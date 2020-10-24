President Buhari to address Nigerians on Lekki toll plaza shootings after investigation 

President Buhari will address Nigerians on the Lekki toll Plaza shootings, as he awaits the outcome of the investigations into the shootings of unarmed #EndSARS protesters by soldiers.

This disclosure was made by Mr. Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, during an interview with Arise TV on the unrest and uncertainties gripping Nigeria following the protests over police brutality.

READ:

The Minister emphasized that the President during the National Security Meeting yesterday has ordered an investigation into the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting, and thereafter he would speak on the incident.

READ:

What they are saying

When asked by Charles Aniagolu of Arise TV why the President hasn’t made an official statement on the unfortunate event at the Toll Plaza, Mr. Dare explained in his response that President Buhari hasn’t made a statement on the tragedy because he wants to have all the facts, which will absolutely be made public.

READ:

“It is important to get all the facts right before we go forward. In this case, it’s going to be difficult to hide these facts because we live in a multimedia world and we have pieces of evidence and corroboration and I think it is important to get the facts right.

READ:

“I think that’s the part the President has towed and I am sure that when the facts are made available, this President – because he has integrity – will level with the Nigerian people about what happened on Tuesday in Lekki.”

Mr. Sunday Dare said the present administration’s commitment to protecting the rights of all citizens is unshaken. He reiterated that in line with this core mandate, a presidential pronouncement was made by the Presidency to permanently dissolve the notorious SARS group.

Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website

He disclosed that the level of responsiveness and concrete steps that the President has taken to stem down civil unrest in the country is commendable, as the #5 of 5 demands are fully accepted by the President.