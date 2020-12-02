Financial Services
Conventional insurance firms can now set up their Microinsurance department – NAICOM
NAICOM has issued a circular allowing conventional insurance companies in Nigeria to exploit the huge opportunities in the Microinsurance window.
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has issued a circular (NAICOM/DPR/CIR/32/2020) allowing conventional insurance companies in Nigeria to exploit the huge opportunities in the Microinsurance window.
The circular was signed by Akah L M, Director (Policy & Regulations), and disclosed that the requirements for the conventional insurance firms to be granted approval for the window operation includes:
- The insurer shall seek and obtain approval of the Commission to transact microinsurance business.
- Board resolution approving the establishment of a microinsurance department.
- Applicant shall apply for window microinsurance national operation licence.
- The department shall be headed by an experienced Insurance Officer, not below the rank of an AGM.
- The Insurance Officer must possess a minimum of 7 years post Associate of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria qualification or a minimum of 10 years working experience in a technical department of an insurance institution.
- Any window operator shall segregate the financial records of its microinsurance business from that of the conventional business.
- Appropriate reinsurance arrangement shall be put in place.
What this means
The microinsurance window presents a gold mine waiting to be tapped by the conventional insurance firms in Nigeria, helping them to achieve critical mass in the market.
This would afford opportunities for those in informal sectors, as well as low-income people and households to enjoy insurance products and services that will protect them against unexpected events, that could threaten their livelihood and businesses.
CBN introduces Special Bills to deepen the Nigerian financial market
The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the introduction of a Special Bill with unique features.
In a bid to deepen the Nigerian financial markets and provide additional liquidity management tool for policy makers, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the introduction of a Special Bill with unique features.
This is according to a disclosure, signed by the Director of Banking Supervision of CBN, Bello Hassan, and seen by Nairametrics.
What you should know: Some of the key features of the CBN Special Bills are:
- It has a Tenor of 90 days
- It comes with Zero coupon, as the applicable yield at issuance will be determined by the CBN.
- The instrument will be tradable amongst banks, retail and institutional investors.
- The instrument shall not be accepted for repurchase agreement transactions with the CBN and shall not be discountable at the CBN window.
- The instrument will qualify as liquid assets in the computation of liquidity ratio for deposit money banks.
What this means: With the introduction of the new Special Bills, the CBN aims to securitize the excess Cash Reserve Requirement balances of local banks by offering them short-dated zero-coupon special bills.
Why it matters: The Special Bills is in line with the CBN’s goal of ensuring optimal regulation of systemic liquidity and promoting efficient financial markets in support of economic recovery and sustained growth.
What they are saying: A part of the recent CBN disclosure read thus: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) hereby announces the introduction of Special Bills as part of efforts to deepen the financial markets and avail the monetary authority with an additional liquidity management tool.”
What to expect: The CBN is expected to further clarify the issue and pricing of the recent instrument in coming days.
Fidelity Bank MD/CEO purchases 5 million additional shares worth N12.97 million
The MD/CEO Designate of Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc has purchased an additional five million units of the bank’s shares.
The Managing Director/CEO Designate of Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe has purchased an additional five million units of the bank’s shares totalling N12.97million.
This is according to a notification, signed by the bank’s Secretary, Mr. Ezinwa Unuigboje, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange Market yesterday, as seen by Nairametrics.
What you should know
The breakdown of the disclosure showed that the transaction took place in five tranches with an average share price of N2.56.
- First tranche: 260,190 units of the bank’s share were bought at N2.52 each, amounting to N655,678.8
- Second tranche: 400,000 units of the bank’s share were bought at N2.55 each, amounting to N1.02million.
- Third tranche: 130,000 units of the bank’s share were bought at N2.58 each, amounting to N335,400.
- Fourth tranche: 2,870,000 units of the bank’s share were bought at N2.60, amounting to N7.46million.
- Fifth tranche: 1,339,810 units of the bank’s share were bought at N2.56, amounting to N3.43million.
In summary, the total transactions incurred by the MD in buying 5 million additional shares grossed N12.97million.
What this means
The recent corporate action indicates growing optimism in the bank’s future and potentials, which could be a pull factor to other investors.
CBN issues subtle warning explaining how domiciliary accounts should be used
The CBN has issued a new circular explaining how domiciliary accounts should be used.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a circular on Monday clarifying how domiciliary accounts will be operated in the country. According to the CBN, domiciliary accounts used to deposits export proceeds (inflow from exports of goods and services from Nigeria) can only be used for business operations.
The directive also allows any extra funds remaining in the domiciliary accounts to be sold in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) Window, suggesting that the CBN is warning exporters not to sell their foreign proceeds in the black market.
This disclosure was made in a circular dated November 30, 2020, issued by CBN to all authorized dealers and the general public and signed by its Director for Trade & Exchange Department, Dr O.S. Nnaji.
On Export Proceeds
‘These accounts will continue to be operated based on existing regulations which allow account holders use of their funds for business operations only, with any extra funds sold in the Investors & Exporters window.’’
On other domiciliary accounts
“Where accounts are funded by electronic/wire transfer, account holders will be allowed unfettered and unrestricted use of these funds for eligible transactions. Where accounts are funded by cash lodgments, the existing regulations will continue to apply.”
The CBN also claimed it was issuing these clarifications in view of its “vastly improved capabilities of the CBN to monitor transactions, forestall money laundering and prevent the adverse effect of dollarization in Nigeria’s economy” which the CBN has frowned upon for years.
The CBN’s statement also alluded to the use of BVN in tracking compliance with its guidelines.
What this means
The latest regulations from the CBN appears to be directed at clarifying widespread information that there are plans for a clampdown of domiciliary accounts.
- For export proceeds, this circular appears to be warning exporters to use their forex proceeds for “legitimate” transactions and sell the rest in the I&E window instead of selling it in the black market.
- On Domiciliary accounts, the CBN is basically saying that inflows through electronic wires will be allowed for use by Nigerians for transactions deemed eligible. This means, if you received a foreign transfer into your account, you can use it to pay for transactions such as e-commerce payments or transfers to anyone at any time.
- However, for dollar cash deposits into your accounts, the central bank is reiterating that there will be restrictions on how that money used such as restricting it from direct transfers or even using it to pay for e-commerce transactions. These rules have existed for some time.
- Currently, a limit of $10,000 applies when you want to utilize foreign currency cash deposits.
- The central bank is basically dissuading the black market purchase of forex by limiting the number of dollars that can be purchased on the streets where forex is sold in the black market. However, the majority of black market transactions, particularly in dollar value are traded using wired transfers.