The government of Gabon has announced the introduction of a free electronic tourist visa (e-Visa) for international travellers visiting the country between July 1 and September 30, 2025.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Libreville on June 30, 2025, by the Minister of Tourism, Pascal Ogowe Siffon, and the Minister of the Interior, Hermann Immongault.

The initiative forms part of the second edition of Gabon’s Caravane Touristique programme, which aims to attract global visitors through simplified travel access and a national showcase of Gabon’s eco-tourism assets.

Visa processed under 48 hours for all international tourists

According to officials, the tourist e-Visa is entirely digital, free of charge, and processed within 48 hours. It is available to all foreign nationals visiting Gabon specifically for tourism purposes within the three-month promotional window.

The authorities explained that the system is designed to be fast, secure, and fully online, eliminating the need for embassy appointments or physical paperwork.

How the application process works

The application process for Gabon’s free tourist e-Visa is streamlined and user-friendly. Applicants are required to:

Create an account on the edgdi.dgdi.ga portal using passport information and a recent ID photo.

Fill out the online form and select their host, which could be a hotel, tour agency, or private individual.

The host must be pre-registered on the portal to validate the application.

Once submitted, the visa is processed and delivered within 48 hours.

There is no need to visit an embassy or consulate, and no fees are charged for applications within the eligible period.

Gabon’s Ministry of Interior has advised all stakeholders—tourists, hotels, tour operators, and private hosts to register early on the portal to avoid delays during the high travel season.

What you should know

Gabon is located on Central Africa’s Atlantic coast, bordered by Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, the Republic of the Congo, and the Atlantic Ocean. Its capital, Libreville, sits along the coast and serves as the country’s political and economic hub.

With a population of just over 2 million people, Gabon is one of the most sparsely populated countries in Africa, yet it is rich in natural resources, particularly oil, timber, and minerals.

Gabon is seeking to reposition itself as a prime eco-tourism destination. With 13 national parks, lush equatorial forests, diverse wildlife, and a largely untouched coastline, the country remains one of Africa’s hidden travel gems.

By removing visa costs and paperwork during the promotional period, the government hopes to increase visitor numbers and generate global interest in its environmental and cultural assets.