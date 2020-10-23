EndSARS: We are working to stabilize things across the state, as we look to rebuild – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the Lagos State government is working towards stabilizing things across the state and rebuilding through verification of victims and has called on youth leaders to provide representatives for a judicial panel.

The Governor disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, after the President gave a speech addressing the nation over the protests.

“We mourn the lives we have lost across the state and to the families that we could have better protected, I sincerely apologise.

“To the police and law enforcement that have lost members, we mourn these important members of our community.

“Lagos will be stronger. We will rebuild bridges and we will deliver on the good work we started on ending police brutality and providing justice,” the Governor said.

He said the events that led to the shooting of unarmed protesters was a catalyst for the lootings and thuggery across the state and mourned the economic losses caused by the lootings.

The Governor added that the State is doing its best to stabilise things and rebuild after the lootings, and also added that Lagos is working with hospitals to verify details of victims.

"We are working to stabilize things across the state as we look to rebuild. The state team is working with the hospitals and emergency services to verify the details of everyone involved in incidents across the state.

"On the false report of removal of CCTV, LCC has confirmed that what was removed were infrared car scanners. Evidence from the surveillance cameras (which wasn't removed) will be used to aid investigations into the incident and a panel will be constituted to probe the shooting. I understand that tempers are high but we are beginning to get a clearer picture of the things that led us to this point and I want to ask us to be circumspect to avoid further losses and triggering other sentiments. Do not encourage thugs through parody and inciteful words," he added.

Sanwo-Olu also mentioned that Lagos State Government is creating a judicial panel to provide compensation for victims and urged Lagos State youths to provide 2 youth representatives to join the panel.