Business
#EndSARS: Government should be given the chance to implement the demanded reforms – Tinubu
Tinubu has called on #EndSARS protesters to give the government time to implement their demands.
The former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that the Federal Government must be given a chance to implement the police reforms demanded by #EndSARS protesters.
He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for not only scrapping the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit but also accepting the protesters’ 5-point demand.
READ: #EndSARS: 10 killed by Nigerian Police since start of protests – Amnesty International
Tinubu disclosed this in the early hours of Tuesday morning via a tweet thread. This comes after the Lagos State Government inaugurated an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to investigate cases of police brutality in the state.
‘#ENDSARS PROTESTS – THE REMEDY FOR NATIONAL MALADIES IS MORE, NOT LESS, DEMOCRACY’
— Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) October 19, 2020
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the National Leader of the APC had denied sponsoring the #EndSARS protests that have rocked the country in the last ten days. He reiterated that he could not have sponsored a protest that is affecting the economy of his state, Lagos.
READ: SEC may not be able to impose N89.7 million fine on Oando anymore
“For the past twelve days, our country has witnessed massive protests by youths in different cities, which were ignited by widespread disenchantment with the gross human rights abuses including torture, extortion, harassment, intimidation, and even extra-judicial killings of Nigerians by members of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS),” Tinubu tweeted.
He added that the demand for police reforms aligned with Nigeria’s anthem in building a nation where peace and justice reigns.
READ: #EndSARS: Analyzing the economic prospects of another lockdown
“Justice, as one of our greatest writers, has memorably noted, is ‘the first condition of humanity’.
“A society where those who are paid from the public purse to protect the lives and property of the people become themselves threats to the liberty, safety, and dignity of the people; where human life is difficult to distinguish from the Thomas Hobbes ‘State of Nature – ‘solitary, poor, nasty and brutish’, is not one fit for free and decent people to live in. Such impunity and lawlessness are incompatible with the values and tenets of a democratic society governed by the supremacy of the rule of law.”
Tinubu said that a society that deals with challenges of injustice, corruption, and dictatorship will be forced to respond with resistance and struggle for emancipation.
READ: #EndSARS: Popular hacking group, Anonymous allegedly hacks Nigerian Govt. websites
“The result is the triumph of justice over injustice, liberty over tyranny, and right over wrong; thus, enabling the society to be elevated to a higher level of good, accountable, responsible, and responsive governance,”
He said that justice triumphing over injustice was the process that ended historical ills like colonialism, apartheid, tyranny, and misrule; and Nigeria’s current democracy was “borne of struggle in response to the challenge of military dictatorship.”
READ: #EndSARS: Lagos sets up N200 million fund for victims of police brutality
Tinubu also said that brutality caused by SARS was a challenge that the youth responded positively to, which became a catalyst for reforms. However, he urged the youth to give the Presidency time to implement the reforms as it couldn’t be done instantaneously.
“The impunity of SARS was thus a challenge that the youth have responded positively and courageously to and has triggered the commencement of the fundamental reform of the country’s policing system.
READ: FG set to provide interest-free loans and agricultural inputs to farmers
“The protesters must admit that the President Buhari administration has acted with commendable dispatch by not only scrapping SARS, but also accepting the five-point demand that triggered the protests. This shows a laudable sensitivity to the grievances of the youths.
“It is only fair that the government must be given the chance to implement the reforms demanded by the protesters. This can certainly not be done instantaneously by the waving of a magic wand,” he stated.
READ: U.S. budget suffers a deficit of $3.1 trillion in 2020, as pandemic slams the economy
He commended religious leaders for their actions this period and appealed to call off the protests for peace to reign.
“Finally, I also strongly appeal to the protesters – you have made your point. The government has made its commitment to you. Please, please and please, call off the protests. Give the government a chance to implement your demands.”
Business
#EndSARS: Police to launch nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit
The Police has deployed anti-riot unit to maintain law and order after hoodlums attacked several hot spots.
The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), over the attacks of police facilities by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Nigerian police on Tuesday afternoon. The IGP also ordered the unit to protect lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country.
ATTACKS ON POLICE FACILITIES, OTHERS – IGP ORDERS DEPLOYMENT OF ANTI-RIOT POLICE OFFICERS
· Charges Officers To Protect Lives And Defend Critical Infrastructure
— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 20, 2020
Recall that Nairametrics reported that a police station in the Orile-Iganmu, Lagos was set on fire today by suspected thugs in Lagos as the #EndSARS protests continue.
Eyewitnesses say the hoodlums set the station on fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning. It is not clear if and how officers made it out of the fire.
The statement by the Police said;
” The IGP has also ordered massive deployment of Police operatives to strengthen security around Correctional facilities nationwide.
