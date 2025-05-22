Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced the commencement of its 9-month Technical Skills Development Programme targeted at young Nigerian graduates.

The programme is being implemented in partnership with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

The training is designed to train participants in Mechanical/Automation Maintenance and Engineering, with applications now open and closing on June 4, 2025.

The nine-month free training will be hosted at the Nigerian Breweries Supply Chain Academy with attachments at the company’s brewery locations across Nigeria.

“Trainees will not be entitled to a salary during the period of training. They will only be entitled to a monthly stipend,” the statement read.

Who can apply

Applicants must be Nigerian graduates who completed NYSC and possess at least five credits in English Language, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

They must also hold a Higher National Diploma or its equivalent in any of the following disciplines:

Mechanical Engineering

Mechatronics Engineering

Metallurgical Engineering

Industrial Maintenance Engineering

Agricultural Engineering

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Automation Engineering

Instrument Engineering

Industrial Physics

Computer Engineering

Chemical Engineering

How to apply

To apply, candidates must submit an online application via https://shorturl.at/SiaU3. The organisers emphasized that “only online applications will be processed.”

Shortlisted applicants will be contacted via email and SMS. Candidates are advised to check their inboxes regularly.

Applicants are expected to cater for their own transportation, accommodation, and feeding during the selection process. According to the notice, they will be required to present the originals of their credentials for scrutiny at the screening.

What you should know

Nigeria has witnessed a significant surge in technical skills training initiatives, driven by the urgent need to address youth unemployment, bridge the digital divide, and align the workforce with the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.

To tackle these issues, the Federal Government has launched several targeted training programmes. These include the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) initiative aimed at equipping three million Nigerians with digital and technical skills by 2027; the DeepTech Ready Upskilling Programme, designed to train 20,000 young Nigerians in fields like artificial intelligence and data science, among others.

Additionally, the government introduced an artisan-led mentorship model early this month across 38 upgraded technical colleges to boost youth employment and hands-on training. With this, experienced artisans are engaged as mentors to guide trainees, creating a fresh value chain within the education sector and improving the employability of graduates.