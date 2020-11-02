ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Lagos promises Tax Break, financial support for owners of affected businesses
Lagos State Government is set to give tax breaks and some financial assistance to all the business owners affected by the ugly actions of hoodlums and arsonists that hijacked the #EndSARS protests.
This was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his meeting with tenants and shop owners at Circle Mall in Lekki.
Speaking on his administration’s readiness to assist those affected by destruction in Circle Mall, Lekki, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the state would not leave the people to bear the pains alone, stressing that the government would assist them to return to their respective businesses.
Sanwo-Olu also asked the shop owners to reach out to the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) and urged them to make use of the opportunities being provided by the agency in assisting business people, especially small-scale business owners.
Backstory
Recall that some hoodlums went on a rampage on Wednesday, October 21, after the EndSARS protests were hijacked, and looted property worth billions of naira at Circle Mall and also set parts of the building ablaze.
Following the recent looting and burning of several shops and stores at Circle Mall in Lekki by hoodlums due to the hijack of the EndSARS protests, Sanwo-Olu has promised to assist the tenants and shop owners at the mall for them to bounce back to business.
What you should know
- The Lagos State Government will give all business owners in the burnt Circle Mall tax breaks of PAYE. It has also appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that they get tax relief from the Federal Internal Revenue Services (FIRS).
- Victims of the Circle Mall will also be getting financial support, which will be in form of grant/loans to cushion the effect of the looting and destruction of their respective shops and stores.
- The grant support is a non-refundable financial support to the victims, as the affected businesses are not expected to pay back.
- The lending support would be in form of a loan; however, the Governor is in talks with some financial institutions to assist people with zero-interest loans.
Reactions of the business owners
Speaking earlier, the tenants at Circle Mall, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for showing empathy in the face of daunting challenges. They asked him to assist them financially so as to get back on their feet.
They also appealed to Lagos State Government to strengthen the security around Circle Mall to prevent repeated occurrences of the two attacks they had suffered in the last 13 months.
The Governor’s words to Lagosians
Governor Sanwo-Olu further exhorted everybody to embrace the reorientation of value systems and civil responsibility. He urged that everybody should be an agent of positive change in their community.
Reiterating his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property in the state, Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos State would no longer tolerate hoodlums looting and destroying government and private businesses and properties.
He said that though Lagos State Government could stop people from moving into the state, people with criminal intentions were warned to go elsewhere before being smoked out by the government.
The Governor said that his government was ready to encourage people in Lagos for business, and would go the extra mile to protect businesses in the state.
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: IPOB killed six soldiers and four policemen, burnt police stations – Wike
Governor Wike has said that trouble in Oyigbo started when residents killed soldiers and policemen and razed down police stations.
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike says that the stories of a massacre in Oyigbo are false and that the troubles started when IPOB suddenly killed six soldiers and four policemen.
Wike disclosed this in a social media statement on Monday evening.
#AITInterview 1/7
Rivers state was very peaceful before IPOB suddenly killed six Soldiers and four Policemen. Destroyed all the Police stations and burnt all the courts in Oyigbo.
We all know when you kill a security operative particularly the army they
— Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) November 2, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier that Amnesty International announced they received disturbing information that Nigerian soldiers have engaged in alleged extra-judicial killings in Oyigbo, Rivers State and has called on the Army to stop the killings.
“Despite the existing curfew, soldiers are allegedly invading homes. Some residents reported seeing dead bodies on the street, allegedly shot by soldiers,” AI said.
Wike disclosed in his statement that IPOB started the attacks, by assaulting security operatives and destroying court documents in Oyigbo.
“Rivers state was very peaceful before IPOB suddenly killed six Soldiers and four Policemen. Destroyed all the Police stations and burnt all the courts in Oyigbo.
“We all know when you kill a security operative particularly the army they wouldn’t let you go,” he said.
He also claimed IPOB attempted to rename communities around the area, put up flags and attacked the Hausa community in Rivers.
