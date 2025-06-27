President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Barrister Ismael Ahmed as the Executive Chairman of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi).

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, on June 27, 2025.

As Executive Chairman, Ahmed will coordinate the implementation and operations of the PCNGi, which is part of the administration’s broader palliative intervention programme.

Ahmed will coordinate the operations of the presidential initiative, which is designed to alleviate the effects of removing fuel subsidies by offering cheaper, more affordable, and cleaner energy options," the statement read in part.

The PCNGi seeks to accelerate the nationwide adoption of compressed natural gas (CNG) as a cost-effective and environmentally friendly fuel.

The programme forms part of a broader strategy by the federal government to diversify Nigeria’s energy mix while easing the financial burden on citizens and businesses affected by rising fuel costs.

Profile of the appointee

The statement provided a brief profile of Ahmed, noting that he is 45 years old and brings a solid track record in public service to his new role.

He previously served as Senior Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Investment Programme from 2018 to 2022, where he helped coordinate and expand welfare initiatives targeted at vulnerable populations across the country.

He earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Abuja in 2005 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2006. He later obtained a master’s degree in international relations, communications, and diplomacy from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2008.

With a combination of legal expertise and policy experience, Ahmed is expected to provide strategic leadership for the PCNGi and support its goal of expanding access to cleaner, more affordable energy alternatives across Nigeria.

What you should know

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) was established in August 2023 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of the government’s response to the removal of the petroleum subsidy. The initiative was designed to provide an alternative energy option that could help reduce the cost of transportation across the country.

According to its original framework, the PCNGi aimed to promote the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) by facilitating vehicle conversions, supporting the deployment of CNG-powered buses and encouraging local assembly and manufacturing of conversion kits.

The programme also included plans to create a nationwide network of technical workshops to provide CNG conversion and maintenance services in all states and geopolitical zones. In addition, it incorporated job creation through technical training and the onboarding of new personnel.

The initiative was also expected to introduce financing mechanisms for mass transit operators and offer incentives to attract investment in the development of CNG infrastructure, including processing, distribution, and after-sales services.