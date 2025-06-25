President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed Nigeria’s willingness to deepen bilateral ties with Denmark in key areas such as livestock development, agribusiness, education, and humanitarian aid.

The President made the remarks on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, during an official visit by Queen Mary Elizabeth II of Denmark.

The Queen’s visit, her first to Nigeria, was made in her capacity as Patron of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The President, joined by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, used the occasion to highlight Nigeria’s population-driven economic priorities and the need for international partnerships to advance food security, education, and employment.

Expanding Nigeria’s livestock and dairy economy

President Tinubu emphasised the potential of Nigeria’s dairy and livestock sector to drive job creation and rural development.

He said expanding the sector is critical to tackling poverty and resolving long-standing herder-farmer conflicts.

“We can transform friction into structured economic opportunity and build education pathways for farmers and herders. We can stabilise communities, grow food systems, and lift millions out of poverty,” the President said.

Tinubu acknowledged Denmark’s contributions to agriculture and maritime infrastructure in Nigeria.

He specifically praised companies like A.P. Moller–Maersk and Grundfos for their efforts in supporting the country’s logistics and food security systems.

The President also commended Denmark’s humanitarian support for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in conflict-affected areas of Nigeria and expressed hope for deeper collaboration as Denmark assumes the EU Council Presidency and prepares for a seat on the UN Security Council in 2025–2026.

Targeted investments in education, healthcare

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s demographic strategy as a core pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that Nigeria’s population is projected to hit 400 million by 2050.

He said this calls for targeted investments in agriculture, education, healthcare, and jobs.

He further stressed the importance of macroeconomic reforms to attract foreign investments that support local production and create employment opportunities.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, stressed the importance of integrating traditional Islamic schools into the formal education system to reduce the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria. She also welcomed Denmark’s collaboration in school feeding programmes.

Queen Mary, thanked the President and First Lady for the warm welcome and expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria’s northeast. She said her visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and explore Danish investments in green energy, women-led businesses, and child health.

She praised the First Lady and expressed Denmark’s continued interest in cultural and educational exchanges.