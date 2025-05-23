The Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency (EBSHIA) has launched free enrollment for HIV patients into its health insurance scheme.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Moses Ekuma, disclosed this on Thursday in Abakaliki during a media briefing that highlighted Governor Francis Nwifuru’s achievements through the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency (EBSHIA) over the past two years.

Ekuma explained that the scheme had secured global funding to enroll HIV-positive patients, relieving them of the financial burden of purchasing antiretroviral drugs.

Comprehensive free treatment for enrollees

He added that those enrolled would also receive free treatment for other medical conditions, including malaria, hepatitis, hypertension, diabetes, and maternal health services such as pre- and post-natal care.

“We encourage HIV patients to take advantage of this opportunity by enrolling in the scheme. They can now focus their resources on other needs aside from HIV drugs,” Ekuma said.

He noted that Governor Nwifuru’s interventions had significantly contributed to the success of the scheme, with the number of enrollees rising from 37,000 before his administration to 137,000 currently.

“Universal health coverage cannot be achieved without health insurance, as lack of funds often prevents people from accessing adequate medical care.

The support of the First Lady has also helped expand ante- and post-natal services, leading to a reduction in maternal and prenatal mortality,” Ekuma added.

Active enrollment figures in 2024

Dr. Divine Igwe, Executive Secretary of EBSHIA, revealed that active enrollment in 2024 alone had reached 86,000.

“We have enrolled 40,088 children under five, 20,786 pregnant women, 1,210 persons with disabilities, 41,763 indigents, 2,214 informal sector workers, and 5,347 individuals from the tertiary sector,” he stated.

Igwe called on well-meaning individuals and organizations to sponsor the enrollment of community members to help the scheme achieve broader coverage.

What you should know

The Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency (EBSHIA) is a government-backed initiative designed to deliver accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare to all residents of Ebonyi State.

Established in 2018 and officially launched in 2021, EBSHIA operates under the supervision of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and supports Nigeria’s broader vision of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

