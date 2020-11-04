MSME
MSME Fund: Artisan Support beneficiaries receives training certificates
Beneficiaries of the Artisan Support initiative received their training certificates and grants from the Lagos State Government.
Lagos State beneficiaries of the Artisan Support initiative – under the MSME Survival Fund Scheme, have received their training certificates and are grateful to the Federal Government for the N30,000 grant.
This is according to the Twitter handle of the MSME Survival Fund, as seen by Nairametrics.
Lagos state beneficiaries of the Artisan Support receive their certificates and are grateful to the Federal Government for the N30,000 grant.
— MSME Survival Fund (@SurvivalFund_ng) November 4, 2020
The one-time grant is meant to support MSMEs across the country, to keep their businesses afloat through these very challenging times. As part of the requirements, some of the artisans who have been selected for the programme in Lagos underwent training and received certificates as an attestation to their participation in the life-changing training.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria commenced the payment of a one-time grant worth N30,000 to 330,000 selected artisans under the MSME Survival Scheme in over 11 states in Nigeria.
The Artisan Support Scheme, a one-off grant to artisans, is just a segment of the MSME Survival Fund programme. Other notable support schemes include the following:
- Payroll Support Scheme – payroll support for small businesses.
- Formalization Support Scheme – free business name registration.
- Guaranteed Offtake Scheme – support for local producers of priority products.
N30,000 Survival Fund: First batch of beneficiaries are receiving grants — FG
The first batch of beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N30,000 artisans grants have started receiving their grants.
Beneficiaries in the first batch of the Federal Government’s N30,000 artisans’ grant have started receiving their grants.
This was disclosed by the Presidency via the FG’s Twitter handle on Saturday.
It tweeted, “The first batch of beneficiaries of the N30,000 artisans grant, a component of @NigeriaGov’s @SurvivalFund_ng, have started receiving their grants.
“Eligible beneficiaries are artisans and self-employed individuals. Each State will have 9,000 beneficiaries.”
The first batch of beneficiaries of the N30,000 artisans grant, a component of the MSME Survival Fund, have started receiving their grants. Eligible beneficiaries are artisans and self-employed individuals. Each State will have 9,000 beneficiaries.
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 31, 2020
Financial Services
CBN reveals framework for the N75 billion Youth Investment Fund
The Nigerian Youth Investment Fund will be funded through the NIRSAL MFB window of the CBN.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed the implementation framework for the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund.
This was disclosed in a publication by the Development Finance Department under the auspices of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The CBN stated that the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (N-YIF) would be funded through NIRSAL MFB window, with an initial take-off seed capital of N12.5 billion.
The N-YIF aims to financially empower Nigerian youths to generate at least 500,000 jobs between 2020 and 2023.
Objectives of the scheme:
-
Improve access to finance for youths and youth-owned enterprises for national development.
-
Generate much-needed employment opportunities to curb youth restiveness.
-
Boost the managerial capacity of the youths, and develop their potentials to become the future large corporate organizations.
-
The fund targets young people between the ages of 18 and 35 years.
-
Beneficiaries of NMFB, TCF and AgSMEIS loans, and other government loan schemes that remain unpaid are also not eligible to participate.
-
Individuals (unregistered businesses) shall be determined based on activity/nature of projects subject to the maximum of N250,000.
-
Registered businesses (Business name, Limited Liability, Cooperative, Commodity Association) shall be determined by activity/nature of projects subject to the maximum of N3.0 million (including working capital).
-
The tenor of the intervention is for a Maximum of 5 years, depending on the nature of the business and the assets acquired, of which interest rate of not more than 5% under the intervention shall be charged annually.
-
The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) will collaborate with relevant stakeholders to identify potential training for training/mentoring.
-
The youths that are duly screened (and undergo the mandatory training where applicable) shall be advised to login to the portal provided by the NMFB to apply for the facility.
MSME
Paystack partners Google to empower SMEs in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa
Paystack partners with Google to empower over 500,000 SMEs in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.
Tech startup, Paystack has disclosed that it partnered with Google to aid over 500,000 Small and Medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.
This was revealed via its Twitter handle.
Shola Akinlade, Founder of the company, stated that the partnership would enable the reliability of their work, “which would guarantee that all businesses paid via Paystack are thoroughly checked for legitimacy and credibility.
“In a low-trust environment like Nigeria, where many people are paying online for the first time, it’s important to deliver a safe, fraud-free experience, and this is a responsibility that Paystack takes extremely seriously.”
⚡️ Hi team, we partnered with our friends at @Google to help over 500,000 SMEs in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa restart, recover and digitise their businesses with new tools, financial support, and training.
Get started here 👇🏾 https://t.co/0fdVl4ZUBp
— Paystack (@paystack) October 28, 2020
Why it matters: Paystack’s partnership with Google is to help SMEs to grow and digitise their businesses with new tools, financial support, and training. This would also help business communities in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa to rapidly grow.
What you should know: Google is an American multinational technology company that specializes in internet-related services and products.
Nairametrics reported that the company had a partnership with Truecaller in 2018 to aid in the facilitation of online payments across Africa. The deal states that Paystack will use Truecaller’s database of verified phone numbers to authenticate payments for transactions executed on its platform.
Click here to apply.