$1.3 billion Malabu oil field sale was lawful – Former Shell Executive

The former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina collapsed during his prosecution at a Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday.

The incident occurred when his counsel, Anayo Adibe was addressing the court on his no-case submission before Justice Okon Abang.

Before Maina’s collapse, his counsel was praying the court for an adjournment to enable him to get records of the proceedings of the court so as to prepare for the no-case submission he intends to file on behalf of his client.

Considering the incident, the court had to rise abruptly to enable officials of the Correctional Service and relations of the former pension boss to attend to him.

The matter was had been postponed from Wednesday to today for the defendant to argue his no-case submission and for the prosecution to respond to the same orally.

What you should know: The Federal Government is prosecuting Mr. Maina on a 12-count charge of fraud and money laundering.

Maina’s ill-health has been a major reason for his prolonged trial. In November 2019, his trial was stalled after a medical expert testified to his inability to appear before the court due to health reasons.

Maina was recently extradited from the Niger Republic after he jumped bail and escaped the country.