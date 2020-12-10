Business
Lagos to open Agege Pen-Cinema flyover bridge February 2021
The Lagos State Government has announced that the Agege Pen-Cinema Bridge will fully open in about 8 weeks.
The Lagos State Government has announced that barring any exigency, the long-awaited Agege Pen-Cinema Bridge will fully open to vehicular movement in about 8 weeks.
The project is said to be at 90% completion level and also has all civil works already completed on the bridge.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during an unplanned inspection of the project site in the company of his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, and other cabinet members on Wednesday, to assess the level of work done so far.
The Governor was also joined in a walk-through on the 1.7-kilometre-long bridge by a multitude of ecstatic residents, who expressed their appreciation for the pace of work on the bridge.
Sanwo-Olu, while addressing pressmen during the tour of the project site, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done, disclosing that the bridge would be fully opened for public use next February.
What Sanwo-Olu said
He said the only work left on the bridge was turning intersection improvements at the descending part of the bridge and signalization for ease of traffic movement.
“We have just finished an inspection and a walk through of the Agege Pen-Cinema Bridge. The level of completion of the project is around 90 per cent. All the major brick work has been done and we are left with two major deliverables, which include cleaning up the intersection and signalization.
“There are four synchronized signalization we are expecting to have and each must work together with the other. We are expecting that all these will be done early next year. This is in fulfilment of the promise we made that we will complete all projects abandoned. We are giving the contractor handling this project a maximum of eight weeks to attend to little snags in the project.
“By second week in January, vehicles can move on the bridge but we may need additional four weeks to complete the signalization, road painting and demarcation. We are looking forward to fully hand over this project sometimes in February next year,” he said.
Sanwo-Olu said the State Government had started to consider other complementary road construction to be done on the axis to further improve traffic for commuters in the area.
The Governor disclosed that Lagos State was in talks with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to take on adjoining arterial roads, with the objective to ease the flow of traffic from the bridge down to other areas.
What you should know
- The Agege Pen-Cinema flyover bridge which was started by the administration of Akinwumi Ambode was designed to reduce travel time for residents of Ifako-Ijaye, Agege and Alimosho Local Governments, and bring an end to the discomfort currently being experienced by motorists plying Agege-Abule Egba.
- The completion date for the project which had earlier been slated for June 2020, had to be moved forward to November 2020, apparently due to lockdown and restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak earlier in the year.
- The overpass ascends from Oba Ogunji Road and drops at Oke Koto axis of Agege. The bridge also opens to the old Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway through Abule Egba.
Former Pension boss, Maina collapses in court
Maina collapsed when his counsel, Anayo Adibe was addressing the court on his no-case submission before Justice Okon Abang.
The former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina collapsed during his prosecution at a Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday.
The incident occurred when his counsel, Anayo Adibe was addressing the court on his no-case submission before Justice Okon Abang.
Before Maina’s collapse, his counsel was praying the court for an adjournment to enable him to get records of the proceedings of the court so as to prepare for the no-case submission he intends to file on behalf of his client.
Considering the incident, the court had to rise abruptly to enable officials of the Correctional Service and relations of the former pension boss to attend to him.
The matter was had been postponed from Wednesday to today for the defendant to argue his no-case submission and for the prosecution to respond to the same orally.
What you should know: The Federal Government is prosecuting Mr. Maina on a 12-count charge of fraud and money laundering.
Maina’s ill-health has been a major reason for his prolonged trial. In November 2019, his trial was stalled after a medical expert testified to his inability to appear before the court due to health reasons.
Maina was recently extradited from the Niger Republic after he jumped bail and escaped the country.
Lagos to prioritize employment, food security and youth empowerment in 2021 budget
Lagos State Government will make employment generation, food security and youth empowerment key priorities in the 2021 budget,
The Lagos State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Sam Egube, has disclosed that the Lagos State Government would prioritize employment generation, food security and youth empowerment in the 2021 budget.
Mr. Sam Egube made this disclosure while addressing the members of the Implementation Monitoring Committee (IMC) of the National Economic Council (NEC) about some projects of the State Government.
The Commissioner who received members of the IMC today explained that the Sanwo-Olu led administration is committed to consolidating the gains of democracy, as well as the Federal Government’s efforts in this space, by making employment generation, food security, and youth empowerment key priorities in the 2021 budget.
