MSME Fund: Artisan Support beneficiaries receives training certificates

Lagos State beneficiaries of the Artisan Support initiative – under the MSME Survival Fund Scheme, have received their training certificates and are grateful to the Federal Government for the N30,000 grant.

Lagos state beneficiaries of the Artisan Support receive their certificates and are grateful to the Federal Government for the N30,000 grant.#SurvivalFundNG pic.twitter.com/QfJHFYubK9 — MSME Survival Fund (@SurvivalFund_ng) November 4, 2020

The one-time grant is meant to support MSMEs across the country, to keep their businesses afloat through these very challenging times. As part of the requirements, some of the artisans who have been selected for the programme in Lagos underwent training and received certificates as an attestation to their participation in the life-changing training.

What you should know

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria commenced the payment of a one-time grant worth N30,000 to 330,000 selected artisans under the MSME Survival Scheme in over 11 states in Nigeria.

The Artisan Support Scheme, a one-off grant to artisans, is just a segment of the MSME Survival Fund programme. Other notable support schemes include the following: