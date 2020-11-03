ENDSARS
Lekki Shooting: LCC submits CCTV footage, says camera stopped working at 8 pm
LCC has made available, the video footage recorded by its surveillance camera, to the Lagos Judicial Panel on Police brutality.
The Lekki Concession Company (LCC), has submitted to the Lagos Judicial Panel on Police brutality, the video footage recorded by the company’s surveillance camera on the night of October 20, when soldiers opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate area in Lagos.
The video footage was submitted on Tuesday by the Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwansa, at the 4th sitting of the panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up by the Lagos state government to look into the allegations of police brutality and highhandedness by personnel of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
The panel was also mandated to look at the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident at the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday evening, October 20, 2020.
While making the submission, Omomuwasan, however, noted that the surveillance camera stopped recording at about 8:00 pm on the night of the shooting at Lekki Tollgate.
He said, ‘’I can confirm that inside here is the video footage that our surveillance camera was able to record for the 20th of October.’’
While disclosing that the surveillance cameras are called PTZ; wherein P enables the camera pan; T enables the camera tilt, and Z allows the camera to zoom, Omomuwasan said they were mounted on a mast at the tollgate.
Omomuwansa said the cameras were initially not tampered with until around 8 pm when they stopped recording due mostly to network issues. The shooting incident was said to have started around 7 pm.
The LCC had also pointed out that the power outage on the night of the shooting was because its staff were withdrawn from office locations after the announcement of the curfew by the Lagos State Government, so they could not switch on backup generators when power was interrupted.
About 2 weeks after the shooting incident at the Lekki Tollgate, investigations are still ongoing to determine what really happened at the scene of the peaceful protests and who was responsible for the shootings.
The Nigerian Army, who had initially said they were not at the Lekki Tollgate on the night of the incident, later insisted that soldiers did not shoot at the protesters after later admitting they were at the scene on the invitation of the state governor. Their denial is despite viral videos showing men in military uniform firing the shots.
Although they admitted that soldiers were deployed to ‘restore normalcy’ in the area, the Acting Deputy Director, 81 Division, Army Public Relations, Osoba Olaniyi in a statement last Tuesday, described reports of a massacre by the officers as “untrue, unfounded, and aimed at causing anarchy in the country”.
The reports had further been complicated by reports that the surveillance cameras at the tollgate had been removed hours before the shooting of October 20.
ENDSARS
Lagos judicial panel rejects LCC’s request to take back Lekki Tollgate
LCC’s request to take back Lekki Tollgate has been rejected by the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry.
The Judicial Panel of Inquiry which was set up by the Lagos State Government to probe police brutality and the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers on October 20, 2020, at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos has turned down the request of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the operators of the tollgate to take back possession of the tollgate.
While declining the request by LCC, the Chairman of the panel, retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, in a short ruling on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, said the tollgate plaza would still remain closed.
The judge said the panel might have a need to pay another visit to the tollgate plaza after watching the video footage from a surveillance camera submitted by the LCC on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
The legal counsel for LCC, Rotimi Seriki, had urged the panel to allow the firm to take over the tollgate plaza to evaluate the level of damage for the purpose of insurance claims.
Seriki was reinforcing an earlier request at the proceeding by the LCC Managing Director, Abayomi Omomuwa, who said save for last Friday when he led the panel on a visit to the toll plaza, the place had been inaccessible to LCC management.
Omomuwa pointed out that from what he saw during his last visit on Friday, it would take LCC not less than 6 months to fix the damages on the tollgate plaza as the level of destruction was so much.
While answering a question on how soon the tollgate would resume operation, Omomuwa said, “Any projection made here will just be guesswork. When we went there that day, I saw the level of damage. The whole tolling system is completely destroyed. It will not take anything less than six months to fix. I want to plead that they let us have access so that we can process insurance.”
Reinforcing Omomuwa’s request, LCC lawyer, Seriki, said, “My humble request is that if the tribunal doesn’t have further need to visit the plaza, the LCC should be permitted to take back possession of the toll plaza for the purpose of evaluation of the damage and commence the process of carrying out necessary repairs.”
