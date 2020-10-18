Business
#EndSARS: Bola Tinubu reacts to allegation of sponsoring the protests
The former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to media reports that he was among those sponsoring #EndSARS protesters across the country.
While denying the allegation and exonerating himself, Tinubu advised Nigerians to jettison the news.
According to TheCable, this was disclosed in a statement by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, where he said he could not have been sponsoring a protest that is affecting the economy of Lagos State.
He said it is not possible for the APC Chieftain to be sponsoring the massive protest in all the states of the federation that it has occurred.
In the statement, he said, “There is a need to set the facts and record straight for fear that such a fake story may be taken on its face value by some unwary and gullible persons.
“Asiwaju Tinubu could not have sponsored the #EndSARS protest that has blocked one of the main entries into and out of Lagos and one of the economic arteries of the Lagos State Government. He could also not have sponsored such a protest where he too has been labeled a target by the organizers.
“Secondly, Asiwaju Tinubu believes in the right of Nigerians to freedom of expression, assembly, and protest where and when necessary, he has always canvassed the need for people to explore peaceful channels to ventilate their views and demands. He believes the #EndSARS protesters have made their demands, which the Federal Government is studying.
“Like most Nigerians, Asiwaju believes that SARS’ brutality and untoward conduct against innocent youths and other Nigerians have gone on for too long and that the security outfit ought to be disbanded as demanded by the protesters.
“Asiwaju Tinubu believes it’s now time for our youths to wait, exercise restraint for dialogue and reform to commence. Therefore, it is the height of illogicality to ascribe the sponsorship of the protest to Asiwaju. The sponsors of this fake news forget that the protest is so widespread and cuts across the country.”
Backstory
It can be recalled that online media reports surfaced yesterday, where it was alleged that, Bola Tinubu was sponsoring the on-going #EndSARS protests in the South Western part of the country in order to cripple the country and disrepute the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on the global front.
Buhari to commission Lagos-Ibadan railway January 2021, starts operation November 2020
The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the Lagos-Ibadan railway in January 2021 to improve movement for cargoes and passengers in the country.
Amaechi made the disclosure during an oversight visit from Lagos to Ibadan to inspect the ongoing construction of the standard gauge in Ibadan on Saturday.
The Minister said that the contractors had done their best with the project while attributing weather conditions as one of the challenges being faced by the contractors.
Amaechi said, “We have cooperation from the various communities along with the standard gauge construction. The contractors have done what they could do but the problem is a change in weather. They couldn’t work beyond that period, besides that, I think the contractors have done well.’’
“The construction is coming to an end, they are trying to beat the target they gave the ministry of transportation because there is a huge improvement. Is there any facility in Nigeria that is better than the one in Ebute-Meta?” he asked.
The Minister tasked the contractors on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line to ensure completion of all the stations by December including the Apapa station which started late, so it can be commissioned and the route made fully operational. He said the contractors have also given us a timeline.
Amaechi said that the transition period between now and January would enable the Federal Government to acquire the Right of Way for the Lagos-Ibadan route.
He urged people trading along the rail line to please move far away from the tracks as it is unsafe to peddle around the tracks, and emphasized that it could be difficult to embark on perimeter fencing, adding that the fence constructed in Warri had been pulled down by hoodlums.
The Chairman, Board of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, said in the course of the project, the NRC management sat with Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and agreed on areas where overhead crossing and bridges would be constructed.
Musa said, “We agreed that some bridges and overhead crossing will be constructed by the Federal Government, while others will be done by state governments. For instance, we constructed new two-line bridges at Costain and brought down the old ones to enable us to have access.’’
“As we are coming, you can see that passengers’ movement is under the track, while in some places we could see overhead bridges from Lagos to Ibadan in consideration of human and goods trafficking along the corridors,” he said.
Musa said that the standard gauge between Lagos and Ibadan was the first moving train compared to the narrow gauge that the country had in the past.
He said that although people were still asking for more access to the corridor; however, they would be considered based on merit and the finances available on the ground.
The Director of Railway, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Babakobi Muhammed, said the ministry officials held meetings with the Transportation ministries of Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo states to ensure safe corridor for the train.
The Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Mr. Fidet Okhiria said that the corporation would start the Lagos-Ibadan train transportation in November to reduce road traffic during the festive period.
#EndSARS: Securing the youth’s future must start with protecting their lives – Adesina
The President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina said he is worried about the protests coming from Nigeria and has urged for lives to be protected as the youth are the life of the nation.
Mr. Adesina disclosed this in a statement on Saturday as the nationwide protests continue as youths protest the brutality of the Nigerian police.
1.I am distressed by the unrest in Nigeria. The youth are the life of our nation. They are the present, our tomorrow and our future. Securing their future must start with protecting their lives.
— Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) October 17, 2020
“I am distressed by the unrest in Nigeria. The youth are the life of our nation. They are the present, our tomorrow and our future. Securing their future must start with protecting their lives,” he said.
Adesina urged for the Federal Government to listen to the demands of the protesters and to ensure peace, security and stability in the future of Nigeria.
“With humility, reflection, respect, sensitivity, good faith, and law and order, let truth and justice reign.
“Protect the youth. Engage the youth. Respect the youth. Protect the nation. Secure the future,” Adesina said.
Adesina was reelected in August for a second term as President of the AfDB.
#EndSARS: Nigerian Army set to commence Exercise Crocodile Smile VI
The Nigerian Army announced that it will commence a nationwide Exercise Crocodile Smile VI from the 20th of October to the 31st of December. It will be a cyber warfare exercise designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda on social media.
The Army disclosed this in a statement on Saturday as protests continue over police brutality. The #EndSARS protests which started online is growing into a strong offline movement and the Nigerian Army’s announcement seems to be a response to counter the narratives set online by the protesters.
Recall Nairameterics reported last week that the Nigerian Army said that it is highly committed to defending Nigeria’s democracy at all costs and warned “trouble makers to desist from such acts” as the #EndSARS protests continued.
In Saturday’s statement, the Army says it will resume the annual exercise which is usually conducted in the last quarter of the year, and 2020’s edition is scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020.
“The Exercise is deliberately intended to be all encompassing to include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace.
“This is the first-ever Cyberwarfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces. Accordingly, the exercise will also include positive identification component aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the North East and other parts of the country as a result of the ongoing operations in the various theatres of operations especially in the Northeast, North Central and North Western parts of Nigeria,” the Army said.
The Army says it is committed to the sustenance of peace and security in Nigeria and urges Nigerians for their support during the period of the exercise.