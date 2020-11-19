Business
Lagos reads riot act to motorcycle, tricycle operators, to enforce traffic laws in the state
Lagos State Government has read a riot act to motorcycle and tricycle operators, following the flagrant violation of traffic laws.
The Lagos State Government, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, read the riot act to motorcycle and tricycle operators, following the flagrant violation of the traffic laws and other anomalies on its roads.
This statement by the state government is coming after the recent clash between the Lagos State Task Force on Environment and Special Offences and okada riders in some parts of Lagos.
The warning was issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, during a press conference on traffic rules violation, in Alausa, Ikeja.
According to Oladeinde, the state government was displeased at the non-compliance with the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL) 2018 which restricts the operations of commercial motorcycle riders, otherwise known as okada, and driving against traffic, known as one-way driving.
He noted that the restriction on them from plying 10 major highways, 40 bridges and roads within 6 local governments, and 9 local council development areas (LCDA) in the state was still in force.
While stressing the need for sanity on the roads within Lagos, Oladeinde said failure to comply with the law would attract sanctions as stipulated in the Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.
He also urged the media to do more by enlightening drivers on the dangers of one-way driving and said the time was up for traffic offenders.
He said, “Obedience to the law is paramount if we must build a state of our dreams. We all have joint responsibilities to make the state work for all.
“We hereby direct all law enforcement agencies, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Taskforce and the Nigerian Police to immediately and continuously embark on enforcement on all restricted routes.’’
Also speaking, the representative of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Mr Ayinde Runmokun, said that most erring riders were alien to the union, and the union was concerned about flagrant disregard of the law by some motorists and riders.
The Deputy Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Sulyman Ojora, during the press conference, assured Lagos State Government of the support and cooperation of the union in ensuring that traffic offenders are brought to book.
The Commissioner noted that all commercial transport operators must carry out their daily activities within the approved routes in Lagos State, adding that any motorist caught driving against traffic would face the maximum penalty and also be charged to the court of law, with penalties ranging from N20,000 to 3-months imprisonment.
He said, “In line with this administration’s plan to build Lagos that works for all, we are determined to continue to engage with the various transport unions and associations of tricycle and okada operators.
“In spite of all the efforts of Mr Governor to reform our transport sector, it is therefore disheartening to note a lot of our people are still going against the extant law of the state on transport operation and safe driving on our roads and in our communities to ensure their members cooperate with us in the process of ensuring public safety by abiding with the TSRL 2018 at all time.
“With the upsurge in the number of commercial motorcycle operators, we shall intensify our enforcement strategy. This we intend to carry out along with the various transport union leaders. We will set up a joint enforcement team to ensure that our roads are sanitized from the menace of okada riders.’’
Also speaking, the Special Adviser on Transportation to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Hon. Oluwatoyin Fayinka implored all road users especially commercial transport operators to be law-abiding. He said that these operators do not only violate the provisions of the Transport Sector Reform Law of Lagos State, 2018 with restriction of areas of operations but perpetuate crime using their motorcycles.’’
PRESS RELEASE
LASG READS RIOT ACT TO MOTORCYCLES, TRICYCLE OPERATORS
….Says restriction on Okada riders from plying bridges, major highways still in force
…Traffic offenders will face the maximum penalty, says Transport Commissioner #ForAGreaterLagos #rebuildlagos pic.twitter.com/TlnaS5ooxR
— Gbenga Omotoso (@gbenga_omo) November 19, 2020
Just-in: Lagos to clamp on Tank Farms without planning permit
Lagos to commence Physical Planning enforcement on all Tank Farms illegally operating in the State from next week.
The Lagos State Government is set to commence Physical Planning enforcement on all Tank Farms illegally operating in the State from next week.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Lagos on Friday.
The Commissioner expressed displeasure at the unapproved and illegal operations of many Tank Farms in the State, saying that no such facility should operate without Planning Permit.
He said, “The indiscriminate operations of Tank Farms has negatively impacted the host communities and rendered residents helpless.
“In most cases, the road capacity is inadequate for the activities of the Tank Farms, whose operations have led to the collapse of road infrastructure, rendered critical social amenities such as schools and hospitals inaccessible and created urban squalor of the host communities.”
According to Salako, the deliberate neglect of host communities by Tank Farms operating in the State despite unhonoured government overtures, was regrettable, especially when viewed against the backdrop that most of the outfits creating these problems were not only unapproved but also not paying taxes to the State.
“There is no going back on the plan to start enforcing the extant Physical Planning laws on all erring Tank Farms as from next week, since the ultimatum given had lapsed,” he added.
LASG GIVES TANK FARMS MARCHING ORDER ON CSR, PLANNING PERMIT
… Says Enforcement Will Commence Next Week@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @idreezsalako @ud_mpp @gbenga_omo#LASG #ForAGreaterLagos
Read More.. https://t.co/BsiVQ9HTE5 pic.twitter.com/p1BQUlpRNy
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) November 20, 2020
What you should know
The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development had met with Tank Farm Operators earlier in the year and issued a week ultimatum to regularise their facilities, which was followed by an additional two-week extension, a month after the first ultimatum had expired.
BREAKING: FG agrees to exclude ASUU from IPPIS
After months of negotiations, the Federal Government has agreed to exclude members of ASUU from the IPPIS.
The Federal Government on Friday, November 20, 2020, agreed to exclude members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) after months of negotiations.
The government also shifted grounds, as it agreed to pay outstanding salaries to the university lecturers from February to June, through the old salary payment platform, Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System, as well as resolve other issues for a lasting industrial harmony in the university system.
According to a report from Punch, this was contained in the communique that was read by the Minister for Labor and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, at the end of a 7-hours negotiation with ASUU members in Abuja.
Details later…
FG offers N65 billion to ASUU, N15 billion revitalization fund to end strike
FG and ASUU seem to have reached a compromise as the former has agreed to address earned academic allowances and revitalization of universities.
The Federal Government has offered a cumulative sum of N65 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to address earned academic allowances and revitalization of universities.
In addition, the government has also agreed to pay an additional N15 billion as revitalization fund which is being demanded by the ASUU in its bid to resolve its disagreement with the union. This is in addition to the sum of N20 billion that was paid earlier, bringing the total to N35 billion.
According to a report from Channels Television, this proposal was made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on behalf of the Federal Government to the striking lecturers during their meeting on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Abuja.
While briefing the press at the end of the meeting, Ngige described the negotiation as fruitful as the government has decided to shift grounds on the lingering issues that have kept students out of the classroom for several months.
Details later…