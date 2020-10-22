EndSARS: Governor Sanwo-Olu clarifies “forces beyond our direct control” comment

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has explained what he meant by “forces beyond our direct control”.

Backstory

In his tweets right after the unfortunate shootings of protesters at the Lekki toll plaza, the Governor stated, “This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger.”

Following his tweet, many had alleged that the governor may have insinuated that the soldiers got orders from a higher political authority to shoot at unarmed protesters.

However, while speaking in a live interview on Arise TV where he spoke about several things including the recently set up judicial panel, #EndSARS movement and the recent mayhem in Lagos, the Governor said his comment on higher power was completely taken out of context.

Clarifying his earlier statement, Sanwo-Olu said, “The hierachy and chains of command of the military is not something that I have responsibility for. I do not pretend that I have such powers to control or to activate the military. That’s what I was trying to explain in that phrase.”

He concluded his interview by urging Lagosians to allow peace to reign by maintaining law and order in their various communities.