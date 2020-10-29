Third Mainland Bridge: Lagos to close Adekunle to Adeniji section of the bridge

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced the shutdown of the Adekunle to Adeniji section of the Third Mainland Bridge for the second round of repairs, with effect from midnight of Friday, October 30, 2020, to Sunday, November 1, 2020 – 3 days.

Accroding to Channels TV, the disclosure was made in a statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, and signed by Bolanle Ogunlola, on behalf of the Ministry of Transportation’s Public Affairs Unit, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Ogunlola said the move is in “furtherance of the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge occasioned by the ongoing first phase rehabilitation works nearing completion.”

The statement partly reads, “The Lagos State Government has announced that there will be a total closure of the Adekunle to Adeniji section of the bridge for the second time, from midnight of Friday 30th October to Sunday 1st November 2020.’’

Oladeinde said, “This second phase closure of the repair works is coming two weeks behind schedule, as a result of delays occasioned by the recent mayhem around the Lagos metropolis.”

He pointed out that the decision to close the section of the bridge for repairs is to prevent vibrations on the bridge during the casting-in-place of the newly installed expansion joints, which in turn will allow the special concrete achieve its required compressive strength.

The Transport Commissioner had earlier explained that the casting of the expansion joints would be in two phases due to the number of expansion joints that will be cast and to effectively manage the attendant traffic; hence, repair works slated for weekends to minimize inconveniences that may arise from the total closure.

While commending residents of the state for being patient since the commencement of the project, the commissioner hinted that the previous alternative routes remain the same for road users to utilize during the closure period, while LASTMA and other Traffic Management Agencies will be on the ground to direct traffic for easy vehicular movement.

He also “assured that the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana–Oworo still remains open, as well as Ebute Metta outbound section into Iyana-Oworo.”

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported the partial closure of the Third Mainland bridge by the Federal Government for maintenance work for a period of 6 months with effect from July 24, 2020. A few weeks ago, the government announced a total shutdown of the bridge for 3 days to vehicular movement

This is to enable the contractors to carry out special repair works and complete the first stage of casting works on the bridge.