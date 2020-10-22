ENDSARS
I have not spoken to Buhari directly – Jide Sanwo-olu
Jide Sanwoolu confirmed in an Arise TV interview on Wednesday that he was yet to speak to President Buhari
Lagos State Governor Jide Sanwoolu confirmed in an Arise TV interview on Wednesday morning that he was yet to speak to President Buhari following the Lekki Shooting.
The President is yet to address the country over the violence that has spread across the country over the ENDSARS protests.
According to JS “I made calls to want to speak to the President twice yesterday. First, he had not come to the office and the second time he was at the FEC meeting. I have not spoken to him directly but I actually did call to want to speak to him. He was at the FEC meeting but probably had his briefing”
He also said he spoke to the Chief of Defence Staff and that it was Buhari that asked the Chief of Defence Staff to call him.
“He (Buhari) was actually the one that asked the Chief of Defence Staff to call me and I think it was when he got my message because when the Chief of Defence Staff called me, he said to me, it was the President that asked him to call…so I have not spoken to him directly so maybe sometime later today that might happen. I don’t have a report to say this was what he said or anything (sic) because we haven’t spoken. “Jide Sanwo-Olu
Yet to be known soldiers allegedly shot at peaceful protesters triggering a wave of violence across the country leading to buildings and properties being burnt, looted, or destroyed. The Governor has been at the forefront of controlling the situation and curbing the degeneration of law and order in the state.
Of particular interest is the question around who ordered the soldiers to the Lekki Toll Gate. The Governor had mentioned that he does not have powers over the military and could not have ordered the soldiers.
FG deploys more military troops to Lagos to secure public assets
Governor Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that there has been a deployment of more security forces to the State to safeguard lives and properties.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the Federal Government has deployed more security forces to guard public assets and properties in the state.
This is to prevent further destruction of public infrastructure and looting in Lagos State by hoodlums following the #EndSARS protests.
This disclosure was made by Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday morning October 22, 2020, morning during an interview on an Arise TV programme.
While confirming that he has not been able to directly speak with President Buhari on the violent nature of the protest in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu revealed that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, called him on the phone on Wednesday.
He said the two security chiefs asked to deploy more troops to secure public assets and help to maintain law and order in the state.
There has been serious outbreak of violence with the burning and looting of public assets and other private properties in the past few days as hoodlums and criminals have been on rampage.
Governor Sanwo-Olu had announced the imposition of a 24-hour state-wide curfew on Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the unrest in the state.
Hoodlums had taken advantage of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings to wreak havoc and cause mayhem in the state.
It had been reported that banks, local government secretariats, police stations, the Palace of the Oba of Lagos, Shoprite in Ajah and Surulere, Nigerian Ports Authority head office, the governor mother’s house at Akerele, VIO/Federal Road Safety Corps’ offices at Ojodu, magistrates’ courts at Igbosere, TVC station, the Nation Newspapers office, BRT station and buses and so many others have been burnt down in the last 48 hours.
The situation was further escalated when soldiers, in a bid to disperse the unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate, opened fire on the youths with reported several casualties.


#EndSARS: Buhari holds National Security Council meeting with Osinbajo, IGP, others
President Buhari called a National Security Council meeting, possibly to discuss the current tense atmosphere in the country.
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council meeting in the Council Chamber, at the State House in Abuja.
This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to the Presidency on New Media, Bashir Ahmad in a tweet that was sent to the public via his official Twitter account.


The tweet reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council Meeting at the Council Chambers, the State House, Abuja. VP, SGF, COS, Defence Minister, the Service Chiefs, the IG of Police, and other heads of the security agencies are all in attendance.”
The current #EndSARS protest in the country has escalated in the last 48 hours as hoodlums and arsonists have seized the opportunity to commit arson and loot both public and private properties.
The current development owing to the attacks by hoodlums and arsonists demands redress by the government as appropriate measures must be put in place by the Government to protect and safeguard both lives and properties.
#EndSARS: AU Commission calls for respect of human rights
The African Union Commission (AU) has condemned the use of violence on peaceful #EndSARS protesters.
The African Union (AU) has rejected the use of violence on peaceful protesters and called for the respect of human rights and the rule of law, after protesters who peacefully assembled at the Lekki Toll Plaza were allegedly shot at by the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
The statement from the Commission’s Chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat, dated Wednesday, October 21, 2020, was posted on the organization’s website.
In the statement, Mahamat offered his condolences to the families of those killed and appealed to “all political and social actors to reject the use of violence and respect human rights and the rule of law”
He urged for a timely and robust dialogue in order to de-escalate the situation and find concrete and durable reforms.
According to him, “In this regard, the Chairperson welcomes the decision by the FGN to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, as an important step in this direction.”
Mahamat reiterated the AU’s commitment to helping Nigeria’s government and people find a solution and encouraged the Nigerian authorities to conduct a full-scale and thorough investigation, to ensure the perpetrators of these heinous acts of violence are held accountable.