“They didn’t stop there but started renaming communities in Rivers State and put up flags in some places. IPOB went on to attack the Hausas and I called for the curfew when it was degenerating into a tribal conflict with the Hausas.”
Wike said he did not send the military to the area as he is also a big critic of Nigeria’s security forces, however, he won’t support anyone attacking the armed forces.
“Everybody knows if there is one person the military doesn’t like it is me but that the army doesn’t like me doesn’t mean I shouldn’t speak the truth. Nobody has criticized the Police or Army more than me but you don’t go and kill them and expect me to tell you well done.
“Saying I sent soldiers to Oyigbo to kill Igbo people is nonsense because I have no relationship with the Army and can’t command the Army, I can’t even command the Police much more to direct the army,” he said.
Wike said the reports of killings were false and he has ordered a Security Council meeting to review the security situation in Oyigbo.
ENDSARS
Seven #EndSARS protesters in Egypt to be deported to Nigeria
Egyptian authorities disclosed that seven protesters would be deported to Nigeria for the lack of resident permits.
The Egyptian Ministry of Interior has disclosed that seven out of eight Nigerians who joined the #EndSARS protests in Egypt on 18th October, will be deported to Nigeria for lack of resident permits.
This disclosure was made in a statement issued by Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM). The statement, however, was released to the mainstream media this evening via Twitter.
Update on the 8 Nigerians detained in Cairo for protesting without a permit:
The Egyptian authorities have said that Seven out of the eight Nigerians who protested in Egypt on 18 October, will be deported to Nigeria for lack of resident permits/ visas.
1/2. https://t.co/r6hTyn6yLi
— Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) November 2, 2020
The Commission disclosed further that only one Nigerian among the #EndSARS protesters, who took to the streets of Cairo on 18th October to protest against police brutality, had a residency.
NiDCOM stated that he is expected to get final clearance from the Egyptian Interior Minister, Mahmoud Tawfik, after signing an undertaking not to be involved in unauthorized activities while still in the country.
What you should know
Recall that on the 19th of October 2020, eight Nigerians were detained in Egypt for participating in the #EndSARS protests in the streets of Cairo.
The Chairman of Nigerians in the diaspora Commission disclosed that this group of #EndSARS protesters, consisting of four women and four men, was arrested for breaching laws on public gathering in the country.
The commission disclosed further that the protesters were assured of decent treatment while in detention, the commission stressed that thorough investigations on why they flouted the laws of the land would be carried out, and in this, a check of the status of their residence permits also would be carried out.
ENDSARS
#SWAT: Police trains over 400 personnel to replace SARS
NPF has started training over 400 personnel as new Special Weapons and Tactics Unit
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has started training over 400 personnel as new Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT) at the Police Mobile College in Eggon, Nasarawa State.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, when he visited the college to inspect the training on Monday, according to Channelstv.
The Minister said, “I am happy with the progress the personnel is making and charged them to be good role models of the society.
“I believe at the end of this exercise you are going to come out as very dedicated and very committed mobile police officers who will be equal to the task we have assigned to you.
“Your new responsibility as a replacement to SARS is to face the challenges of armed robbery and other crimes across the country.”
He also acknowledged the changing times and advised the personnel to uphold the principles of democracy and human rights as they get set to carry out their new task.
The minister further assured the personnel, of President Muhammadu Buhari’s readiness to improve their welfare and other packages promised them.
VIDEO: Minister Of Police Affairs Inspects SWAT Training https://t.co/v0l4rmCWUc pic.twitter.com/2biXFZYMQR
— Channels Television (@channelstv) November 2, 2020
What you should know
The personnel has been undergoing training for weeks at the college, which is the second location of the SWAT personnel training in the country.
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had announced the mandate for the newly formed SWAT, including response to robbery attacks, rescue operations, and special operations involving high-profile criminals.
This was posted on social media by the Nigerian Police Force about three weeks ago.
The IGP had set up a new outfit to take over from the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force.