EndSARS: Bola Tinubu reacts to allegation of sponsoring the protests

The former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to media reports that he was among those sponsoring #EndSARS protesters across the country.

While denying the allegation and exonerating himself, Tinubu advised Nigerians to jettison the news.

According to TheCable, this was disclosed in a statement by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, where he said he could not have been sponsoring a protest that is affecting the economy of Lagos State.

He said it is not possible for the APC Chieftain to be sponsoring the massive protest in all the states of the federation that it has occurred.

In the statement, he said, “There is a need to set the facts and record straight for fear that such a fake story may be taken on its face value by some unwary and gullible persons.

“Asiwaju Tinubu could not have sponsored the #EndSARS protest that has blocked one of the main entries into and out of Lagos and one of the economic arteries of the Lagos State Government. He could also not have sponsored such a protest where he too has been labeled a target by the organizers.

“Secondly, Asiwaju Tinubu believes in the right of Nigerians to freedom of expression, assembly, and protest where and when necessary, he has always canvassed the need for people to explore peaceful channels to ventilate their views and demands. He believes the #EndSARS protesters have made their demands, which the Federal Government is studying.

“Like most Nigerians, Asiwaju believes that SARS’ brutality and untoward conduct against innocent youths and other Nigerians have gone on for too long and that the security outfit ought to be disbanded as demanded by the protesters.

“Asiwaju Tinubu believes it’s now time for our youths to wait, exercise restraint for dialogue and reform to commence. Therefore, it is the height of illogicality to ascribe the sponsorship of the protest to Asiwaju. The sponsors of this fake news forget that the protest is so widespread and cuts across the country.”

Backstory

It can be recalled that online media reports surfaced yesterday, where it was alleged that, Bola Tinubu was sponsoring the on-going #EndSARS protests in the South Western part of the country in order to cripple the country and disrepute the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on the global front.