Macro-Economic News
BREAKING: Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 13.22% in August 2020, highest in 29 months
Highest increases were recorded in prices of Passenger transport by air, Hospital services, Medical services, Pharmaceutical products and others.
Nigeria’s Inflation rate rises to 13.22% in August 2020, highest recorded in 29 months since March 2018 (13.24%). This was contained in the recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The latest figure is 0.40% points higher than the rate recorded in July 2020 (12.82%).
Food inflation stood at 16% in August 2020, compared to 15.48% in July 2020. This rise in the food index was attributed to increases in prices of Bread and cereals, Potatoes, Yam and other tubers, Meat, Fish, Fruits, Oils and fats and Vegetables.
Core inflation also rose to 10.52% in August 2020, up by 0.42% points when compared with 10.1% recorded in July 2020.
The highest increase were recorded in prices of Passenger transport by air, Hospital services, Medical services, Pharmaceutical products, Maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment.
Others are Vehicle spare parts, Motor cars, Passenger transport by road, Repair of furniture and Paramedical services.
Details shortly…….
Macro-Economic News
Demand for credit by household increases in Q2 2020 – CBN
For Q2 2020, households’ demand for all lending types increased.
The request for secured lending of credit by households for House purchase have increased from 0.0 to 3.0 by second quarter of 2020 (Q2). Lenders expect demand for such lending to decrease in Q3 2020.
This was disclosed in the recently published Central Bank of Nigeria’s Credit Conditions Survey Report for Q2. The proportion of secured loan applications approved decreased as lenders tightened the credit scoring criteria.
READ: Banks’ loans to private sector increase by N3.50 trillion in one year – CBN
For Q2 2020, households’ demand for all lending types increased, but in Q3 2020, only prime and other lendings to households were expected to increase while buy to let lending would decrease. Household demand for consumer loans rose in Q2 2020 and it is expected to rise in Q3 2020. However, demand for mortgage/remortgaging from households fell in Q2 2020 and expected to further decline in Q3 2020.
READ: What Nigerian banks consider before granting personal loans
Demand for Unsecured Credit
Demand for unsecured credit card lending from households increased in Q2 2020 from 4.9 recorded in Q1, 2020 to 7.6 in Q2, 2020, and a further increase is expected in Q3 2020. Similarly, demand for unsecured overdraft/personal loans from households increased in Q2 2020 and is expected to further increase in Q3 2020.
Demand for total unsecured lending from households increased in Q2 2020 and is expected to increase in the Q3 2020. Lenders’ resolve to tighten the credit scoring criterion decreased the proportion of approved unsecured loan applications in Q2 2020.
READ: Ethereum surges pass $345, ETH miners record highest revenue since Q3 2018
Demand for Corporate Credit
Lenders reported increased demand for corporate credit from all firm sizes in Q2 2020 and expect demand to rise further in Q3 2020.
Demand for corporate lending increased for all business sizes in Q2 2020 and would further increase in Q3 2020. The increase in the demand for corporate credit in Q2, 2020 is attributable to increase in inventory finance. Similarly, inventory finance and capital investment were expected to drive demand in Q3 2020.
READ: What is Credit Rating?
To read the full report, click HERE
Macro-Economic News
Report accuses World Bank of ‘toying’ with Nigeria over $1.5 billion loan
Is the World Bank loan to Nigeria for Nigeria or for Foreign Investors?
The World Bank is reportedly toying with Nigeria over the proposed $1.5 billion dollars put forward since February 2020 but yet to be disbursed 6 months after.
Information from Fayer and Fraser an exclusive newsletter edited by Feyi Fawehinmi, a respected Financial analyst, indicates the loan from the World Bank has remained elusive as the multilateral institution has continued to move the “goalposts” through stringent conditions that are unprecedented.
According to Feyi, It is difficult to understand why the World Bank appears to be leading Nigeria on a merry dance over a relatively small loan amount that is less than half of what the IMF already approved and disbursed. One can consider a scenario where the funds were actually to help with Nigeria’s response to the pandemic and it had not yet been released by the end of August.
READ: CBN sequesters N321.6 billion from banks in new CRR Debits
The World Bank approached Nigeria in February 2020 for a possible loan disbursement as the world envisioned the economic impact of COVID-19 on the global economy particularly emerging markets in sub-Saharan Africa like Nigeria. Yet after several presentations that lasted between March and April, the loan remains un-disbursed. The loan was meant to be disbursed in June 2020.
Several reports at the time indicated that the World Bank had laid out conditions upon which the Apex bank was to lend money to Nigeria among which are a unification of the exchange rate, removal of fuel subsidy, and introduction of a cost-reflective tariff. This is despite being a loan tied to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Rather than approve the loan, the World Bank then came up with a new demand – the CBN had to clear the backlog of foreign exchange demand which it calculated at US$6 billion. The CBN’s own calculations put the backlog at US$2 billion while in a separate calculation, the IMF put the figure at US$2.5 billion. To be clear, the backlog from foreign dividends, such as the one that recently embarrassed Nigeria’s largest bank, as well as those from correspondent banks is not included in CBN’s calculations. Still, it will be a stretch to imagine that even with those numbers included the number would reach the World Bank’s US$6 billion figure.” Faye and Fraser
READ: Why the $1.5 billion World Bank loan to Nigeria is being delayed
What is the World Bank’s intention?
