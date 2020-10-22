Connect with us
#EndSARS: Tinubu says he has no investment in LCC, collects no dime from Lekki Tollgate

Bola Tinubu has denied having any investment in the Lekki Concession Company.

Published

4 hours ago

on

Tinubu denies advising Buhari to print new naira notes

Former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has denied having any kobo investment in the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), and as such has no dime in the funds generated at the Lekki Tollgate.

The rebuttal follows claims and allegations of his involvement in the shooting of unarmed protesters on Tuesday at the Lekki Tollgate. He was alleged to be livid from the losses made at the tollgate due to its shutdown by #EndSARS protesters; hence, the scheme to disperse protesters

Bola Tinubu debunked this rumor, in a telephone interview with Channels Television in the early hours of Wednesday.

In response to a question on his interest in the Lekki Tollgate, the APC leader said, “I have no dime, no kobo investment in the tollgate”.

He also denied having any investment in the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), the firm which manages the tollgate.

Going further, he stated that he was reported to the President and initially accused of being behind the protests going on across the country; an allegation he has since denied. He refuted claims of giving the orders for the shooting of protesters at the Lekki Tollgate and questioned the logic behind the use of live arms on protesters who were unarmed.

“I will never, never be part of any carnage. I will never be part of that.”

According to Tinubu, it was his intervention that that spurred Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to respond to the demands of the protesters.

He said, “That was why he (Sanwo-Olu) set up the Judicial Commission of Inquiry. The governor has gone to the home of one of the victims to appeal to them. He has put N200m together as part of restitution and compensation for those attacked.”

Backstory

There has been reported vandalization of properties allegedly owned by the former Lagos State Governor, which was fuelled by rumors he had a hand in the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

Hoodlums razed the Lekki Tollgate and there were also alleged attacks on Oriental hotel, Television Continental, amongst others.

Business

#EndSARS: No excuse for that amount of brutality on unarmed civilians – Raila Odinga

Raila Odinga has said that there can be no excuse for the amount of brutality met on unarmed #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria.

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

The Former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga says there can be no excuse for the amount of brutality on unarmed #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria and urged the African Union and Nigerian government to investigate actors of state brutality.

Mr Odinga disclosed this in a statement on Thursday afternoon, he also passed his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Police brutality and abuses that have gone on in Nigeria for the last couple of days, leading to multiple deaths and injuries of unarmed civilians are extremely worrying and unacceptable. There can be no excuse for that amount of brutality on unarmed civilians protesting misconduct on the part of the police,” Odinga said.

He added that the brutality that was meted out on the protesters is a reminder of “how precarious and threatened Africa’s march towards democratization, respect for rights and freedoms and the rule of law remains”.

He urged that the continent needs to disembark from the politics of confrontation and violence and engage issues to resolve differences. He also called on the African Union and Nigerian Authorities to “investigate the violence and murders that have gone on and hold the perpetrators to account.”

Africa and its institutions must stand up for and condemn the brutalization of its citizens at home with the same energy and vigor it responds to the violations of its citizens abroad,” he said.

Business

#EndSARS: Ikoyi Prison on fire, as Army foils jailbreak attempt

Ikoyi Correctional Centre in the Ikoyi area of Lagos is currently on fire.

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Some buildings on the premises of the Ikoyi Correctional Centre are currently on fire, as there was an alleged jailbreak attempt by inmates. The fire emanating from the facility and seen in a video posted by Arise TV led to speculations of a possible jailbreak.

Senator Tokunbo Ogunbajo confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with Arise TV. He disclosed that the cause of the fire outbreak is still unknown as security operatives and other personnel at the facility have done their best to curtail the inferno and restore order. 

He emphasized that soldiers and other security operatives have arrived at the correctional facility, and there is no record of any escaped inmate, neither was there an attack from hoodlums.

According to him, the gunshots heard by neighbors, were fired to bring order and stem down unrest amongst inmates, who might want to seize the situation to escape.  

Business

#EndSARS: Buhari holds National Security Council meeting with Osinbajo, IGP, others

President Buhari called a National Security Council meeting, possibly to discuss the current tense atmosphere in the country.

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

You are working for Nigeria, not for personal interests, Buhari warns MDAs, This is how much the Federal Government borrowed from Pension Funds in 2019, Increased productivity and higher employment rate required for inclusive growth - IFC , Of visions, plan and budget,FG to review petrol price in April, President Buhari holds National Security Council Meeting with IGP, Defence Minister, VP, and others, President Buhari issues stern warning to hoodlums in his state of the Nation address to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council meeting in the Council Chamber, at the State House in Abuja.

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to the Presidency on New Media, Bashir Ahmad in a tweet that was sent to the public via his official Twitter account.

READ: Presidency gives reason for forex ban on food and fertilizer imports as MAN reacts

The tweet reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council Meeting at the Council Chambers, the State House, Abuja. VP, SGF, COS, Defence Minister, the Service Chiefs, the IG of Police, and other heads of the security agencies are all in attendance.”

(READ MORE:#EndSARS: NSE lost N113 billion Market Capitalization on Wednesday, October 21)

Backstory

The current #EndSARS protest in the country has escalated in the last 48 hours as hoodlums and arsonists have seized the opportunity to commit arson and loot both public and private properties.

READ: 4 selected Maize importers will not be affected by Buhari forex for food ban

Optics

The current development owing to the attacks by hoodlums and arsonists demands redress by the government as appropriate measures must be put in place by the Government to protect and safeguard both lives and properties.

Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website

