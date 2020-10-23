Connect with us
nairametrics

ENDSARS

BREAKING: Lagos to support owners of looted, vandalised stores

Lagos State Government is set to support the owners of stores that were looted this week.

Published

33 mins ago

on

Lagos State Government challenges tech startups at Art of Technology 

Lagos State Government is set to support the owners of stores that were looted this week when the #EndSARS protests were hijacked by hoodlums.

This was disclosed by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, via his Twitter handle on Friday evening.

He tweeted, “If you are a Lagos based business and your store got looted/vandalized this week, please fill this form by @LSETFhttps://t.co/lwPiXvFzTp. Lets do what we can to support you.”

 

GTBank 728 x 90

Details soon …

Related Topics:

Abiola has spent about 14 years in journalism. His career has covered some top local print media like TELL Magazine, Broad Street Journal, The Point Newspaper. The Bloomberg MEI alumni has interviewed some of the most influential figures of the IMF, G-20 Summit, Pre-G20 Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers, Critical Communication World Conference. The multiple award winner is variously trained in business and markets journalism at Lagos Business School, and Pan-Atlantic University. You may contact him via email - [email protected]

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ENDSARS

#EndSARS: Coca-Cola donates N20 million to cover medical bills of victims

Coca-Cola Nigeria has made a donation of N20 million to cover the medical bills of victims of #EndSARS protests.

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

Coca Cola, Eco-friendly, production, NBC, Nigerian Bottling Company limited, Wall Street, Profit, Forecast

Coca-Cola Nigeria says it has made a donation of N20 million to cover the medical costs of victims of the #EndSARS protests in hospitals.

The Company announced this in a statement on Friday evening saying, “Every human life matters and as a company, our goal is to continue to work with our communities towards the wellbeing of the people.”

The Lekki tollgate shootings has gathered international attention after videos of alleged Nigerian soldiers shooting into a crowd of unarmed protesters went viral on Tuesday.

Amnesty International reported  that the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters on Tuesday at two locations in Lagos.

GTBank 728 x 90

Coca-Cola Nigeria said the donation would be supplied in partnership with Whitefield Foundation, its NGO partner “providing support for the injured and those in critical condition. The events of the past few days have scarred us all. We are deeply saddened by the needless loss of lives during the #EndSARS protests . Our heart goes out to the families of the fallen and injured, as a result of the recent violence that ensued during the peaceful #ENDSARS protests. While we strive towards a greater tomorrow for this Nation.

Continue Reading

Business

Instagram tenders apology for flagging #EndSARS posts as fake

Instagram has apologized for its algorithm malfunction that led to the flagging of #EndSARS posts as fake.

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

COVID-19: Instagram cracks down on coronavirus AR effects, Instagram Tenders apology for fagging #EndSARS fake

Social media is not just changing the way we communicate, it’s changing the way we are governed and the way we live in society.

Instagram apologizes for its algorithm malfunction that leads to the dismay of its users.

Backstory:

Instagram on the 21st of October flagged a series of posts in support of #EndSARS protest killings, as false information.

Users received messages of, “False: The same false information was reviewed in another post by fact-checkers. There may be small differences. Independent fact-checkers say this information has no basis in fact.”

GTBank 728 x 90

This came as a huge disappointment to some of its users as the company refused to be of help in a critical time.

The social networking service apologizes, saying that its algorithm incorrectly flagged the posts, “Yesterday our systems were incorrectly flagging content in support of #EndSARS and marking posts as false. We are deeply sorry for this. The issue has now been resolved, and we apologize for letting our community down in such a time of need,” they stated

GTBank 728 x 90

(READ MORE:#EndSARS: Nigerian Army set to commence Exercise Crocodile Smile VI)

The incident of October 20th took place at the Lekki toll plaza where the Nigerian military shot at several of the youths who were on a peaceful protest seeking an end to police brutality amongst other demands. Amnesty International confirmed that about 12 of the protesters were killed while hundreds of them sustained injures.

What you need to know:

The #EndSARS movement was first introduced in 2017. Its most recent protest started on the 7th of October, youths initiated back the protest to call for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Jaiz bank ads
Continue Reading

Business

#EndSARS protest: Osun State Government suspends curfew

Osun State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew it earlier imposed on the state.

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

Ekiti, Osun, Delta, Imo, 9 others raise over N500 billion bonds in 10 years , #EndSARS protest: Osun State Government Suspends Curfew

Osun State Government has announced the suspension of the 24-hour curfew it earlier imposed on the state.

This is in a bid to allow members of the public go about their legitimate businesses and approach the state panel of inquiry on police brutality to submit their complaints.

READ: Ekiti, Osun, Delta, Imo, 9 others raise over N500 billion bonds in 10 years 

Confirming this latest development is the secretary to the state government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji who issued a statement as to that regards. Commenting on the rationale behind the latest development, Prince Wole noted that the comportment and full compliance with the state directives, coupled with the exemplary conduct of protesters had informed the recent government action. Noting that the state government would not hesitate to revert back to curfew if the need arises.

(READ MORE:#EndSARS: I support the youths in this peaceful protests – Pastor Adeboye)

GTBank 728 x 90

What they are saying

A press statement issued by the state read thus: “The Osun State Government notes the high level of compliance with the 24-hour curfew earlier declared to forestall breakdown of law and order. We commend the residents and citizens of Osun for their show of understanding and cooperation in the last 48 hours of the curfew. We equally commend our youths for displaying a high sense of maturity in carrying out their protest.

READ: #EndSARS: We are working to stabilize things across the state, as we look to rebuild – Sanwo-Olu

GTBank 728 x 90

After reviewing the situation of the last 48 hours and following the inauguration of the State’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, the Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, hereby suspends the 24-hour curfew, effective from today, Friday, October 23, 2020 till further notice.

READ: #EndSARS: President Buhari tells Youths to discontinue street protests

The suspension is to allow members of the public approach the Panel to make their submissions and to go about their lawful businesses. However, Government will not hesitate to reinstate the curfew should the need arise. Government remains committed to the cause of our youths and the #EndSARS protesters and shall take every necessary step to ensure that their demands are met.

READ: CBN raises alarm over fake tweet posts on N50 billion COVID-19 fund

Considering government’s commitment and determination to meet the demands of the protesters, we appeal to the protesting youths to suspend their protest and engage government in a dialogue. All citizens and residents are enjoined to be peaceful and to be law abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property.”

Jaiz bank ads

Fidelity ads
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
ikeja electric
Advertisement
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
FCMB ads
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
bitad
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app
Advertisement