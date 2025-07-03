The Federal Government of Nigeria has begun the deployment of skilled professionals to Saint Lucia and other Eastern Caribbean countries, following the signing of a new Technical Manpower Assistance (TMA) agreement aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and deepening South-South cooperation.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Castries, the capital of Saint Lucia. Representing Nigeria was the Director-General of the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (TAC), Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub, while Janelle Modeste-Stephen, the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation, and Diaspora Affairs, signed on behalf of Saint Lucia.

“This is an outstanding achievement, just days after Mr. President’s directive to deploy technical aid to Saint Lucia and the wider OECS,” said Yakub during the signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, Nigeria will send volunteers, including teachers, medical professionals, and agriculturists who will serve in OECS countries for two years.

Nigeria will cater for their allowances and logistics, while the host countries are expected to provide accommodation and other local support.

Over 300 experts deployed

According to Yakub, Nigeria has already begun deploying over 300 Nigerian professionals across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific since the beginning of the Tinubu administration in May 2023.

“Since my appointment in August, we’ve deployed volunteers to Liberia, Sierra Leone, Jamaica, and other African nations.

“Four nurses will depart for Jamaica tomorrow. Additionally, six medical doctors are scheduled to leave for Grenada on July 9th,” he said.

Yakub emphasised that the renewed momentum in Nigeria’s foreign assistance aligns with President Tinubu’s 4D foreign policy, which focuses on Democracy, Development, Diaspora, and Demography.

Growing Demand for Nigerian Experts

Yakub disclosed that the programme has gained traction internationally, especially in the Caribbean.

“Jamaica has formally requested 400 experts, who are willing to pay. Instead of importing labour from Asia, they want Nigerian professionals.”

“One of our volunteers in Jamaica popularised Adire (Yoruba fabric design), which has become so popular that Jamaicans now produce it locally, calling it Jadire. They even export it to the United States,” he said.

The Director-General stated that discussions are currently underway with Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the OECS leadership to establish a regional framework for technical support. He explained that Nigeria is leveraging its skilled workforce to create new opportunities for citizens while strengthening the country’s leadership role within the Global South.

What you should know

Nigeria’s deployment of professionals to Saint Lucia is part of a broader South-South cooperation strategy unveiled by President Bola Tinubu during his diplomatic visit to the Caribbean.

Alongside the manpower agreement signed in Castries, Saint Lucia, the President also launched a scholarship programme for students from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to study in Nigerian universities, which will commence from the next academic year.

The initiative also includes cultural and educational exchange, giving Caribbean students the opportunity to reconnect with their African roots.

A Nigeria–OECS Joint Committee has been established to handle implementation, including student selection and placement. President Tinubu also proposed visa waivers for holders of diplomatic and official passports from OECS countries, alongside efforts to improve connectivity and trade flows between the regions.