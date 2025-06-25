Qoray, one of Nigeria’s leading providers of electric mobility solutions, has announced the official launch of a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station located at the prestigious Marriott Hotel in Ikeja. Situated within Car Park B2, this new installation is now fully operational and accessible to the public, offering a reliable and convenient charging point for EV drivers in Lagos.

This launch represents a significant step forward in Qoray’s commitment to developing Nigeria’s EV infrastructure and promoting a cleaner, more sustainable transportation future. Positioned in one of Lagos’ busiest hospitality and business districts, the charging station provides unparalleled access for EV owners who lodge at Marriott, attend conferences or events, or simply commute through the Ikeja GRA and Airport Road corridors.

This installation targets both current EV owners and aspiring adopters who are seeking assurance that reliable infrastructure is in place. For guests of the hotel, it presents the added benefit of integrated services—charging while lodging, relaxing, or dining. For drivers commuting through Ikeja, it offers a secure and easily accessible hub to quickly power up.

The presence of a DC fast charger at such a high-traffic, premium location signals a clear step toward modernizing Nigeria’s urban mobility experience.

Speaking on the launch, Olabanjo Alimi, CEO of Qoray, stated:

“We are proud to bring Qoray’s clean energy solutions to a prime location like Marriott Hotel. Our goal is to reduce the barriers to EV adoption by building accessible and dependable infrastructure in the places where people work, stay, and play. This station isn’t just about convenience, it’s about empowering individuals and businesses to make greener choices.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Lakshmanan Ramanathan, General Manager of Marriott Hotel Ikeja, shared:

“This partnership with Qoray aligns with Marriott’s global commitment to sustainability and innovation. By offering EV charging on our premises, we are not only enhancing the guest experience but also supporting a shift toward environmentally conscious travel. We welcome all guests and Lagos residents to take advantage of this new amenity.”

Qoray continues to invite property managers, businesses, and local governments to join in building Nigeria’s EV future by hosting charging stations across the country.