According to Faye and Fraser “One speculation is that the World Bank is unhappy that foreign portfolio investors are now stuck in the country unable to get the dollars they need to exit their positions and leave the country.”
As Nairametrics has often reported, Nigeria has a foreign exchange pent-up demand between $2-3 billion from both foreign and local portfolio investors. Nevertheless, Faye and Fraser wonders why this is a condition precedent to disbursement of the loan
READ: World Bank predicts Nigeria’s impending recession will be worst in 40 years
“But this is also not the first time the World Bank will lead Nigeria on such a dance that ultimately ends in disappointment. In 2016 there were extensive talks about a loan which went on and on and ended with no funds being disbursed. Most disturbing is that the World Bank now seems to be using the media to selectively leak information to the public designed to paint a picture of the country’s resistance to reforms as the sole reason for the delay,” Fayer and Fraser stated.
READ MORE: Guinness Nigeria finding it hard to refinance its loans due to dollar scarcity
A top-level government official who spoke to Nairametrics on condition of anonymity also wondered why the World Bank was placing so much emphasis on conditionalities that do not relate to the essence of the loan. “They have not asked for things like how many COVID-19 centers have we built? How well are we containing the spread of the virus and what palliatives has the government put in place to alleviate the poor? Have we properly deployed some of the funds and grants already raised by the government” the source asks?
Why this matters: The government, particularly the central bank has been chastised for months for taking too long to meet the conditions of the World Bank. However, with the prolonged delays to disbursement and spurious conditions, it appears there is more than meets the eye. Nigeria is significantly under pressure for a loan and has ruled out on any Eurobond this year. It could reconsider this move if the World Bank continues to delay.
You can subscribe to Fayer and Fraser Newsletter here.
Article contribution: Abiola Odutola, Chike Olisah
Macro-Economic News
World Bank predicts Nigeria’s impending recession will be worst in 40 years
New World Bank report paints a grim picture of Nigeria
A new world bank report seen by Nairametrics has painted a very grim picture of the economy today and in the future. According to the World Bank, Nigeria is facing “potentially the most severe downturn in four decades…even if the outbreak is contained”.
The report was included in a webinar presentation “ALIPA Webinar” dated August 27, 2020.
According to the World Bank, the double whammy of the oil price fall, and the COVID-19 pandemic has put Nigeria on the path to economic ruin and may not get out of it quickly if significant policy changes are not made. The report pointed out that the Oil Price Collapse is Destabilizing the economy and affecting fiscal and external balances, and growth.
Get corporate data from Nairametrics on Nairaytics
It also lamented that the Covid-19 Pandemic is reducing foreign remittances and adding to the households’ loss of income and consumption. It also exclaimed that foreign capital inflows are also expected to decline adding to external payment pressures.
With all these grim predictions it projects a GDP contraction of -3% for 2020 “possibly triggering the worst recession in four decades.” The National Bureau of Statistics on Monday reported the Nigerian economy contracted by 6.1% in the second quarter of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the crash in oil prices.
READ: Why Nigerians should consider investing in Commodities
The fallout of an Economic Contraction
- Jobs, already scarce from the 2016 recession, will be that much harder to find
- Many Nigerians are expected to fall into poverty as incomes fall while the population continues to rise
- Women and workers in the informal sector are likely to be more affected
The presentation also suggested what Nigeria must do to get out of the woods.
- Containing the COVID-19 outbreak and preparing for a more severe outbreak.
- Enhancing macroeconomic management to boost investor confidence
- Safeguarding and mobilizing revenues
- Reprioritizing public spending to protect critical development expenditures
- Supporting economic activity and providing relief for poor and vulnerable communities
READ ALSO: 2020 Q2 Analysis: Conoil Plc, hanging by the thread
Key Policy changes for Nigeria proposed
The World Bank also outlined suggestions for Nigeria’s foreign exchange management as well as some of its economic policies
- Unify exchange rates into a single window, and increase exchange rate flexibility now, before foreign exchange reserves are further depleted and pressures mount for a much larger and disruptive devaluation that would hurt the poor
- Ease foreign exchange restrictions to limit inflationary pressures and increase supply of food and key staples (e.g., health-related products).
- Refocus management of monetary policy toward the primary objective of price stability
- Phase-out land border closures to limit inflation and direct private sector development to more competitive ends
- Continue making management of public debt more transparent
- Review prudential requirements related to bank sales of non-performing loans to AMCON and similar companies to transparently streamline the process for efficient resolution of nonperforming loans
Go deeper==> download the report below;