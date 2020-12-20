Coronavirus
Covid-19: UK Govt warns of new strain that spreads faster and may have already left the UK
A new strain of coronavirus that spreads faster has been identified in the United Kingdom.
The UK Government has warned that the new strain of Coronavirus it has indicated spreads faster, and may already have left the UK. The Country says it is working hard to contain the spread.
This was disclosed by England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, and the UK’s Chief Scientific Adviser, Pattrick Vallance on Saturday reported by Reuters. The Netherlands also announced it has banned flights from the UK over fears of the newer strain.
The UK said that the new strain, although spreading faster does not cause higher mortality rates.
“As announced on Monday, the UK has identified a new variant of Covid-19 through Public Health England’s genomic surveillance,” Chris Whitty said in a statement.
“As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly,” he added.
Patrick Vallance said, the UK does not know if the strain started in the country but believes it has spread to other countries.
“We think it may be in other countries as well,” Patrick Vallance said. “It may have started here, we don’t know for sure.”
The Dutch Government announced it will ban flights from the UK due to fears of the newer strain discovered in the UK, they said the flight ban will stay in effect until the 1st of January.
The Netherlands said it will monitor developments as it sampled cases disclosed same virus strains as that found in the UK and warns residents to only travel if necessary.
What you should know
- The Nigerian Government announced that it is concerned over the rising cases of coronavirus in Nigeria and has resolved for stricter enforcements of social distancing implementations.
- Nairametrics reported that Nigeria recorded a whopping 930 Covid-19 cases in a single day on Thursday, December 17, 2020, confirming that we have entered the second wave of a pandemic that has gripped the world for much of 2020.
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine gets US approval
U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization to Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine.
Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine was cleared by US regulators on Friday, as it became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this month.
This is a piece of good news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 307,000 lives lost.
The decision of the FDA to grant authorization for the use of the vaccine means that 2 of the 6 vaccine candidates identified by Operation Warp Speed are now available to the general public.
This authorization is coming a day after FDA’s panel of outside experts voted 20-0, with one absention, to endorse its use, and a week after the FDA authorized a vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE.
The vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, based on similar technology, has been put into the arms of thousands of U.S. healthcare workers this week in a massive nationwide rollout. Moderna injections are expected to begin in coming days for adults 18 years old and up.
FDA Commissioner, Stephen Hahn, in a statement, said, “With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day.’’
The speed of vaccine development is a stunning scientific success, although there is some hesitancy among the public.
Top U.S. infectious disease scientist, Anthony Fauci, in a statement, said, “It is my hope that all Americans will protect themselves by getting vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available to them. That is how our country will begin to heal and move forward.’’
Moderna said it intended to apply for full US approval in 2021, as the vaccine is also the first product from the company to get regulatory clearance for use.
Moderna’s vaccine, just like the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, is based on messenger RNA technology that had not been previously used before. The vaccine was shown to be nearly 95% effective with no serious safety concerns.
The vaccine, developed in partnership with the National Institutes of Health, had relatively minor side effects including pain around the injection site and swelling.
The biotech company is working with the US government for the distribution of 5.9 million shots as early as this weekend.
Moderna’s shot is expected to be used in harder-to-reach locations, such as rural hospitals. The vaccine needs to be stored and shipped frozen, but does not require the ultra-cold temperatures of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter expressed delight at the authorization as he said, “Congratulations, the Moderna vaccine is now available! The vaccine must be transported to hospitals and other centres before injections begin.”
Moderna said it would deliver approximately 20 million doses to the U.S. government this year and expected to have between 100 million and 125 million globally in the first quarter of next year, with 85-100 million of those for the United States.
What you should know
It can be recalled that Moderna Inc, over a month ago, certified its Covid-19 vaccine to be almost 95% effective in treating coronavirus and was able to prevent the most severe infections. The Trump administration, through its Operation Warp Speed, made available over $950 million to Moderna to develop the vaccine.
The US government has deals with Moderna to spend billions of dollars to provide a total of 200 million doses by the end of June 2021. This should be enough to immunize 100 million people, and there is an option to procure another 300 million doses.
Other vaccines that are still being tested, include a one-shot injection from Johnson & Johnson, and a two-shot course from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 19th of December 2020, 920 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 77,933 confirmed cases.
On the 19th of December 2020, 920 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,258 samples across the country.
To date, 77,933 cases have been confirmed, 67,784 cases have been discharged and 1218 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 874,617 tests have been carried out as of December 19th, 2020 compared to 869,362 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 19th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 77,933
- Total Number Discharged – 67,784
- Total Deaths – 1,218
- Total Tests Carried out – 874, 617
According to the NCDC,
The 920 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (308), FCT (207), Kaduna (179), Plateau (46), Niger (43), Adamawa (26), Sokoto (18), Rivers (16), Yobe (15), Enugu (13), Kano (13), Ogun (12), Delta (10), Edo (5), Osun (3), Oyo (3), Anambra (2), and Ekiti (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 26,490, followed by Abuja (9,515), Kaduna (4,451), Plateau (4,238), Oyo (3,788), Rivers (3,275), Edo (2,761), Ogun (2,373), Kano (2,016), Delta (1,843), Ondo (1,783), Katsina (1,384), Enugu (1,376), Kwara (1,296), Gombe (1,164), Ebonyi (1,091), Abia (980), Osun (977), Bauchi (897), and Borno (774).
Imo State has recorded 734 cases, Nasarawa (600), Benue (515), Bayelsa (492), Ekiti (403), Akwa Ibom (395), Jigawa (386), Niger (381), Adamawa (355), Anambra (299), Sokoto (228), Taraba (203), Yobe (150), Kebbi (143), Cross River (93), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Lagos to punish residents who break COVID-19 protocols during Xmas
The government has said it will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on persons or organisations who break COVID-19 protocols.
The Lagos State Government has tasked its residents to use the festive season to spend quality time in small but controlled gatherings with family and friends.
This was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu via the Twitter handle of the state on Friday.
According to him, the State Government will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any person or organisation caught breaching public health regulations and protocols with regards to the Coronavirus disease.
He said, “The Lagos State Government is now sounding a clear note of caution to all residents on the importance of maintaining the guidelines that we have put in place to protect us from the ravages of COVID-19. We cannot afford a reversal of the gains we have made against this pandemic.
“The following measures must be noted and complied with: All public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, are to work from home as from Monday, December 21st for the next 14 days – in the first instance. All schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice.
“Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice. Night clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All night clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice. The midnight to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place.
“The protocol of ‘No Mask No Entry’ must be enforced by all public places: Offices, Businesses, Markets, Shops, and so on. Hand sanitizers or hand washing units are to be positioned at the entry point and various spots.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed further that: “All places of worship (Churches, Mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours and also that no gathering exceeds 50% of the maximum capacity of the venue.
“Health, Safety and Environment Officers must be present at all public gatherings (religious or social) and must be trained in basic first aid procedures.
“The Safety Commission has been directed to visit event centres and gauge compliance with the established guidelines, to stop the virus from spreading. If there is evidence of lack of compliance at any Event Centre, it will be shut down immediately.”
What it means
Security agents have been mandated to ensure full enforcement, without exception. No one will be deemed to be above the law.
According to the Governor, any and all breaches of these regulations and public health protocols will lead to immediate closure as well as attract heavy fines, and any other sanctions and penalties deemed fit, in line with the Lagos State Infectious Diseases Control Regulation 2020.