU 8685733 and MRSU 4846204, were intercepted with a total of 3,388 cartons of codeine syrup concealed in toilet materials. The combined street value of the seizures is N2.7 billion.

Container No. SUDU 8685733 (40FT): 1,698 RTPL CSC cough syrup with codeine concealed in 202 packages of water closet.

Container No. MRSU 4846204 (40FT): 1,690 cartons of codeine syrup concealed in toilet seats.

Container No. ONEU 1153150 (40FT): 1,584 packages of Globatin anti-marks & 30g Clobetasol cream, falsely declared as truck tyres.

Container No. MRSU 3258823 (40FT): Unregistered drugs including Rabeprazole, Zahifranil tablets, Vancomycin, Cyproheptadine with Vitamin B Complex, falsely declared as kitchen wares.

Container No. SEKU 4716830 (40FT): 390 bales of used clothing.

Olomu noted that the seizures were made possible through collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Customs crosses N1 trillion in revenue

Olomu also announced that the command had crossed the N1 trillion mark in revenue collection as of May 21, 2025.

“Let me use this briefing to inform you that having crossed the one trillion-naira collection before the end of the 5th month, we have so far generated a total of N1.09 trillion as of 21 May 2025.”

“For instance, in October 2024, we collected N18.2 billion; on March 14, 2025, we recorded a feat of N18.9 billion, and on 20th May 2025, we made another record-breaking collection of N18.919 billion,” he said

More insights

Assistant Commander General of Narcotics at the NDLEA, Mr. Buba Wakawa, revealed that smugglers have resorted to routing shipments through countries without regulatory agreements with Nigeria following the agency’s MoU with India.

“NDLEA signed an MOU with India to stop producing codeine to Nigerian importers, that is why they have gone to the extent of using neighbouring countries that does not have MOU with them. I think with the synergy that is going on now, we are closing that gap, and we will checkmate them.”

The Customs boss warned that the Apapa port would not serve as a safe haven for smugglers and vowed to intensify enforcement.

“Let me use this briefing to warn that Apapa port will remain a no-go area for any unlawful activity, and our officers are very much ready to uncover concealment and effect seizures or arrest where necessary.”

Deputy Director of Port Inspection at NAFDAC, Mr. Kingsley Odumah, applauded the multi-agency cooperation aimed at stemming the influx of fake and unregistered pharmaceuticals.