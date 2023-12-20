President Tinubu has approved a 50% discount on road transport travel across the country from December 21, 2023, to Jan 4, 2024.

The Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dele Alake disclosed this to newsmen at the state house.

He explained that the action is part of President Tinubu’s initiatives aimed at easing the lives of Nigerians, particularly during the festive season.

Alake, who serves as the chairman, provided details alongside three other members of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Presidential Intervention.

The committee included Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation; Saidu Alkali, the Minister of Transportation; and Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

He specified that this initiative is particularly targeted at the masses intending to travel and reunite with their loved ones during the festive season. Furthermore, the approved rebate will be applicable between Thursday, December 21, and January 4, 2024.

“In the spirit of Christmas and demonstration of his love for Nigerians as proof, he feels the federal government should intervene to bring down the costs of public transportation to allow persons who want to travel to visit their loved ones.”

“It is in this wise that the Federal Government is announcing, beginning from tomorrow, a special discounted holiday season fare on road transport and zero-fare by rail across Nigeria.

“What this means is that from tomorrow, Nigerians willing to travel can board public transport via minibuses, luxury buses at a 50% discount of current cost and all our train services on the routes the trains currently serve at zero cost to and fro on their travels this holiday season.”

“This special presidential intervention will commence tomorrow Thursday, December 21. It will end on January 4, 2024.

“The Federal Government through the Ministry of Transportation will be working with transporters, road transport unions, and Nigerian Railway Corporation to seamlessly deliver on this special presidential initiative.

“From tomorrow, Nigerians wishing to embark on inter-state travel to any part of the country from Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Ibadan, Akure, Maiduguri, Sokoto and other major inter-state transportation hubs will be able to do so at half the cost.”