Lagos to reform bus segment, to phase out one-bus ownership

Lagos State government has disclosed its plans to reform the bus segment of its transportation sector. The reform is to move the state from one bus ownership to a corporation.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Transport, Fredrick Oladeinde, during a webinar organized by the Cyno Group recently, which was attended by Nairametrics.
During the webinar, the Commissioner explained that the government’s plan is to reform the bus sector in such a way that Lagos will be divided into seven zones and “bucket of routes” would be franchised to regulated operators.
Transition from one bus owner to corporation
Oladeinde explained that part of the reform is to move the transportation business in the state from what he described as one bus owner to a corporation, which will run bus transportation in Lagos.
According to him, the reform has started with Primero and had also brought in TSL, and then over time will ramp up.
He said, “For the Danfo drivers, the plan is to get them to form a cooperative. The NURTW has formed a cooperative called ‘Amalgamated’ and so that will now become an entity that we will give a franchise to.
“The population of Lagos would rise to 35 million in the next ten years, generating 40 million trips daily, and currently, 97% of transportation is on road.
“It’s important that we diversify the trips that we make. Of the trips that we make, 13.2 million that we make today are public transport trips, of which Danfo (buses) cater for 80% – not a good story.”
The Commissioner said the solution to the perennial traffic congestion in Lagos is the development of a rapid mass transport system that includes rail, BRT and water.
Fate of okada, tricycles
The Commissioner emphasized that commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada, and tricycles are not part of the state’s transport master plan.
He said, “The Last Mile will take the place of Okadas and tricycles. It will take you into the inner community and into the inner roads, and these are what we call the local government roads.”
More roundabouts to go
Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s led administration will further dismantle more roundabouts and junctions on roads across the state to solve the perennial Lagos traffic, and reduce the travel time of commuters in the state.
He said, “At the current population of 22 million, you will discover that most of our roundabouts are now bottlenecks; rather than solving problems, they are now creating problems.
“And what the current administration has done is to locate all the 60 gridlock points, that is the roundabouts and junctions that are causing problems and what we are doing is to reconfigure most of them.
“We are now moving further to Abraham Adesanya, which is another choke point, and we’ve taken out that roundabout and in the next one month we will complete it. That will complement the Jubilee Bridge that was developed around Sangotedo, Ajah area.”
Waterways
Oladeinde said, “The water terminals will be linked to a bus station, so that as you get off the terminal, you are able to board your bus and get to your final destination.”
What to expect
Despite the fact that the reform will boost the status of the state towards becoming a Mega City; it would generate some controversies, especially among Okada and Tricycles riders.
The Lagos State Government is set to launch new mini buses to take the place of commercial motorcycles and tricycles, popularly known as Okada and Keke Marwa.
This is part of the outcome of the Lagos State Government’s partnership with some private investors to set up an auto plant in the state where the mini buses will be manufactured.
The plan was disclosed by the State’s Commissioner of Transportation, Frederick Oladeinde during a webinar organised by the state on its plan for 2021 and attended by Nairametrics.
He said, “We got a private investor to set up a plant. They’ve started manufacturing some of the buses here. We have another investor that is coming and this government has invested in about 2,000 last mile buses and we are ramping it up to 5,000 in 2021.”
The commissioner added that the government is developing ‘the Last Mile,’ because commercial motorcyclists (popularly known as Okada) and tricycles (Keke Marwa) were not part of the state’s transport masterplan.
“The Last Mile will take the place of Okadas and tricycles, it will take you into the inner community and into the inner roads, and these are what we call the local government roads. So we are launching a set of buses in the next one month,” he added.
Why it matters
The mini buses are meant to take the place of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state and is determined to phase them out to curb crime in the state.
Nigeria and six other African countries will receive the first-ever HIV generic drug for babies in the first half of 2021.
This is according to UNITAID – global health initiative that works with partners to bring about innovations to prevent, diagnose, and treat major diseases in low-and middle-income countries, with an emphasis on tuberculosis, malaria, and HIV/AIDS, and its deadly co-infections.
UNITAID noted that the drug, a strawberry-flavoured tablet, is the first generic pediatric version of a key anti-retroviral available, even for babies, and will be rolled out in African countries in 2021.
What you should know
- According to UNITAID, about 1.7 million children worldwide live with HIV, but only half receive any treatment – often hard to administer due to the bitter taste or incorrectly dosed by crushing adult pills.
- About 100,000 children die of AIDS annually.
- The first-line HIV treatment is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) from the age of four weeks and 3 kilos (6.6 pounds), but it had been out of reach for babies because of the lack of appropriate formulations.
- UNITAID and the Clinton Health Access Initiative have reached a pricing agreement with the generic drug makers Viatris and Macleods for the dispersible pediatric formulation of dolutegravir (DTG).
In this context, UNITAID maintained “the estimated cost for combination therapy will now be some $120 for a child’s annual treatment, against $480 currently, making it a ‘game-changer’ for poorer countries.”
What they are saying
UNITAID spokesman, Herve Verhoosel, told Geneva news briefing that, “For many of those children, the HIV virus is not suppressed due in part to lack of availability of effective drugs that are palatable and properly adapted for them.”
According to Verhoosel, “Benin, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Uganda and Zimbabwe are due to receive the first tablets in the first half of 2021.”
Hundreds of motorists are trapped on the Magboro axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun State after a fuel tanker, on Wednesday, caught fire.
The incident has caused gridlock at both inward and outward lanes of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, as the fuel being conveyed by the tanker had spilled to the other side of the expressway.
Findings by Nairametrics reveals that the men of the Fire Service and other agencies are battling to extinguish the fire and move the tanker off the road.
The Federal Road Safety Commission’s Corridor Commander, Kehinde Hamzat, who confirmed that the tanker went up in flames around 4:15 am, advised motorists to avoid the axis and use other routes.
FRSC’s notice read, “The Federal Road Safety Corps wishes to advise the general public on the need for adequate planning of their trips for today for users of the Lagos-Ibadan Corridor.
“The tanker explosion on Magboro bridge on the outward Lagos section of the expressway which occurred at about 0415hrs in the early hours of the day, Wednesday 2nd December, 2020 has called for the need to adjust one’s movement for the day.
“The fire is still burning as at 05.20am and this means a total standstill situation of vehicular movement along the expressway.
“Relentless efforts are still being made to extinguish the fire by men of Fire Service backed up by men of other agencies around the scene of the inferno.
“We, therefore, advise the general public to have adequate planning for their trips for those who cannot cancel their planned journeys. We also advise that travellers who are bound to transit in and out of Lagos from the neighbouring state to explore alternative routes where necessary.
“All hands on deck to ensure that the situation is professionally managed and the road returned to proper use for the public.”
What you should know
- Barely 25 days ago, Nairametrics reported that a fuel-laden tanker went up in flames at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
- The explosion reportedly claimed two lives and over 20 vehicles (some of which are parked for sale along the traffic corridor).
- This was disclosed by LASEMA in its Post-disaster assessment report shared via its Twitter handle on Saturday.
- According to the agency, aside from the two fatalities, 10 casualties were recorded, 23 vehicles affected including 1 tanker containing 45000 litres of petrol, 1 luxurious passenger bus, 2 articulated vehicles, and 19 cars.