But ruling, Justice Okuwobi said the panel agreed that it was necessary for LCC to go and evaluate the level of damage, but we will not grant that access yet. The need may arise for the panel to revisit.
The panel chairman encouraged LCC to make the application after the panel must have watched the video footage submitted by the firm.
ENDSARS
NHRC inaugurates independent investigative panel on allegations of violations by the defunct SARS
The NHRC has inaugurated and independent investigative panel to complement the work of the State Judicial Panels.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has inaugurated an Independent Investigative Panel (IIP) on the allegations of human rights violations by the defunct SARS, to complement the work of the State Judicial Panels.
This disclosure was made in a press release by the NHRC, after the inauguration event which took place at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja.
UPDATE on Police Reforms & Accountability: @NhrcNigeria has inaugurated an Independent Investigative Panel on the allegations of human rights violations by the defunct SARS, to complement the work of the State Judicial Panels. The Panel commences sitting tomorrow, Wed Nov 4, 2020 pic.twitter.com/kU7x1LSeqW
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) November 3, 2020
The statement partly reads:
“National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has inaugurated an Independent Investigative Panel on the allegations of human rights violations by the defunct SARS, to complement the work of the State Judicial Panels. The Panel commences sitting tomorrow, Wed Nov 4, 2020.”
At the event which took place at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu Esq., highlighted other areas the panel would look into.
The Panel, chaired by Justice Suleiman Galadima, has already started receiving petitions, ahead of the commencement of sitting tomorrow. However, in the course of its duties, the Panel will also visit SARS, State CID & FCID facilities in Abuja and nationwide.
What you should know
Following the nationwide protests against police brutality, tagged #EndSARS, one of the demands of the protesters was an establishment of a panel of judicial enquiry to try officers who have been involved in cases of human rights abuses and to give justice to victims and their families.
In this vein, states (including Lagos, Oyo, Ogun and others) have taken necessary steps to make this a reality, by going forward to set up states judicial panel.
Justice Galadima, who spoke on behalf of members of the panel promised to do a thorough job. Other members of the Panel are:
- Civil Societies – Dr. Lydia Umar and Dr. Uju Agomoh.
- Representative of the National Human Rights Commission – Mr. Abdulrahman Yakubu (Director, Civil and Political Rights).
- Representative of Nigerian Youths – Mr. Mubarak Mijinyawa (Speaker Nigerian Youth Parliament) .
- Representative of the Police Service Commission – Mr. Tijani Mohammed (Director Investigation).
- Representative of Nigeria Police Force – Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde (AIG Intelligence).
- Representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association – John Aikpokpo Martin (1st Vice President NBA) and Dr. Garba Tetengi SAN, Mni.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: FG denies placing protesters on no-fly list
The Federal Government has dismissed rumours that it placed #EndSARS protesters on a no-fly list.
The Ministry of Interior says it did not generate a ‘no-fly’ list and that reports of #EndSARS protesters getting their passports seized due to a travel ban is fake news.
The Ministry disclosed this on Tuesday morning after a media platform reported that the ministry was making a compilation of #EndSARS protesters on a ‘no-fly’ list.
The Ministry of Interior did not, has not and will not generate any no-fly list.
Ignore fake news please! pic.twitter.com/zR65TK1uiG
— Ministry of Interior (@MinOfInteriorNG) November 3, 2020
What you should know
The online media platform had reported on Tuesday morning that the Ministry of Interior requested from the Department of State Security (DSS) whether or not it had a profile on key supporters of the #EndSARS protests.
The media report claimed that a list has been formally circulated, and six people suspected of taking part in the #EndSARS protests were prevented from travelling last week.
The Ministry of Interior has,however, dismissed the report as fake news using its Twitter handle to reiterate, “The Ministry of Interior did not, has not, and will not generate any no-fly list. Ignore fake news please!”