” The orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
” The IGP notes that twelve (12) suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks and arson on Police Stations in Benin, Edo State. Five (5) AK47 rifles earlier stolen from vandalized Police Stations have also been recovered.”
The IGP urged parents to prevail on their wards to steer clear of acts of violence and criminality as the Force will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.
Business
#EndSARS: We will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest – Makinde
Governor Makinde has assured #EndSARS protesters of their safety as he deploys members of the State’s Operation Burst to contain order.
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, says that the state government’s Operation Burst will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest, as nobody should be brutalized for protesting.
The Governor announced this in a statement on Tuesday afternoon, a few hours after the Lagos State Government announced a curfew over violence caused by hoodlums clashing with protesters and the police.
We are deploying members of Operation Burst to various hotspots in Ibadan to arrest the situation and restore normalcy. The members of the team will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest.
Full video https://t.co/Gu4gWtgBog pic.twitter.com/GUQdcl38x7
— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) October 20, 2020
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported last week, that Makinde questioned why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers and don’t have the necessary powers to control police force due to rising cases of police brutality on protesters.
In today’s statement, the Governor said, “Peaceful protests are an important part of our democratic processes and no one should be aroused or brutalized for protesting. For this reason, we deployed members of Operation Burst to protect protesters and we are happy to report that there have been no cases of disruptions of protest grounds in Oyo State since they started work.”
The Governor added that some thugs are also forcing people to close their shops. He disclosed that the state government knows these are criminal elements and insists the state will protect its citizens by deploying more members of Operation Burst to various hotspots in Ibadan to restore order.
Makinde said the team will continue to protect genuine protesters and remain committed to meeting the demands of the protesters, while also announcing the release of arrested #EndSARS protesters, and informing residents of the setting up of a platform for reporting past and present cases of police brutality.
Business
#EndSARS: Nigerian ex-presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba sues Twitter and its founder, Jack Dorsey for $1 billion
Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has been sued by a former Nigerian Presidential aspirant over his role in the #EndSARS protest.
A former Nigerian Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has instituted a $1 billion lawsuit against Twitter and its founder, Jack Dorsey, at the Federal High Court Abuja, over his role in the #EndSARS protests which has led to violence across the country, resulting in the destruction of properties and loss of lives.
Jack had been accused of actively supporting the funding of the #EndSARS protests across the nation, as disclosed by Adamu Garba through a series of tweet posts on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
The motion on notice was brought pursuant to order II Rules 1, 2, 3 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009 and Sections 34(1), 35(1) and 41(1), and 43 of the 1999 Constitution.
Others joined in the suit include the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigeria Communications Commission.
Garba is seeking an “order directing the 8th (Dorsey) and 9th (Twitter) respondents to jointly pay him the sum of $1bn as damages.”
Garba in his tweet post said, “Here’s your motion of notice, a fine of $1 billion in favor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as compensation for lost lives, properties and convenience, as a result of your active support for funding of #EndSARS protests after the issues is been attended to by the Government.
“Under a clear mark of gross abuse of privilege, you used your platform to instigate a protest that has now turned into the breakdown of law and order in Nigeria. You should publish a public apology to the Nigerian government and people for violating our sovereignty to peace and security.
“You have violated the international principles of nationhood and democracy by meddling into our local affairs, knowing fully well that these are capable of toppling the democratically elected government of the day and slowing us down from progress on our hard-earned democracy journey. I trust that the Federal High Court of Nigeria will serve you the motion accordingly.”
Backstory
It can be recalled that the former Presidential candidate had some time last week expressed his displeasure at Dorsey for showing support to the #EndSARS protesters even after the Federal Government had disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
In his tweet post, he said, “Dear @jack. It’ll do you a lot more good if you stay away from Nigerian Politics. You should know that the so-called #EndSARS protest has transformed into political agitation, capable of breaking law & order in our country. You should not be a moral and financial sponsor to this.
“This is Nigeria, most of the demands initially presented were attended to by the responsible authorities. SARS no longer exists in this country. Your support for a disbanded entity was a needless interference. We cannot allow killings again in Nigeria in the name of protests.
“I understand that this may play well to your business, you have more content, more people, and more activity on your platform; but to us, it is about life, peace, and security of our dear country, we cannot allow you to be part of the people sponsoring disorder. We need peace and prosperity.
“I can see you are even sharing a link for people to donate money for this protest, an event capable of escalation beyond our already overstretched security management. If this protest continues to evolve into disorder (hopefully not) as a Nigerian citizen, we’ll meet in court.”
Dear @jack,
Here’s your motion of notice, a fine of $1Bn dollars in favour of Federal Republic of Nigeria, as a compensation for lost of lives, properties & convenience as a result your active support for funding of #EndSARS after the issues is been attended to by the Government pic.twitter.com/aunph9OIY8
— Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) October 20, 2020