He, however, revealed that the new year would witness the commissioning of completed projects and the development of new infrastructure.
The Chief Resilience Officer of Lagos State, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, who coordinated the visit, expressed delight that various projects of the State Government monitored by the IMC were either completed or at various stages of completion, noting that the projects would add value to the quality of lives of Lagosians.
According to him, the inspected projects cover major thematic areas adopted by the State, in line with the 71-Point Resolution of the National Economic Council, and will stimulate a greater and integrated economic development.
What they are saying
Giving details on some ongoing projects of the present administration, the Commissioner said:
- “The Blue and Red Line Rail projects are part of the transport sector reforms embarked upon towards achieving a multimodal transport system that would meet the needs of a teeming population in an emerging Smart City of Lagos. Lagos State Government will be adopting geospatial data system to enhance quality governance and interaction in a practical way with stakeholders in all sectors. This platform would help to provide adequate information in the area of business development, health, agriculture, food security, education and transportation, among other services.”
In his response, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, who led the delegation to the State said:
- “I commend Lagos State Government for embarking on people-oriented projects, noting that various development projects showcased will bring democracy dividends to the grassroots. The Federal Government is developing an app to monitor projects in order to bridge the trust gap between government and citizens, while a National Development Plan involving all States of the Federation and Local Governments will be rolled out in due course.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Lagos State Government would be receiving the Implementation Monitoring Committee (IMC) of the National Economic Council (NEC) this week, for a two-day working visit, from Tuesday, December 8 to Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
- According to the news report, the Implementation Monitoring Committee (IMC) of the National Economic Council (NEC), led by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, would monitor and evaluate major projects of the State government.
- The inspection visit was aimed at monitoring ongoing projects in the State as part of the 2016 71-Point Resolution of the National Economic Council Strategy for States’ Economic Growth. The Minister commended the ‘Eko 360’ data warehousing and analytical platform, which covers the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda.
- The IMC visited the Lagos Revenue House, Ikeja Bus Terminal, and Oba Ogunji section of the Pen-Cinema Bridge, expressed satisfaction with the progress made and urged other State Governments to emulate Lagos in terms of people-oriented projects.
The flyover has been billed for commissioning before the end of this year.
Cost of data subscription reduces by over 50% of January 2020
According to a report by NCC, the cost of data in November 2020 was less than 50% of the cost of data in January 2020.
The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMoCDE) disclosed that the average cost of IGB of data has reduced from the January 2020 cost of N1,000 to N487.18 in November 2020 – indicating 51.3% reduction.
This disclosure was made in a press statement issued by Dr Femi Adeluyi, the Technical Assistant on Information Technology to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, based on the Report of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which was submitted to the Minister of Communications
- The NCC report revealed that the cost of data in November 2020 was less than 50% of the cost of data in January 2020.
According to Dr. Faluyi, this development was achievable through the directives of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, as well as the measures which have been put in place to significantly reduce the average cost of data.
Current reality
In line with the projections of the NNBP, the current reality in terms of data cost has changed remarkably, as the measures deployed in line with the template of the NNBP have caused the current cost of data to reduce significantly beyond the December 2020 projection of N925.
- In this vein, according to the Report of the NCC, the average cost of data as at November 2020 was N487.18, which is 47.33% lower than the projected value.
What you should know
On the 19th of March, 2020, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy inaugurated a Committee that developed the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020-2025) on the 16th of December, 2019.
The broadband plan was which was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari was designed to:
- Deliver data download speeds across Nigeria, at a minimum of 25Mbps in urban areas, and 10Mbps in rural areas.
- Have an effective coverage available to at least 90% of the population by 2025, at a price not more than N390 per 1GB of data (2% of median income or 1% of minimum wage), by 2025.
- In this regard, working with the January 2020 baseline of N 1,000 per GB, the maximum projected steady decrease for the end of each year was as follows: 2020 (N925), 2021 (N850), 2022 (N775), 2023 (N700), 2024 (N545) and 2025 (N390).
What to expect
The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy assured Nigerians that the Ministry through the NCC and under the auspices of the Federal Government will continue to ensure that consumers enjoy a price regime that supports fairness and is friendly to consumers.
The Ministry reiterated that policies are in place to ensure that operators adopt competitive pricing that eschews unjustifiable margins.