TCN MD, Sule Abdulaziz appointed Chairman of West Africa Power Pool

The acting Managing Director of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, has been appointed the new Chairman of WAPP.

Published

2 hours ago

on

TCN MD Abdulaziz, four other directors receive appointment letters

The acting Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule Abdulaziz, has been appointed the new Chairman of the Executive Board of West African Power Pool (WAPP). Abdulaziz was nominated by the former Managing Director of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), Joe Makoju, who is an honorary member of WAPP.

This disclosure was made by TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, through a public statement in Abuja on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

In her statement, Mbah revealed that the West African Power Pool was created by Decision A/DEC.5/12/99 of the 22nd Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, and adopted during the 29th Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held in Niamey, Niger.

The appointment was made during the 46th meeting of the WAPP Executive Board which was chaired by the Secretary-General of ECOWAS, Ki Sengui, and held through video conference on October 21.

The statement from Mba partly reads, “While making the nomination, Makoju noted that Abdulaziz is an expert in engineering with vast experience in the electricity sector and therefore will perform creditably as the new WAPP Executive Board Chairman.

“His proposal was endorsed by MDs and Director Generals and other members of the board,” she said.

According to the statement, Abdulaziz in his acceptance speech thanked the board members and the honourary members for his nomination as the Chairman of the board and assured them of his total commitment to the overall objective of the regional electricity body.

He also expressed the need to move the pool to the next level of operational efficiency and solicited the support of member utilities, especially members of the executive board in this regard.

He urged members to ensure prompt payment of their contributions to the pool and also continue to collaborate actively with the secretariat to ensure effective and efficient coordination and implementation of all WAPP programmes.

Appointments

First Bank CEO appointed into Bretton Woods Committee

First Bank CEO has been honoured with membership of Bretton Woods Committee (BWC).

Published

1 week ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

First Bank Adesola Adeduntan, Global transactions get easier with Firstbank’s Card Offerings, FBNQuest Trustees Marks 40th Anniversary of preserving legacies in Nigeria, Ellah Lakes Plc announces close period for H1 2019 results The Board of Directors of Ellah Lakes Plc has announced that the company would be meeting on the 22nd October 2019 to consider, among other matters, the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 July, 2019. The Company also announced the commencement of a closed period with effect from 7 October 2019, until 24 hours after the Company’s Audited Financial Statements is filed with The Exchange. Top executives, directors, advisers, and many others at Ellah Lakes Plc have been barred from trading in the company’s shares ahead of the meeting of board of directors of Ellah Lakes. This was disclosed in a notification which was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). http://www.nse.com.ng/Financial_NewsDocs/27720_ELLAH_LAKES_PLC._CORPORATE_ACTIONS_OCTOBER_2019.pdf The announcement is in line with rule 17.18 of Part 2 (Issuer’s Rules) of the NSE’s Rule Book (2015) which states that, “The period of closure shall be effective from fifteen (15) days prior to the date of any meeting of the Board of Directors proposed to be held to consider any of the matters referred to above or the date of circulation of agenda papers pertaining to any of the matters referred to above, whichever is earlier, up to twenty-four hours after the price-sensitive information is submitted to the Exchange. The trading window shall thereafter be opened. Every issuer shall notify the Exchange in advance of the commencement of each closed period.” Why this matters: The close period will allow the board to consider the company’s unaudited financial statements for the third quarter. Other company issues will also be discussed during the meeting of the Board of Directors. What is a close period? A close period is a period before the release of a company’s result or financial statement when of course, those with sensitive information are not allowed to trade on the stock. These individuals may include company directors, audit committee members, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees and consultants with sensitive information. About the company: Ellah Lakes Plc is a fish farming company., FBN processed 237 million transactions in two weeks, amid COVID-19 lockdown, First Bank Holdings declares a Profit after Tax of N26 billion in Q1 2020

Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has joined the Bretton Woods Committee (BWC) as a member.

This is a sequel to his invitation to the committee as reported by The Vanguard.

