The Presidency has dismissed claims that Nigeria discontinued the issuance of 5-year multiple-entry non-immigrant visas to United States citizens, insisting that the policy remains unchanged and grounded in mutual diplomatic agreements.

This was made known on Thursday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, who affirmed that Nigeria continues to grant 5-year visas to US citizens in line with existing bilateral commitments and the principle of reciprocity.

The clarification follows public concern triggered by recent changes to the United States’ visa policy for Nigerians.

While the US government attributed the adjustment to reciprocity, the Nigerian government has challenged that explanation.

“Contrary to misinformation and fake news circulating online, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has never stopped issuing 5-year multiple-entry visas for US citizens, in accordance with the principle of subsisting bilateral agreements and reciprocity,” the statement read in part.

It added, “We want to reiterate that the US government’s claim of reciprocity as the reason for its current visa policy towards Nigeria does not accurately reflect the actual situation.

“The Nigerian government has not deviated from granting US citizens a 5-year multiple-entry non-immigrant visa, just as the US has continued to grant the same to Nigerians.”

The statement further reiterated that the Nigerian government remains consistent in issuing long-term visas to US nationals, just as Nigerian citizens continue to receive similar treatment from the United States.

It also clarified that the only visa category currently subject to a 90-day single-entry validity is the newly introduced e-Visa. This short-term visa is designed for tourists and business travelers seeking faster processing and a simplified application experience.

More insights

According to the statement, the e-Visa replaces the now-defunct Visa-on-Arrival scheme and is processed entirely online, with approvals typically granted within 48 hours, eliminating the need for in-person embassy visits.

Onanuga’s statement noted that the policy aligned with the current administration’s broader agenda to enhance Nigeria’s investment appeal, promote tourism, and improve the ease of doing business. It also aims to address long-standing inefficiencies and curb extortion-related practices previously associated with the Visa-on-Arrival system.

Although Nigeria has extended the e-Visa option to US citizens and several other countries, the statement noted that the United States has yet to offer a similar arrangement for Nigerian applicants.

The federal government, according to the release, remains committed to engaging US authorities to address any outstanding visa-related concerns.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to sustain high-level diplomatic discussions to ensure future visa policies reflect fairness, mutual respect, and the longstanding relationship between both countries.