Coronavirus
COVID-19: Osun shuts private, public schools indefinitely
Osun State has ordered all primary and secondary schools to proceed on break without stating resumption date.
The Osun State Government has ordered all primary and secondary schools in the state to go on Christmas and New Year break without stating a resumption date. The break is expected to commence on Friday, December 18, 2020.
This was disclosed by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Education, K. Olaniyan, via a statement issued on Thursday.
According to him, the decision to shut down both private and public schools was for safety reasons.
Why it matters
He said, “There have been safety concerns over the rising cases of COVID-19 recorded in the state. The Government of the State of Osun has directed that all primary and secondary schools (private and public) should proceed on Christmas and New year break tomorrow – December 18, 2020.
“The government places a high premium on the safety of our citizens generally and students in particular hence this proactive preventive measure.”
He added that the resumption date would be communicated as soon as it was safe to resume in the new year.
Coronavirus
Nigeria records 1,145 new cases of Covid-19, highest daily surge
This represents the highest number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Thursday, 17th December 2020 announced that 1,145 new confirmed covid-19 cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 76,207 confirmed cases and 1,201 deaths, year to date.
This represents the highest number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak. A 23.1% increase compared to the initial record highest 930 cases recorded yesterday.
The second wave of the pandemic
The recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases is alarming and a call for immediate action. So far in December, the average monthly cases jumped by 224.6% from an average of 157 cases recorded in November to stand at 509 cases in December
- Compared to an average of 129 cases recorded in October, it has grown by over 294% in December.
- Nairametrics had reported in October, that the spike in new cases suggested a looming second wave of the pandemic. However, it is clear that Nigeria has slipped into the second wave of the pandemic.
- In the past 17 days, Nigeria has recorded 8,652 new cases of the disease, which is 84% higher than the total 4,704 cases recorded in the month of November.
What you should know
- A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September, revealed that Nigerians have abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and social distancing practices as they go about their daily businesses.
- According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.
- Recall, that the Nigerian government closed some isolation centres across the country due to the lack of patients and a significant decline in the number of cases.
- The continuous surge in the number of daily cases has prompted the federal government to begin reopening of isolation centres as the number of cases in admission has grown from 3,102 as of 30th December to 7,896 on Thursday, representing 154.5% increase in 17 days.
- The discovery of a Covid-19 vaccine has seen many take the pandemic as a mere sickness that can be easily treated, which has reduced the fear of disease nationwide.
- Stories of reputable footballers and world leaders recovering from the disease has also caused most Nigerians to show laxity towards the precautionary measures against the disease, hence flouting health directives.
What the data says
Nigeria currently stands 9th on the list of African Countries with the highest cases of Covid-19 with South Africa leading at 892,813 cases year to date.
- One would think that Nigeria is lucky from the outrage of the pandemic. However, information gathered by Nairalytics research showed that Nigeria’s number of tests in relation to our population is below expectation.
- According to the NCDC, the total tests carried out in Nigeria is 864,104 as of 17th December 2020, standing sixth on the African list behind Kenya (991.4 thousand) and Egypt (1 million).
- Notably, in terms of tests per 1 million population, Nigeria stands at 44th position with just an average of 4,145 tests nationwide.
- This is a clear indication of inadequacies in the number of tests carried out in the country, which could affect the Nation from seeing the clear picture.
What this means
A second wave of the pandemic could push Nigeria into another round of lockdown, which would propel a range of chain reactions.
- Affecting the nation’s recovery process from the economic recession
- An already escalated inflation rate at 14.89% could only get worse.
- Fear and unrest, amongst the Nigerian populace, leading to chaos.
Upshot
The only way to fight against the pandemic is for every member of the Nigerian community to see it as an immediate threat that requires immediate and continuous action, by taking adequate precautions and practice good health hygiene.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 17th of December 2020, 1,145 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 76,207 confirmed cases.
On the 17th of December 2020, 1,145 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 4,747 samples across the country.
To date, 76,207 cases have been confirmed, 67,110 cases have been discharged and 1,201 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 864,104 tests have been carried out as of December 17th, 2020 compared to 859,357 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 17th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 76,207
- Total Number Discharged – 67,110
- Total Deaths – 1,201
- Total Tests Carried out – 864,104
According to the NCDC, the 1,145 new cases were reported from 24 states- Lagos (459), FCT (145), Kaduna (138), Plateau (80), Katsina (70), Gombe (52), Niger (31), Kano (23), Bayelsa (21), Bauchi (18), Ondo (18), Rivers (17), Ogun (12), Oyo (12), Edo (8), Nasarawa (8), Ebonyi (7), Osun (6), Ekiti (5), Kebbi (5), Borno (4), Jigawa (3), Akwa Ibom (2), and Anambra (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 25,895, followed by Abuja (9,053), Kaduna (4,236), Plateau (4,179), Oyo (3,785), Rivers (3,234), Edo (2,755), Ogun (2,360), Kano (1,988), Delta (1,829), Ondo (1,769), Enugu (1,363), Katsina (1,359), Kwara (1,275), Gombe (1,156), Ebonyi (1,082), Abia (973), Osun (971), Bauchi (878), and Borno (772).
Imo State has recorded 730 cases, Nasarawa (589), Benue (515), Bayelsa (492), Ekiti (401), Jigawa (385), Akwa Ibom (366), Niger (338), Adamawa (329), Anambra (295), Sokoto (210), Taraba (203), Kebbi (143), Yobe (123), Cross River (92), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Coronavirus
Nigerian Governors who have tested positive for Coronavirus
Seven Nigerian governors have contracted the novel coronavirus, but some have recovered.
As the fear over the second wave of coronavirus pandemic thickens, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong tested positive for COVID-19 on December 17,2020.
This was disclosed by the Director of Press and Publicity to the governor, Dr Makut Macham, in a statement on Thursday.
According to Macham, the governor took the test along with members of his family while his result came out positive but that of others were negative.
On December 12, 2020, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu tested positive for Coronavirus after he went into isolation a day before.
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi disclosed that he tested positive to Coronavirus but recovered on August 01, 2020, after he spent 11 days in isolation centre.
Also, on August 09, 2020, in a tweet on his verified handle @kfayemi, he announced that his second COVID-19 test had returned negative, and that means he is totally free from the virus.
On Saturday, July 4, Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. This makes him the 6th Governor to have tested positive for the virus that has infected over 11 million and killed no less than 532,000 people globally.
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El- Rufai was the first governor confirmed to have been infected and recovered in April.
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, was also infected in March and was reported to have recovered on the 9th of April.
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, announced that he tested positive on 30th, March, 2020 and his recovery was reported on the 5th of April.
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, tested positive last week on June 30th and Delta’s Ifeanyi Okowa announced that he and his wife had tested positive on July 1.
The governors who have tested positive for COVID-19 are:
1. Nasir el-Rufai
2. Bala Mohammed
3. Seyi Makinde
4. Rotimi Akeredolu
5. Ifeanyi Okowa
6. David Umahi
7. Kayode Fayemi
Earlier this weekend, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom announced that his wife, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, their son, and some of the wife’s aides had tested positive for COVID-19.
With Nigeria and the rest of the world still battling to contain the dreaded virus, the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 28,167 from 148,188 tests carried out as at Saturday, July 4, 2020. In addition, while 11,462 have recovered, 634 persons have died.