In Nigeria, it’s common to need updates to personal details initially provided during National Identification Number (NIN) registration.

Whether it’s due to a job change, a misplaced phone number, or a mistake in names—or even a name change—these updates are often necessary.

However, anyone familiar with the long queues at NIN enrollment centres knows how time-consuming this process can be.

To make life easier for citizens, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has introduced an online Self-Service Modifications portal.

This new platform allows Nigerians to update their NIN details from the convenience of their homes, making it easier to modify information such as Name, Phone Number, Date of Birth, and Address.

While this service provides significant convenience, it does come with associated fees. For example, updating your date of birth costs N16,340, while changing your phone number or name costs around N1,522 each. The same fee applies to address changes.

To begin the process, users must ensure that the phone number being used is registered on their NIN.

How to Modify Your NIN via Shortcode

To begin the process, simply dial *346# on your mobile phone. This will bring up a menu with several options related to your NIN.

From this menu, select the “NIN Modification” option, which will allow you to make changes to your personal information.

Next, you will be prompted to enter your 11-digit National Identification Number (NIN). It is crucial to ensure that you enter this number correctly, as it will be used to verify your identity throughout the modification process.

Once your NIN is entered and verified, you’ll be asked to select the specific detail you wish to update.

This could be your name, date of birth, address, or any other relevant information. After selecting the modification option, you can enter the new details that need to be updated.

After providing the new information, you’ll need to confirm that everything is correct. Double-check the details you’ve entered, as these will be the new official records associated with your NIN.

To finalize the process, you will receive a confirmation code via SMS. Enter this code into the system to complete the modification. Shortly after, you will receive a message confirming that your NIN has been successfully updated.

PS: To change the phone number linked to your NIN requires a police report documenting the change, particularly if the modification is due to a lost or stolen phone.

How to update details via NIMC portal from home

Steps to Modify Date of Birth:

Start by verifying your NIN and logging into the portal.

Navigate to the dashboard and select the date of birth modification option.

Make the necessary payment through Paystack.

Enter your NPC certificate number and validate it. The date of birth will auto-fill and cannot be edited. If you do not have your birth certificate, you can perform an online birth attestation at http://www.nationalpopulation.org.ng.

Upload your NPC certificate along with any required supporting documents.

Review your modification request and submit it after checking the attestation box.

A modification transaction slip will be generated instantly.

Upon approval, you will receive a notification, and your updated NIN slip will be sent to your email. You can also print the slip directly from your dashboard.

Required Documents(Date of Birth Modification)

Digitised NPC Attestation Certificate (for those born before 1992).

Digitised NPC Birth Certificate (for those born after 1992).

Name Change:

Court affidavit.

Newspaper extract.

Marriage certificate (for marital status changes).

To change your name, you will need a court affidavit, newspaper extract, marriage certificate (if applicable), and another government ID. Address updates require a utility bill, tenancy agreement, or an attestation letter from a community leader.