The BWC membership is strictly by invitation and extended to top influencers from every region of the world. Therefore, Dr. Adeduntan’s invitation is in recognition of his remarkable leadership traits and the impact of his organization in driving financial inclusion in Africa.

What they are saying

Commenting on his invitation and acceptance, Dr Adeduntan said, “On behalf of the Board, Management, and Staff of FirstBank, I’m deeply honoured to be recognised as a member of The Bretton Woods Committee.

“In addition, as a contributor, FirstBank remains committed to the goals of the Bretton Woods Committee. Especially at this time when the role played by business and political leaders is critical to exploring efficient ways of deepening collaboration and inclusion across borders, whilst mitigating the adverse effects of the coronavirus on not just the global economy but on other aspects of the livelihood of every individual and household.

Speaking further he said, “I look forward to working with other members of The Bretton Woods Committee, as we continue to build on the successes achieved over the years. With these, we will make the world a better place.”

What you should know

The Bretton Woods Committee was established in 1983 with a goal of creating more awareness for the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization, and other major development banks. Also, they work towards accelerating economic growth, lessen poverty, and increase financial stability, along with demonstrating the importance of international economic cooperation and fostering collaboration among institutions.

The Committee’s greatest asset is its global membership, with more than 650 members including leaders in business, finance, academia, foreign government, and non-profit organizations from around the world.

Appointments

African Alliance Insurance Plc appoints Joyce Ojemudia as MD/CEO

Joyce Ojemudia has been appointed, substantive MD/CEO of Africa Alliance Insurance Plc.

Published

1 week ago

on

October 16, 2020

By

Africa Alliance Insurance Plc has announced Mrs. Joyce Ojemudia as its substantive MD/CEO.

The announcement was signed by the company’s Secretary, Mrs. Abisola Akinrin (Pp: TOPE ADEBAYO & CO), and made through a public disclosure issued 15th October 2020, to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The announcement also noted the resignation of Alhaji Aminu Ahmed Nahuche – a former Non-Executive Director and contained information about the appointment of three Non-Executive Directors.

The Company had earlier announced the resignation of Mrs. Funmi Omo as the MD/CEO in a disclosure dated September 3rd, 2020. Following her departure, the company confirmed Mrs. Joyce Ojemudia as the substantive MD/CEO of the Company – replacing Mrs. Olabisi Adekola who served in an acting capacity from the 1st of September 2020.

What you should know

Mrs. Joyce Ojemudia is an accomplished insurance professional and astute manager of resources. She has over twenty years of experience in insurance sales, business development, risk management, claims administration, and reinsurance, with a proven track record of revitalizing businesses and/or departments.

She is a Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria and an Associate of both the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria. She is also the current President of the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA).

Appointments

McNichols Consolidated Plc appoints Temitope Abefe Adebayo as CFO

Temitope Abefe Adebayo has been announced as the new CFO of McNichols Consolidated Plc.

Published

1 week ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

McNichols Consolidated Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Temitope Abefe Adebayo as the new CFO of the company with immediate effect.

The appointment was confirmed in a letter by the company dated 12th October 2020, and available on the NSE website – corporate disclosure. The letter was signed by Mrs. Benedicta Sadare, S.E. Nomuoja & Co. Secretaries, on behalf of McNichols Consolidated Plc.

The announcement noted that Mr. Temitope Adebayo is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), with about a decade of experience as an accountant. The announcement further submitted that the new CFO has served as an accountant in various companies and industries – including manufacturing, supply, hospitality, external audit, and tax consulting.

What you need to know

McNichols Plc is an indigenous home-grown fast-moving consumer brand food and beverage company. The company is “committed to enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future of Nigerians from ideas to reality.” The company was incorporated on April 26th, 2004, and commenced operations as a food processing and packaging company in April 2005. It is currently engaged in the production of various food and beverage products that include cube and icing sugar, choco, vanilla, milk, and choco custard.

The company’s shares were listed on the NSE on 18th December 2009. The current share price is N0.47. The shares’ highest price in 52 weeks was N0.50 and the lowest N0.42. A total volume of 455, 455 units were sold in the last seven day’s trades. The shares outstanding are 326.70 million units.

