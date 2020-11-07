ENDSARS
#EndSARS: CCTV footage from day of Lekki shootings played at Judicial Panel
The Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry has viewed video footage of the evening of the shootings of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate.
The Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry investigating incidents of human rights abuse by security agents was granted access to video footage surrounding the unfortunate Lekki shootings which occurred on the 20th of October, 2020.
The 4-hour long video was viewed at the panel’s sitting on Friday, according to a Channels TV report.
What you should know
Earlier this week, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), submitted to the Lagos Judicial Panel on Police brutality, the video footage recorded by the company’s surveillance camera on the night of October 20, when soldiers opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate area in Lagos.
The video footage was submitted by the Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwansa, at the 4th sitting of the panel of Inquiry and Restitution. He said, “I can confirm that inside here is the video footage that our surveillance camera was able to record for the 20th of October.”
Justice Doris Okwuobi, Chairperson of the panel, gave permission for some of the footage to be played during Friday’s panel.
The footage showing events way before the shooting happened was played for 4 hours during the panel. The counsel to the protesters, Mr. Adeshina Ogunlana, petitioned for further viewing of the footage.
The request was opposed by Abiodun Owonikoko, legal counsel to the FG, which was overruled by Justice Okwuobi.
Amnesty International reported in October that the Nigerian army and police had killed at least 12 peaceful protesters on the 20th of October at two locations in Lagos.
1 Comment
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu presents Buhari report on Lagos destruction by hoodlums
Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu has presented President Buhari with a report of the destruction that occurred in Lagos during last month’s unrest.
The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has met President Muhammdu Buhari where he presented the report on the damage caused by hoodlums in Lagos during the post-#EndSARS protest riots.
The presentation happened on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, according to the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian President.
President @MBuhari this afternoon met with Governor @jidesanwoolu of Lagos. The Governor presented a Report on the extent of the destruction suffered by Lagos State in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests. #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/Fgp4q2KzZI
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 6, 2020
What you should know
After the events that led to the riots and lootings calmed down in October, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed that Lagos State would need about N1 trillion for the reconstruction and repair of the properties and infrastructure that were vandalized and destroyed by hoodlums.
“I learnt from the governor of Lagos State that it will take N1trn to rebuild what had been lost and asked him what’s the budget size of the state, he said about N1trn. You can see we are moving backwards,” Femi Gbajabiamila said.
Already, in a bid to aid business owners who were affected, Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, announced in October that the Lagos State government would support the owners of stores that were looted when the #EndSARS protests were hijacked by hoodlums.
ENDSARS
CBN receives order to freeze bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS sponsors
CBN to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has received the nod of the federal high court in Abuja to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests till January.
The request was granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed and was filed by the CBN on October 20, according to ChannelsTV
Some of the affected individuals are Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.
Others are: Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.
The court order, which was addressed to the head offices of Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank, directed the banks to freeze forthwith all transactions on the 20 accounts on the list annexed to the CBN’s application as Exhibit A and all other bank accounts of the defendants/respondents for a period of 180 days pending the outcome of investigation and inquiry currently being conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
What you should know
Gatefield Nigeria Limited had earlier sued Access Bank Plc for allegedly blocking an account used to promote media coverage of the #EndSARS protests.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: FIRS grants more tax palliatives
FIRS is set to grant more tax palliatives to Nigerians.
In a bid to provide succor and support to businesses affected by the violent demonstrations, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has disclosed that it is set to grant more tax palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the ensuing negative impacts.
This was disclosed by the FIRS, through its official Twitter handle.
EndSARS: More Tax Palliatives to Cushion Negative Impacts
FIRS is not unaware of negative impacts of recent EndSARS protests on businesses across Nigeria. The Service has given more Tax Palliatives in line with Government's efforts towards assisting businesses in difficult times pic.twitter.com/HxwOK8boAU
— FIRS Nigeria (@firsNigeria) November 6, 2020
What you should know
The tax palliative will come in form of the provision of an additional window of penalty, and interest waivers for businesses that pay up in full, the principal portion of their outstanding liabilities between now and 31st December, 2020. Such outstanding arrears could have resulted from:
- Self assessments, or
- Government assessments arising from desk audit, field audit or investigation.
This recent announcement is in addition to earlier measures instituted by FIRS such as:
- Extension of monthly WHT and VAT Returns filing to end of month.
- The option of paying in Naira at the prevailing Investors & Exporters (I & E) FOREX window rate on the day of payment. This is for taxpayers who earn their revenue in Naira and are facing challenges in sourcing for FOREX to offset their tax liabilities.
Why it matters
The recent announcement by the FIRS is geared towards resuscitating businesses affected by the arson, looting and vandalism which ensued from the violent protests.
This gesture should help to resuscitate economy.
Noah Niyi Adebowale
November 7, 2020 at 9:19 am
I’m sorry for this country called Nigeria. How can a counsel to FG oppose the viewing of the footage in full? Is the FG defending itself of misdeeds? This is pathetic. And I hope the LCC is not complicit in the whole shenanigan.
I know that one day we would have a better President who speaks to the heart of the people; able to assess the magnanimity of people’s agitation; and address it in a timely manner to avoid the ugly incident and chaos we experiences in Lagos and some other states.