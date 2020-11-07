EndSARS: CCTV footage from day of Lekki shootings played at Judicial Panel

The Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry investigating incidents of human rights abuse by security agents was granted access to video footage surrounding the unfortunate Lekki shootings which occurred on the 20th of October, 2020.

The 4-hour long video was viewed at the panel’s sitting on Friday, according to a Channels TV report.

What you should know

Earlier this week, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), submitted to the Lagos Judicial Panel on Police brutality, the video footage recorded by the company’s surveillance camera on the night of October 20, when soldiers opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate area in Lagos.

The video footage was submitted by the Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwansa, at the 4th sitting of the panel of Inquiry and Restitution. He said, “I can confirm that inside here is the video footage that our surveillance camera was able to record for the 20th of October.”

Justice Doris Okwuobi, Chairperson of the panel, gave permission for some of the footage to be played during Friday’s panel.

The footage showing events way before the shooting happened was played for 4 hours during the panel. The counsel to the protesters, Mr. Adeshina Ogunlana, petitioned for further viewing of the footage.

The request was opposed by Abiodun Owonikoko, legal counsel to the FG, which was overruled by Justice Okwuobi.

Amnesty International reported in October that the Nigerian army and police had killed at least 12 peaceful protesters on the 20th of October at two locations in Lagos.