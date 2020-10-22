I have not spoken to Buhari directly – Jide Sanwo-olu

Lagos State Governor Jide Sanwoolu confirmed in an Arise TV interview on Wednesday morning that he was yet to speak to President Buhari following the Lekki Shooting.

The President is yet to address the country over the violence that has spread across the country over the ENDSARS protests.

According to JS “I made calls to want to speak to the President twice yesterday. First, he had not come to the office and the second time he was at the FEC meeting. I have not spoken to him directly but I actually did call to want to speak to him. He was at the FEC meeting but probably had his briefing”

He also said he spoke to the Chief of Defence Staff and that it was Buhari that asked the Chief of Defence Staff to call him.

“He (Buhari) was actually the one that asked the Chief of Defence Staff to call me and I think it was when he got my message because when the Chief of Defence Staff called me, he said to me, it was the President that asked him to call…so I have not spoken to him directly so maybe sometime later today that might happen. I don’t have a report to say this was what he said or anything (sic) because we haven’t spoken. “Jide Sanwo-Olu

Yet to be known soldiers allegedly shot at peaceful protesters triggering a wave of violence across the country leading to buildings and properties being burnt, looted, or destroyed. The Governor has been at the forefront of controlling the situation and curbing the degeneration of law and order in the state.

Of particular interest is the question around who ordered the soldiers to the Lekki Toll Gate. The Governor had mentioned that he does not have powers over the military and could not have ordered the soldiers.