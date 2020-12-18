Commodities
Oil prices drop amid delay in $900 billion economic stimulus package
Oil prices are presently cooling off on the bias of the $900 billion economic stimulus package lingering at the U.S Congress
Crude oil prices drifted lower at the last trading session of the week. Oil prices are presently cooling off on the bias that the soaring COVID-19 cases would likely weigh on energy, coupled with the $900 billion economic stimulus package lingering at the U.S Congress.
What we know: At the time of writing this report, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures, dropped by 0.17% to trade at $48.29 a barrel, while Brent crude futures slipped by 0.3%, to $51.37 a barrel. However, both major oil benchmarks were within their 9 months high price level.
What this means: Crude oil prices rallied high yesterday amid optimism around progress seen in the passage of the U.S stimulus deal coupled with strong Asian refining demand and plunge in the U.S. dollar to a two-and-a-half-year low. With the black liquid hydrocarbon priced in American dollars, a weaker greenback makes oil cheaper in other major currencies.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics, spoke on how the long-awaited stimulus deal is weighing significantly on oil prices:
“The stimulus package is unquestionably one of the key drivers pushing the oil market higher as the whole dollar-denominated commodity markets are repricing higher thanks to frothy risk markets after the FOMC reaffirmed that policy is going nowhere for a long time.
“So, the combination of low for longer rates and the anticipated US stimulus deal offered up support for broader risk markets appetite, which has proven enough to push the USD weaker.
“And the currency passthrough effect provides spot and forward price discounts to Asia buyers. Both China and India are splurging to that currency advantage as India’s refinery demand is roofing and China continues to fill storage tanks,” Innes stated.
Bottom line
Crude oil bulls however remain on course, on the bias that a combination of ultra-low interest rates and the long awaited US stimulus deal offered up support for crude oil prices, which has proven enough to also make the U.S dollar weaker.
Commodities
Oil prices at their highest levels since early March
Brent crude futures gained 0.92% to $51.55/barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures soared by 1% to trade at $48.30.
Crude oil prices rebounded strongly at the fourth trading session of the week. The recent surge seen in oil prices is largely attributed to an amazing drop in U.S. crude oil inventories coupled with strong hopes that the U.S Congress will pass the latest stimulus deal.
What we know: At the time of writing this report, Brent crude futures gained 0.92% to $51.55/barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures soared by 1% to trade at $48.30. Both Brent and WTI futures are now trading at their highest levels since early March.
READ: Oil marketers say non availability of forex still affecting importation of petrol
What this means: Data retrieved from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed a plunge of 3.135 million barrels for the week to December 11. This was much bigger than the 1.937-million-barrel draw oil experts had earlier anticipated, and 15.189-million-barrel build seen last week.
READ: Gold prices settle high, U.S dollar near a six-year low
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on key fundamentals keeping crude oil bulls all fired up amid the passage of the long-awaited U.S stimulus bill:
“Oil markets got pretty revved up by all the factory yard activity going on in Germany and positive PMI around the globe, which suggests the economic effects of the 2nd and 3rd wave is not nearly as problematic as feared.
“But the clear sentiment ‘tell’ is that crude is trading just short of its recent highs despite the growing restrictions being imposed in response to Covid-19 infection waves.
READ: Total Nigeria Plc projects N115.97 billion revenue in Q1 2021
“And keenly important for sentiment to hold to the current form, Washington appears to be edging towards a new stimulus bill in the aftermath of President-elect Biden being confirmed by the electoral college and several senior Republicans acknowledging his victory.”
Bottom line: The most recent U.S crude oil inventory numbers excited a significant amount of oil traders enough to increase their buying momentum, keeping both oil major benchmarks above $48/barrel.
READ: Cardano bazooka by 10%
Commodities
Gold prices up on U.S Central Bank’s will to keep interest rates low
At the time of writing this report, Gold futures gained 0.51% at $1,871/ounce.
The precious metal was up at Thursday’s trading session. The major macro pushing gold prices include the U.S Central Bank’s strong commitment to keeping interest rates low until an economic recovery is certain triggered gold bugs grip in the safe haven market.
READ: U.S Biggest bank, JP Morgan Chase says Bitcoin might displace gold
Gold traders are also waiting for the latest U.S. stimulus measures as well, which could lead to an asset bubble, especially in the commodities market.
At the time of writing this report, Gold futures gained 0.51% at $1,871/ounce. The drops prevailing on the U.S dollar on Thursday also added the needed boost in keeping the yellow metal far above its $1,850/ounce price level.
- The U.S central bank policy decision, handed down yesterday after the U.S Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting, continued to emphasize that interest rates will remain near zero for years to come.
- The most powerful central bank in the world also affirmed its bond-buying program until “substantial progress” in restoring employment at full capacity and hitting its 2% inflation target is met.
READ: Why intelligent investors are secretly buying Bitcoin
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, narrated the macros affecting gold prices in the near term;
- “Gold jumps as the Feds will allow inflation to run hotter through 2023 without tweaking rates higher, as they are prepared to keep rates low even beyond when the whites of inflations eyes become visible. For gold concerns, the optimism over a vaccine is being dulled by the immediate issue of rising case counts on the ground. But as we approach the key $1875 level, the vaccines rolling out can dent gold’s rally, as does the expert call for herd immunity as soon as Q2 2021. “
READ: Honeywell seeks supreme court review over alleged N3.5 billion debt
What to expect
So, while the precious metal is largely supported by the U.S Federal Reserve resolve on holding interest rates low for the long term, gold bulls are expected to maintain their hold in the near term, amid an era of upcoming quantitative easing measures expected at the world’s largest economy.
READ: Dollar Addiction: Nigerians spend over $35 billion on travel allowances
Commodities
Oil prices slump on prevailing lockdowns in Europe
U.S. WTI crude futures dropped 0.6%, to trade at $46.63 a barrel while Brent crude slumped by 0.68%, to $49.96 a barrel.
Crude Oil prices dropped at the second trading session of the week.
The slump in oil prices is largely attributed to prevailing lockdowns in Europe and a forecast for a slower recovery in demand next year. In addition, is the relief from COVID-19 vaccination rollouts and concerns about a flare-up of tension in the Middle East.
READ: Fahim Saleh: Profile of dead Gokada Founder
What you should know
- At the time of writing this report, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 0.6%, to trade at $46.63 a barrel.
- While, Brent crude slumped by 0.68% to $49.96 a barrel, thereby erasing yesterday’s gain.
Leading European countries like the United Kingdom, have stepped up restrictions requiring bars and restaurants to close, as COVID-19 infection rates continued to rise sharply, which will dent fuel demand in the near term.
READ: Dollar Addiction: Nigerians spend over $35 billion on travel allowances
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave key insights on the prevailing fundamentals keeping oil prices relatively up in the long term. He also hinted at geopolitical situation happening in the Middle East;
- “Oil markets are being viewed as an overall bellwether to the market reopening sentiment, as this year’s negative year-on-year base effect will most certainly give way to Q1 exuberance. But even oil still had a bit of a bumpy ride overnight, pressured from lockdown sieges on both sides of the pond and some less optimistic demand forecasts from OPEC and the company. Hopes of more vaccination rollouts, the possibility of a coronavirus stimulus being agreed in the US, and possible tensions in the Middle East due to a terrorist attack on a tanker in the Saudi port of Jeddah all brought support to prices.”
READ: Oil tanker volumes dropped by 18.6% Year-Over-Year in July – Lloyd’s List Intelligence
What to expect: Signs of rally fatigue are setting in as buy volumes show less of an appetite above Brent $50, suggesting the market is nearing both sentiment and actual supply and demand equilibrium, where oil price reality has quickly caught up with emotion.